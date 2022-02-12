Kishan's Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
IPL auction 2022: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar grab headlines on day one as Indians rule the roost
In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.
Published: 12th February 2022 11:35 AM | Last Updated: 12th February 2022 10:00 PM | A+A A-
Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India's battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.
It was a satisfying 'Pay Day' for all current India internationals with Shreyas Iyer getting a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur making Delhi Capitals break the bank with a Rs 10.75 crore.
These two, along with Kishan and Chahar, were the top four buys of the day.
"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there like a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan in a video posted on his twitter handle.
IPL's 'Home Truth': Ishan Kishan hits jackpot with USD 2 million plus deal as Indians enjoy 'Big Pay Day'
How the teams stack up after the end of day one
- Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande [Budget remaining: 20.45 crore]
- Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar [Budget remaining: 16.50 crore]
- Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad [Budget remaining: 18.85 crore]
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 12.65 crore]
- Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ankit Rajpoot [Budget remaining: 6.90 crore]
- Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, M Ashwin, Basil Thampi [Budget remaining: 27.85 crore]
- Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel [Budget remaining: 28.65 crore]
- Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa [Budget remaining: 12.15 crore]
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep [Budget remaining: 9.25 crore]
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 20.15 crore]
Sandeep Lamichhane goes unsold
The Nepal leg spinner, quite an established name at the franchise T20 leagues, go unsold. Also the day one of IPL 2022 Mega Auctions ends. Day two will resume tomorrow from 12 pm. Do join us tomorrow for all the live updates as more players will be going under the hammers as the franchises will be looking to give finishing touches to their teams.
Gujarat snaps up Sai Kishore
Karnataka spinners bag decent deals at IPL 2022 auctions
Rajasthan Royals buy Cariappa for Rs 30 lakh, whereas his Karnataka mate Shreyas Gopal goes to Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh. Another Karnataka spinner J Suchith returns to SRH.
Murugan Ashwin to play for Mumbai in IPL 2022
Another Afghan youngster gets an IPL team
Noor Ahmad, youngest player in IPL 2022 auctions, will feature for Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh. Will he follow the legacies of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman? He has already played the BBL, PSL and LPL.
Some more quick buys
Bengal pacer Ishan Porel goes to Punjab Kings, Tushar Deshpande goes to CSK and Lucknow further bolsters their bowling line-up with the inclusion of Ankit Rajpoot.
Now, Avesh Khan bags Rs 10 crore, will play for Lucknow
CSK, RCB indulge in some quick buys
KM Asif returns to CSK, Akash Deep to play for RCB this year too.
Kartik Tyagi to play for Hyderabad
Thampi goes to Mumbai
Sheldon Jackson stays at KKR
Prabhsimran stays at Punjab Kings
RCB buys uncapped Anuj Rawat
The Delhi keeper-batter goes to RCB for Rs 3.4 crore. This lad is a proven big hitter in the domestic circles. RCB edged past SRH and Gujarat Titans to secure the services of Anuj Rawat.
KS Bharat to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022
Shabaz Ahmed goes back to RCB
RCB open the bidding for their player and while KKR also went after the player. Mind you, Shahbaz plays for Bengal in domestic cricket. Due to shrinking purse, KKR opted out of the race, Hyderabad entered and the tussle between them and RCB took the youngster's price tag to Rs 2.4 crore and RCB won the battle.
Harpreet Brar stays at Punjab Kings
KKR, RCB went after Brar initially, but as soon as Punjab joined in, the price tag escalated and with Gujarat making a late entry, the matter escalated. However, Punjab persisted and got back their left-arm spinning allrounder for Rs 3.80 crore.
Nagarkoti goes to Delhi
Tewatia goes to Gujarat
All you need to know about the 'Baby AB' as Mumbai bags him from IPL 2022 auctions
Brevis' heroics at the U19 World Cup have led to comparisons with Proteas legend AB de Villiers. The style and class of the youngster have seen him dubbed 'Baby AB', something he is also extremely flattered about. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Shivam Mavi gets a massive pay raise as KKR keeps their faith on him
Shahrukh Khan will play under Preity Zinta for another season
Franchises make quick buys
Riyan Parag stays at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore. Delhi buys Sarfaraz Khan for Rs 20 lakhs. Gujarat Titans steal allrounder Abhishek Sharma for Rs 6.50 crore.
After SRH snub, David Warner looks to start afresh at where it all began in IPL
As far as Warner is concerned, his relation with SRH turned sour after the star batter was sacked as captain midway through the 2021 season and eventually dropped from the playing XI. Warner, who started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise, became the first buy of the mega auction for the Capitals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Rahul Tripathi goes to SRH
'Baby AB' will play for Mumbai in IPL 2022
Brevis, known as 'Baby AB' due to his attacking batting style, scored 506 runs at the recently concluded U-19 World Cup at West Indies. After beating CSK and Punjab Kings, Mumbai buys him for Rs 3 crore. Not surprising at all, going by Mumbai's policy of investing heavily in youngsters.
From Hooda-Krunal to Ashwin-Buttler, IPL mega auction has turned foes into teammates
England's swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler and India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had not seen eye to eye for a long time owing to a controversial run-out episode during the 2019 edition of the lucrative league. However, the 2022 IPL mega auction, besides forcing the 10 franchises to break the banks in order to get their favourite players, has done another thing: turn these foes into teammates. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Abhinav Manohar goes to Gujarat Titans
The Karnataka batter, who is known for his aggressive batting, will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.60 crore. Gujarat won the bidding war against KKR and Delhi.
Priyam Garg will play for SRH in IPL 2022 too
Here is how things stand out for all the ten franchises
- Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa [Budget remaining: 20.85 crore]
- Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman [Budget remaining: 20.00 crore]
- Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson [Budget remaining: 33.75 crore]
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 20.5 crore]
- Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood [Budget remaining: 17.40 crore]
- Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah [Budget remaining: 32.75 crore]
- Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh [Budget remaining: 42.50 crore]
- Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna [Budget remaining: 16.25 crore]
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj [Budget remaining: 15.25 crore]
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 40.30 crore]
Rajasthan picks up Chahal, adds more muscle to their bowling ranks
Rahul Chahar goes to Punjab Kings
Kuldeep Yadav will play for Delhi in IPL 2022
A few more fail to find bidders
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Tahir, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra and Adil Rashid go unsold. They can obviously come back at the later stages of the auction, subject to the franchises' interests.
Delhi buys Mustafizur Rahman
Delhi will get Lord Shardul's blessings at IPL 2022
Bhuvi stays at SRH
Lucknow secures the services of Mark Wood
Hazlewood goes to RCB
Lockie Ferguson goes to Lucknow
Time for Prasidh Krishna to get rich
After Ishan Kishan, now its time for Deepak Chahar to hit the jackpot
Yorker specialist Natarajan stays at SRH
Purses left available for teams:
- Chennai Super Kings: 34.85 crores.
- Delhi Capitals: 34.75 crores.
- Gujarat Titans: 43.75 crores.
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 20.5 crores.
- Lucknow Super Giants: 24.9 crores.
- Mumbai Indians: 32.75 crores.
- Punjab Kings: 47.75 crores.
- Rajasthan Royals: 32.75 crores.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 23 crores.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 48.5 crores.
Three big names go unsold again
Wriddhiman Saha, Sam Billings and Mathew Wade fail to find any IPL franchise.
Pooran bags a massive deal
Jos Buttler was 'absolutely fine' with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RR made a successful bid of Rs 5 crore to secure the services of Ashwin and he will now team up with Buttler, who was retained along with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal by the inaugural edition champions. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Bengaluru gets Karthik
Bairstow goes to Punjab Kings
Ishan Kishan gets a massive increment in form of Rs 15.25 crore
Rayudu stays at Chennai
Some big names go unsold
Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi and Bangladesh veteran Shakib-Al-Hasan fail to find any bidders.
Mitchell Marsh goes to Delhi
Krunal Pandya to play for Lucknow in IPL 2022
Sundar goes to Sunrisers
Hasaranga goes to RCB
The Sri Lankan allrounder is sold to his current IPL franchise for Rs 10.75 crore, the amount on which the auction came to a halt couple of hours earlier due to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades falling sick.
BCCI confirms Charu Sharma's appointment
Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today: IPL— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022
(Pic: IPL) pic.twitter.com/Kxk4aRwUW1
Charu Sharma to handle the remaining part of the day one of IPL 2022 auction
As per latest reports, the IPL Governing Council has appointed the ace broadcaster as the new auctioneer for the rest of the actions on day one. The auction will resume at 3.30 pm after the early lunch was taken due to Hugh Edmeades' poor health.
KKR management on who will be franchise's captain for IPL 2022
How teams stack up so far
- Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo [Budget remaining: 41.6 crore]
- Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje [Budget remaining: 41.25 crore]
- Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami [Budget remaining: 43.75 crore]
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 20.5 crore]
- Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi [Budget remaining: 33.15 crore]
- Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah [Players bought: 4. Budget remaining: 48 crore]
- Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Budget remaining: 54.5 crore]
- Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult [Budget remaining: 32.75 crore]
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj [Budget remaining: 39.25 crore]
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 68 crore]
Lates update on auctioneer's health:
- Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday but was found to be "doing fine" after a medical check-up.
- The 60-year-old's collapse midway into proceedings led to an early lunch at the ongoing event.
- "He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," a BCCI source told PTI. Edmeades, who has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal.
- He was immediately stretchered off for medical attention and it came to light that he had suffered the fall due to low blood pressure.
Amid bidding battle over Hasaranga, auctioneer collapses
Hooda goes to Lucknow
Harshal Patel stays at RCB for a whopping amount
Lucknow gets Jason Holder
Nitish Rana stays at KKR
DJ Bravo will get to perform on-field moves for CSK for another IPL season
Some big names go unsold
Steve Smith, David Miller and Suresh Raina couldn't manage a single bid from the franchises.
Padikkal gets a new IPL team for 2022 season
Jason Roy goes to Gujarat
Uthappa stays at CSK
Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan
Pandey sold to Lucknow
KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings. Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Warner back to Delhi
De Kock goes to Lucknow
Du Plessis goes to RCB
Debutants Gujarat Titans opens their account with Shami
As expected, Shreyas Iyer goes to KKR at a whopping price
After Ashwin, now Royals get Trent Boult in their bowling ranks
After Dhawan, now Rabada goes to Punjab
Pat Cummins back in KKR setup for IPL 2022
Like Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin gets a new IPL team
Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings
Auction gets underway
Auctioner Hugh Edmeades starts the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.
All you need to know about Mikyo Dorji, the solo Bhutanese player featuring in IPL 2022 Auctions
Last year, the 22-year-old became the first player from the Land of the Thunder Dragon to play in a franchise-based league outside the country. He represented Lalitpur Patriots in the Everest Premier League in Nepal. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Will Jason Holder hit the jackpot?
If sources privy to RCB's auction strategy are to be believed, the franchise that has Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj in its ranks as retained players, are likely to bid up till Rs 12 crore because of the allrounder's multiple skill-sets, which is a rarity in this format. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
What's on Tamil Nadu superstar Sai Kishore's mind ahead of auctions?
Sai, who has placed himself a T20 star, is yet to make his IPL debut despite being with the Chennai Super Kings franchise since 2020. With the mega auction coming up, the left-arm spinner is among the hot picks to look out for from Tamil Nadu. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Will Odean Smith be the surprise package in IPL 2022?
With his tearaway pace bowling and batting exploits down the order, West Indies allrounder Odean Smith is hoping to land a handsome deal from one of the franchises during the upcoming IPL mega auction. He was the top performer for the Caribbean side which got white washed against India at three-match ODI series concluded yesterday at Ahmedabad. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
IPL 2022 auction really important, we will be preparing base for next 5-6 years: Sanju Samson
Going into the auction, the Royals will have INR 62 crore in their purse, having retained three players in the form of Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore). (READ FULL STORY HERE)
We need seven players to achieve more balance: DC's Pravin Amre on IPL Auction
With a set of four core players already retained, Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad, says assistant coach Pravin Amre, who is expecting a lot of competition in the IPL auction on Saturday. (READ FULL STORY HERE)