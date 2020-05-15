STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms for farmers and fishermen

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced the second tranche of measures which focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the third tranche of measures related to Prime Minister Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package on Friday.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced the second tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The 2nd tranche of package laid focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers.

On Wednesday she announced the first tranche of measures in which she detailed out 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She had also announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.

Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown Finance Minister Coronavirus lockdown Atmanirbhar Bharat package

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Videos
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses at the launch of her television serial 'Kahin Naa Kahin Koi Hai' in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
HBD Madhuri Dixit: The dancing queen who stole hearts with her charming smile
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp