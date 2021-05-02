By Online Desk

In a spectacular victory, the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain its power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term.

Despite heavy campaigning by party's big guns including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP was restircted to less than 80 seats.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TMC is on its course to win over 210 seats in a 294-member Assembly.

However, in the much anticipated battle of Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 1956 votes. Mamata said the verdict it is not a big deal and asked her supporters 'not to worry.'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Trinamool Congress and Mamnata Banerjee for the massive win and promised that Centre would lend support to the state government.

​The month-long West Bengal election that was held in eight phases under the shadow of a raging pandemic saw blame games, insider-outsider debates, political attacks and loud jingles of 'Khela Hobe' vs 'Khela Shesh'. This even as Covid cases shot up both in Bengal and across the country.