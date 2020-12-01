STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu records 10 deaths, 1,404 fresh cases

The total active cases in India stands at 4,35,603 as of Tuesday after 41,985 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 88,89,585.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

covid death

Relatives wearing protective gear tie up the dead body of a victim who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 31,118 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 482 deaths in last 24 hours as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry. 

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 94,62,810 while toll touched 1,37,621.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) could make the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford University available in India’s market after March-April 2021.

Live Updates
