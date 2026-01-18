Beer-bettered

Most of us, or at least the beer enthusiasts, have fancied a tub filled with icy cold beer. But, even in our far-off imaginations, a wooden bath tub, filled with steaming beer bubbles of barley, and brewer yeast seem delightfully off-script—or at best, an AI imagination. But, the wooden bathtubs brimming with beer at Orlando’s My Beer Spa has made an almost baffling experience into a ‘beer-forward’ wellness concept.

From the moment you step inside, the hoppy smell of beer sets the mood. Malt and hop oils gently tease the senses. And of course, the reception and spa rooms welcome you with effervescent beer.

Bottle openers with sassy slogans and fridge magnets with cheerfully irreverent wisdom, remind you to not overthink life. Even the bath and body lineup plays along: vegan olive-oil soaps made with craft beer, rich butters, and oatmeal, scented like orange, apple, charcoal ale, and sunshine shandy. Shampoos and conditioners come infused with beer and a lemongrass-basil lift; hand and body lotions blend hops, barley, and probiotics.