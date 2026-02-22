The Improbable Vintage of Khao Yai

Two and a half hours northeast of Bangkok, the skyline loosens its grip. Highways slip into rolling hills; the air grows cooler, scented faintly with grass and rain-warmed soil. This is the threshold of Khao Yai National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage-listed reserve known for elephants, hornbills and monsoon forests.

And then, just beyond the tree line, something improbable appears: vines. At PB Valley Khao Yai Winery, neat rows of Shiraz and Chenin Blanc ripple across nearly 300 acres of cultivated land within an 800-acre estate. Established in 1997 by Dr Piya Bhirombhakdi of the Boon Rawd Brewery family, PB Valley is widely recognised as Thailand’s first commercial winery and remains the largest vineyard in the region. In a country better known for Singha beer and coconut groves, the sight of grape clusters darkening in the tropical sun feels almost cinematic. Even the light here is different—golden and low against the foothills. Stone buildings hold the day’s warmth. Stainless steel fermentation tanks glint where you might expect longtail boats. The landscape feels part Tuscany, part Isaan plateau, entirely unexpected. “Winemaking in Thailand means learning to listen to the climate,” says Bo, the estate guide, as we walk between vines of Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Colombard and Shiraz. Unlike Europe’s single annual harvest, tropical viticulture demands ingenuity. The growing season is shorter; vines must be carefully pruned to control yields. Harvest typically falls between February and March, during the dry season, when humidity dips and sugars concentrate.

Between the vines, avocado and dragon fruit trees flourish. Durian hangs heavy in the orchard. This coexistence of wine grapes beside tropical fruit is a reminder that Khao Yai sits just 200 kilometres from Bangkok, not Bordeaux.