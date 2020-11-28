COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | TN chief secretary directs district collectors to strictly enforce using mask in public places

By Online Desk

India on Saturday added 41,322 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 485 deaths in last 24 hours as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 93,51,110 while toll touched 1,36,200.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,54,940 as of Saturday after 41,452 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 87,59,969.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities across India.