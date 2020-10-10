COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India's case tally crosses 70 lakh mark, death toll at over one lakh

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally went past the 70 lakh mark, while the death toll stood at over 1 lakh on Saturday. The number of recoveries surged beyond 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported its highest single-day spike ever with 11,755 new cases. Twenty-three people succumbed to the virus in the state today and currently 95,918 people are undergoing treatment.