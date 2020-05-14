STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIGHLIGHTS | FM Sitharaman announces free food grain supply to migrants for two months

On Wednesday Sitharaman announced the first tranche of measures related to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The finance minister gave details of 15 new measures to revive businesses.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo|Anil Shakya, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the second tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, which was mainly focused on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.

Today's announcements included one ration card that would be accepted across the country, affordable rental housing scheme and Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility benefit for street vendors.

"There is a legitimate concern about migrants returning to their home states and we are attending to migrants," said the finance minister minister.

On Wednesday Sitharaman announced the first tranche of measures related to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The finance minister gave details of 15 new measures to revive businesses. One of the key announcements made by Sitharaman yesterday was Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs.

The Finance Minister also announced the extension of deadline for all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 and the reduction of TDS and TCS rates by 25 percent.

Live Updates
