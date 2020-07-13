STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

The verdict, pronounced by a division bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and UU Lalit, ruled that an administrative committee headed by the District Judge will continue to manage the temple.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday in a 300-page verdict upheld the rights of Travancore royal family in the administration of Thiruvananthapuram's famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra pronounced the order after nine long years of hearing the case, allowing the appeal filed by members of the Travancore family.

A new temple administration committee chaired by the district judge will be formed.

Inventorying of Vault B, said to hold the most valuable treasures, has been left to the discretion of the new committee. 

The existing administration committee chaired by the district judge will continue until the new panel is formed.

 The SC order reversed the Kerala High Court order that stated the rights of family ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of the Travancore in 1991.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple verdict Supreme Court Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp