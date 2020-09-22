By Online Desk

After a busy day in the Parliament on Tuesday, where atleast 11 Bills were passed as the Opposition members boycotted the proceedings in both the Houses, the MPs in Delhi gear up for another day where the Upper House will take up business at 9 AM while the Lower House will meet at 6 PM.

However, with rising number of Covid cases within the Parliament premises, the Lower House is likely to be adjourned sine die.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha, in a matter of three and half hours, passed seven key Bills, including one that removes cereals, pulses and onion from the essential commodities list and another that abolishes penalty for certain offences by companies.

Similarly, the Lower House recorded passing of at least four Bills, including the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020. Most of the Opposition, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and NCP decided to boycott House proceedings in protest against the suspension of eight MPs.

