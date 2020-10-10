STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India's case tally crosses 70 lakh mark, death toll at over one lakh

Meanwhile, on a positive note, number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu reported today climbed to 5,222, total count nearing 6 lakh.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid warriors

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally went past the 70 lakh mark, while the death toll stood at over 1 lakh on Saturday. The number of recoveries surged beyond 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported its highest single-day spike ever with 11,755 new cases.  Twenty-three people succumbed to the virus in the state today and currently 95,918 people are undergoing treatment.

Live Updates
