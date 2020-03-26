Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the poor to help them deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRU UPDATES HERE

With the coronavirus lockdown hitting everyone - particularly the poor - these relief measures were widely expected.

It comes at a time when countries across the world are rolling out measures to help their citizens. The US, most noticeably, will be pledging an unprecedented 2.2 trillion dollars.

ALSO READ: FM says withdrawals from all ATMs will be free; extends Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline too