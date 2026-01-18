Beer-bettered

Most of us, or at least the beer enthusiasts, have fancied a tub filled with icy cold beer. But, even in our far-off imaginations, a wooden bath tub, filled with steaming beer bubbles of barley, and brewer yeast seem delightfully off-script—or at best, an AI imagination. But, the wooden bathtubs brimming with beer at Orlando’s My Beer Spa has made an almost baffling experience into a ‘beer-forward’ wellness concept.
From the moment you step inside, the hoppy smell of beer sets the mood. Malt and hop oils gently tease the senses. And of course, the reception and spa rooms welcome you with effervescent beer.
Bottle openers with sassy slogans and fridge magnets with cheerfully irreverent wisdom, remind you to not overthink life. Even the bath and body lineup plays along: vegan olive-oil soaps made with craft beer, rich butters, and oatmeal, scented like orange, apple, charcoal ale, and sunshine shandy. Shampoos and conditioners come infused with beer and a lemongrass-basil lift; hand and body lotions blend hops, barley, and probiotics.
However, the showstopper is the extra-deep, jetted wooden tub—roomy enough for two—filled with a non-alcoholic beer-infused soak. It’s hydrotherapy with a playful edge. Hops open pores and energise, prized for its anti-inflammatory properties. Brewer’s yeast brings a vitamin-B boost that skin loves. Barley contributes its cocktail of minerals—calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper—supporting skin and hair health. The warmth encourages circulation, eases stiffness, and melts muscle tension, while the mind drifts into an unhurried calm.
While your body soaks complimentary drought beer and house-made red or white sangria are just some extra indulgences.
Post the soak, the ritual continues in the pre-heated infrared sauna. Chromotherapy lighting casts a gentle glow as heat dries the skin, reducing muscle fatigue, improving circulation, and gently nudging collagen production. The body feels newly tuned.
And if you think it's over. An expected but luxurious grounding waits for you on a hay bed. You cover the hay with a sheet, settle in, and let your body temperature normalise as the benefits of the therapy sink in.
The hour-long experience leaves you lightly perfumed with subtle hoppy scent, soft skin, and spirits lifted—proof that sometimes wellness comes from the most unexpected things.