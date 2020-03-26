STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor

It comes at a time when countries across the world are rolling out measures to help their citizens. The US, most noticeably, will be pledging an unprecedented 2.2 trillion dollars.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the poor to help them deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

With the coronavirus lockdown hitting everyone - particularly the poor - these relief measures were widely expected.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Coronavirus COVID19

