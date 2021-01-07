US Capitol Violence HIGHLIGHTS | Trump pledges 'orderly' transfer of power to Joe Biden on Jan 20

By Online Desk

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown.

Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.

Four people died on Wednesday, including one woman who was shot by a police officer, amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested, police said.