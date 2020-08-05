STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bhoomi pujan' HIGHLIGHTS | Ram Mandir is a gift to truth, non-violence, sacrifice, says PM Modi

After the groundbreaking rituals, Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Published: 05th August 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

As a priest chanted Sanskrit 'shlokas' and the ground-breaking ceremony got under way under a giant marquee decorated in shades of reds and yellows, Modi and the other dignitaries, all in masks, maintained social distancing and sat a safe distance away from each other.

Live Updates
Ayodhya Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan Ram Temple Bhoomi pujan

