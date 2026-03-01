A Step Above the Rest

A heritage storyteller and archivist called Bharat Singh, who lives in Jaipur, is passionate about obscure stories. One of them is of Panna Miyah’s kund, a restored reservoir few steps away from Amber aka Amer fort. In its green waters, broad-backed turtles glide through, with tiny hatchlings trailing behind. Singh believes its Panna Miyah’s kund, which he refers to as “Amber Kund” as a careful religious compromise. The official boards, however, have stuck with Panna Meena.

“The name change is more of an ’80s thing, when the Meena community quietly changed Miyah to Meena,” observes Singh. Panna Miyah, he points out, appears in undocumented history alternatively as a Muslim eunuch brought to Amer by Vishnu Singh, father of Jai Singh II. Another honours Panna Meena, a warrior of the Meena clan, long before the Rajputs invaded Amer—the conflicts between the Meenas and the Rajputs, culminating in the Kachwaha Rajputs seizing control of the Dhundhar region (later known as the Jaipur state) mainly unfolded during the 10th and 11th centuries AD. There are naturally conquest stories, repeated so often they’ve hardened into folklore.