Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor
It comes at a time when countries across the world are rolling out measures to help their citizens. The US, most noticeably, will be pledging an unprecedented 2.2 trillion dollars.
Published: 26th March 2020 12:30 PM | Last Updated: 26th March 2020 02:49 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the poor to help them deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak.
With the coronavirus lockdown hitting everyone - particularly the poor - these relief measures were widely expected.
