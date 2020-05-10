STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Five Air India pilots retest negative, PM asks states to share lockdown exit roadmap by May 15

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed.

Published: 10th May 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A medic checks the medical documents of a COVID-19 positive patient at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Monday May 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed.

He also said a big challenge is to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural areas.

Meanwhile, The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp