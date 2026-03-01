A Shore Thing

At the edge of Brown Lake, a sacred women’s site reveals itself slowly. Generations of the island’s people, known as Yoolooburrabee—sand and sea people—belong to the Nunukul, Goenpul and Ngugi tribes once gathered at these waters of North Stradbroke Island, Australia. The place is sheltered by tea trees prized for their antiseptic and healing properties. “When you swim here, your skin and hair feel cleansed and moisturised. If you’ve got skin conditions, come daily—it clears up,” guide and local Elisha Kissick says, encouraging visitors to skim their fingers across the oil-slick surface. Beneath, silica-rich sand works as a natural exfoliant.

As the wind sharpens and rain threatens, she shares a dreamtime warning her grandmother once told her. When the waters grew rough, children were made to sit on the shore—the Rainbow Serpent, Kabal, was at play. “Go in, and she would pull you under,” Kissick recalls, then smiles.

Nature-respect covers every detail. Women harvested only what was needed and only when it was ready. Vitamin C comes from native midyim berries; mosquitoes are kept at bay with crushed wallum flowers. Abundant bloodwood trees, bleed a red, tannin-rich sap when cut. “The sap heals wounds, the leaves are used in smoking ceremonies, and the baby leaves cure upset tummies,” Kissick explains.