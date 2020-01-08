Bharat Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Strike total in Kerala, Bengal sees violence, partial effect in rest of India

By Online Desk

Transport and banking services at several places were affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government" on Wednesday.

The ten central trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others had given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) which comprises about 250 farmers' organisations had also announced to observe 'Grameen Bharat Bandh', on Wednesday.

The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government, according to reports.