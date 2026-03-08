Floating Monasteries of Meteora

From a distance, when you catch the first glimpse of the colossal sandstone monoliths of Meteora in Greece, they look familiar. And then it hits you. Meteora was the real-life inspiration for the Eyrie—the unforgettable aerial kingdom from the hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

Up close, in the Thessaly valley, a villager pauses in quiet devotion beside a roadside Eastern Orthodox shrine. For the locals, it’s routine, but for those trailing behind Mr. Vasilis on e-bikes, it feels like the opening scene of a dream—one dominated by the gigantic monoliths rising theatrically into the sky.

Formed over 60 million years ago, the towering pillars appear so improbable that they seem digitally rendered. And yet, centuries before algorithms and machines, monks hauled stone, timber, and faith to their summits, building monasteries with nothing but human resolve and a profound understanding of gravity, balance, and belief.