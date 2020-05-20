HIGHLIGHTS | 6.5 lakh evacuated, at least 12 dead as Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha; to weaken into 'deep depression'
An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph Wednesday rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, officials said.
While man and a woman were reported killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is monitoring the situation from Nabanna, the state secretariat, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.