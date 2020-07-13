HIGHLIGHTS | SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday in a 300-page verdict upheld the rights of Travancore royal family in the administration of Thiruvananthapuram's famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra pronounced the order after nine long years of hearing the case, allowing the appeal filed by members of the Travancore family.

A new temple administration committee chaired by the district judge will be formed.

Inventorying of Vault B, said to hold the most valuable treasures, has been left to the discretion of the new committee.

The existing administration committee chaired by the district judge will continue until the new panel is formed.

The SC order reversed the Kerala High Court order that stated the rights of family ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of the Travancore in 1991.