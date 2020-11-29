STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 UPDATES | Delhi records over 100 deaths, 3,726 fresh cases of infection

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent.

Published: 29th November 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Death

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Online Desk

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,47,600, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Updates:

Live Updates
