HIGHLIGHTS: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms for farmers and fishermen

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the third tranche of measures related to Prime Minister Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package on Friday.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced the second tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The 2nd tranche of package laid focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers.

On Wednesday she announced the first tranche of measures in which she detailed out 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She had also announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.

Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.