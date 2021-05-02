STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Bengal Poll Results HIGHLIGHTS | Didi and Joy Bangla reign despite Suvendu trumping Mamata in Nandigram

​The month-long West Bengal election that was held in eight phases under the shadow of a raging pandemic saw blame games, insider-outsider debates and political attacks.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supporters pose with a poster of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

TMC supporters pose with a poster of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In a spectacular victory, the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain its power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term.

Despite heavy campaigning by party's big guns including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP was restircted to less than 80 seats.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TMC is on its course to win over 210 seats in a 294-member Assembly.

However, in the much anticipated battle of Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 1956 votes. Mamata said the verdict it is not a big deal and asked her supporters 'not to worry.'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Trinamool Congress and Mamnata Banerjee for the massive win and promised that Centre would lend support to the state government. 

​The month-long West Bengal election that was held in eight phases under the shadow of a raging pandemic saw blame games, insider-outsider debates, political attacks and loud jingles of 'Khela Hobe' vs 'Khela Shesh'. This even as Covid cases shot up both in Bengal and across the country.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
live west bengal election results live wb election results Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram Dilip Ghosh Mukul Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp