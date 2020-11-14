STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Religious places in Maharashtra to re-open for devotees from November 16

Maharashtra government has said that wearing mask at the religious places will be compulsory. Also all COVID norms will have to be followed.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters get out of a taxi in front of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai

Commuters get out of a taxi in front of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai. (File photo| Reuters)

By Online Desk

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,73,479, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

With 520 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,29,188.

The total number of active cases stand at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases stand at 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

