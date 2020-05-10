COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Five Air India pilots retest negative, PM asks states to share lockdown exit roadmap by May 15

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed.

He also said a big challenge is to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural areas.

Meanwhile, The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday.