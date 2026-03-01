A Shore Thing

At the edge of Brown Lake, a sacred women’s site reveals itself slowly. Generations of the island’s people, known as Yoolooburrabee—sand and sea people—belong to the Nunukul, Goenpul and Ngugi tribes once gathered at these waters of North Stradbroke Island, Australia. The place is sheltered by tea trees prized for their antiseptic and healing properties. “When you swim here, your skin and hair feel cleansed and moisturised. If you’ve got skin conditions, come daily—it clears up,” guide and local Elisha Kissick says, encouraging visitors to skim their fingers across the oil-slick surface. Beneath, silica-rich sand works as a natural exfoliant.
As the wind sharpens and rain threatens, she shares a dreamtime warning her grandmother once told her. When the waters grew rough, children were made to sit on the shore—the Rainbow Serpent, Kabal, was at play. “Go in, and she would pull you under,” Kissick recalls, then smiles.
Nature-respect covers every detail. Women harvested only what was needed and only when it was ready. Vitamin C comes from native midyim berries; mosquitoes are kept at bay with crushed wallum flowers. Abundant bloodwood trees, bleed a red, tannin-rich sap when cut. “The sap heals wounds, the leaves are used in smoking ceremonies, and the baby leaves cure upset tummies,” Kissick explains.
Kangaroos graze freely, and koalas, said to be the only disease-free population in Australia cling to treetops. But offshore is the real drawcard. Each winter, around 40,000 humpback whales migrate past these headlands. “We call them yalingbila, meaning ‘big thing’,” Kissick says.
On the lake shore, Kissick’s husband and daughter have set up a seafood cabana. Moreton Bay bugs, crabs, prawns and oysters—caught just an hour earlier—are boiled in salt water and served with sourdough and homemade relishes. Between bites comes another creation story, this one explaining South Passage, where calm bay waters collide with the open ocean. “Our stories tell of events from over 25,000 years ago when science is only just catching up,” Kissick says. Sharing culture is both responsibility and gift—a way of keeping ancestors close and stories alive.
Today, the sky hangs heavy and steel-grey, but it feels right somehow, because, this world’s second-largest sand island that lies a few kms away from Brisbane looks lazy at first glance: beaches and bush crowd the roadsides, birds cry overhead. It takes time to realise, you’re standing in a place that’s been listening, watching, and remembering for over 25,000 years. “Today, we walk on Quandamooka mother earth and acknowledge our creator spirit, ancestors, and elders,” says Kissick, her voice grounding the moment. The greeting marks the beginning of a three-hour cultural tour on Minjerribah, the Jandai name for Straddie.
“There are over 300 aboriginal countries (the traditional lands and waters of specific aboriginal islander in Australia),” Kissick explains. “Quandamooka Country spans central and southern Moreton Bay, its islands, and the eastern mainland coast—from Brisbane Airport to the mouth of the Logan River.” By the time the ferry churns back toward Brisbane’s skyline, Stradbroke feels less like a weekend escape and more like an encounter. The beaches are generous, the whales magnificent. But it is Bummiera —amber women’s water island that anchors the experience.