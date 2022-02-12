STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL auction 2022: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar grab headlines on day one as Indians rule the roost

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.

Published: 12th February 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Chahar (L) and Ishan Kishan. (File | Agencies)

By Online Desk

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India's battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan's Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday.

Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.

It was a satisfying 'Pay Day' for all current India internationals with Shreyas Iyer getting a staggering Rs 12.25 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur making Delhi Capitals break the bank with a Rs 10.75 crore.

These two, along with Kishan and Chahar, were the top four buys of the day.

"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there like a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan in a video posted on his twitter handle.

Live Updates
09:53 Feb 12

IPL's 'Home Truth': Ishan Kishan hits jackpot with USD 2 million plus deal as Indians enjoy 'Big Pay Day'

IPL's 'Home Truth': Ishan Kishan hits jackpot with USD 2 million plus deal as Indians enjoy 'Big Pay Day'

09:52 Feb 12

How the teams stack up after the end of day one

  • Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande [Budget remaining: 20.45 crore]
  • Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar [Budget remaining: 16.50 crore]
  • Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad [Budget remaining: 18.85 crore]
  • Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 12.65 crore]
  • Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ankit Rajpoot [Budget remaining: 6.90 crore]
  • Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, M Ashwin, Basil Thampi [Budget remaining: 27.85 crore]
  • Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel [Budget remaining: 28.65 crore]
  • Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa [Budget remaining: 12.15 crore]
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep [Budget remaining: 9.25 crore]
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 20.15 crore]
09:41 Feb 12

Sandeep Lamichhane goes unsold

The Nepal leg spinner, quite an established name at the franchise T20 leagues, go unsold. Also the day one of IPL 2022 Mega Auctions ends. Day two will resume tomorrow from 12 pm. Do join us tomorrow for all the live updates as more players will be going under the hammers as the franchises will be looking to give finishing touches to their teams.

09:37 Feb 12

Gujarat snaps up Sai Kishore


Tamil Nadu left-arm fingerspinner, who entered the auction at Rs 20 lakh, will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore. There were interests among Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and CSK, but Gujarat reigned supreme. (File Photo)
09:27 Feb 12

Karnataka spinners bag decent deals at IPL 2022 auctions

Rajasthan Royals buy Cariappa for Rs 30 lakh, whereas his Karnataka mate Shreyas Gopal goes to Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh. Another Karnataka spinner J Suchith returns to SRH.

09:26 Feb 12

Murugan Ashwin to play for Mumbai in IPL 2022

The Tamil Nadu legspinner will play for Mumbai Indians as the latter secures his services for 1.6 crore. Ashwin missed the oppurtunity to reunite with his  good friend Varun CV at KKR as the latter pulled out of bidding war after reaching the Rs 75 lakh mark. Hyderabad made a late entry in the bidding battle but Mumbai had the last laugh. (File Photo)
09:21 Feb 12

Another Afghan youngster gets an IPL team

Noor Ahmad, youngest player in IPL 2022 auctions, will feature for Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh. Will he follow the legacies of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman? He has already played the BBL, PSL and LPL.

09:18 Feb 12

Some more quick buys

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel goes to Punjab Kings, Tushar Deshpande goes to CSK and Lucknow further bolsters their bowling line-up with the inclusion of Ankit Rajpoot.

09:16 Feb 12

Now, Avesh Khan bags Rs 10 crore, will play for Lucknow

Lucknow gets a massive boost as they bag Avesh Khan, another young Indian pacer for Rs 10 crore. They went into a direct bidding battle against SRH, Mumbai, CSK. Avesh has been a success story for Delhi Capitals for past couple of years, who didn't bid for him this time around. Lucknow's pace attack looks formidable with Mark Wood and Avesh heading the pack. (File Photo)
09:06 Feb 12

CSK, RCB indulge in some quick buys

KM Asif returns to CSK, Akash Deep to play for RCB this year too.

09:05 Feb 12

Kartik Tyagi to play for Hyderabad

Tyagi to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. There was a three way battle between CSK, Hyderabad and Delhi, but Sunrisers stayed in the pursuit and snapped up the youngster. (File Photo)
08:59 Feb 12

Thampi goes to Mumbai

The Kerala pacer entered the auction at Rs 30 lakh and Mumbai bought him at his base price. (File Photo)
08:56 Feb 12

Sheldon Jackson stays at KKR

The Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter returns to his old franchise for Rs 60 lakh. (File Photo)
08:54 Feb 12

Prabhsimran stays at Punjab Kings

The Punjab wicketkeeper-batter had his base price at Rs 20 lakh. Punjab secures him for Rs 60 lakh after a small duel with Lucknow Super Giants. Although Prabhsimran is a big hitter, but hasn't fired at the IPL yet. Punjab, however, keeps their faith on the youngster. (File Photo)
08:48 Feb 12

RCB buys uncapped Anuj Rawat

The Delhi keeper-batter goes to RCB for Rs 3.4 crore. This lad is a proven big hitter in the domestic circles. RCB edged past SRH and Gujarat Titans to secure the services of Anuj Rawat.

08:46 Feb 12

KS Bharat to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

The former RCB keeper, who has off late emerged as India's backup wicketkeeper-batsman and kept wickets against Kiwis at the Kanpur Test last year as Wriddhiman Saha was battling a stiff neck, entered the auction table at a base price of 20 lakh. Delhi Capitals made the opening bid and after a duel with CSK, snaps up bharat for Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)
08:27 Feb 12

Shabaz Ahmed goes back to RCB

RCB open the bidding for their player and while KKR also went after the player. Mind you, Shahbaz plays for Bengal in domestic cricket. Due to shrinking purse, KKR opted out of the race, Hyderabad entered and the tussle between them and RCB took the youngster's price tag to Rs 2.4 crore and RCB won the battle.

08:22 Feb 12

Harpreet Brar stays at Punjab Kings

KKR, RCB went after Brar initially, but as soon as Punjab joined in, the price tag escalated and with Gujarat making a late entry, the matter escalated. However, Punjab persisted and got back their left-arm spinning allrounder for Rs 3.80 crore.

08:18 Feb 12

Nagarkoti goes to Delhi

The talented yet injury-prone pacer goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore. Despite making the opening bid, KKR failed to persist against Capitals as Nagarkoti gets a new IPL team after three years. (File Photo)
08:15 Feb 12

Tewatia goes to Gujarat

Tewatia, who was a breakthrough player for Rajasthan Royals at lower order in last two editions, will now feature for Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore. After RCB and CSK opened the bidding battle, Gujarat entered the fray, followed by Chennai. Gujarat prevailed finally. (File Photo)
08:09 Feb 12

All you need to know about the 'Baby AB' as Mumbai bags him from IPL 2022 auctions

Brevis' heroics at the U19 World Cup have led to comparisons with Proteas legend AB de Villiers. The style and class of the youngster have seen him dubbed 'Baby AB', something he is also extremely flattered about. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

08:02 Feb 12

Shivam Mavi gets a massive pay raise as KKR keeps their faith on him

KKR goes all out on Shivam Mavi and after engaging in bidding battles with Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, finally secures the youngster's services for Rs 7.25 crore. Looks like they will be drawing up their IPL 2022 bowling blueprints with a familiar line-up. (File Photo)
07:54 Feb 12

Shahrukh Khan will play under Preity Zinta for another season

The allrounder, who has been one of the success stories of IPL and bagged a selection call for Team India, will stay in Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore. The Kings' bid trumped those by KKR and CSK. (File Photo)
07:50 Feb 12

Franchises make quick buys

Riyan Parag stays at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore. Delhi buys Sarfaraz Khan for Rs 20 lakhs. Gujarat Titans steal allrounder Abhishek Sharma for Rs 6.50 crore.

07:30 Feb 12

After SRH snub, David Warner looks to start afresh at where it all began in IPL

As far as Warner is concerned, his relation with SRH turned sour after the star batter was sacked as captain midway through the 2021 season and eventually dropped from the playing XI. Warner, who started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise, became the first buy of the mega auction for the Capitals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:26 Feb 12

Rahul Tripathi goes to SRH

Tripathi, who played a key role in KKR's road to IPL 2021 final, will now don the Hyderabad jersey this year, as the franchise picks him up for Rs 8.50 crore. A crucial buy for the team, considering they badly need a few Indian batters, a department which dragged them out of play-off race last year. Both KRR and CSK slogged it out in the initial biddings for Tripathi, before Hyderabad entering the fray. (File Photo)
07:20 Feb 12

'Baby AB' will play for Mumbai in IPL 2022

Brevis, known as 'Baby AB' due to his attacking batting style, scored 506 runs at the recently concluded U-19 World Cup at West Indies. After beating CSK and Punjab Kings, Mumbai buys him for Rs 3 crore. Not surprising at all, going by Mumbai's policy of investing heavily in youngsters.

07:15 Feb 12

From Hooda-Krunal to Ashwin-Buttler, IPL mega auction has turned foes into teammates

England's swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler and India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had not seen eye to eye for a long time owing to a controversial run-out episode during the 2019 edition of the lucrative league. However, the 2022 IPL mega auction, besides forcing the 10 franchises to break the banks in order to get their favourite players, has done another thing: turn these foes into teammates. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:14 Feb 12

Abhinav Manohar goes to Gujarat Titans

The Karnataka batter, who is known for his aggressive batting, will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.60 crore. Gujarat won the bidding war against KKR and Delhi.

07:11 Feb 12

Priyam Garg will play for SRH in IPL 2022 too

Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for the youngster and buys him for the opening and only bid of Rs 20 lakhs. (File Photo)
06:54 Feb 12

Here is how things stand out for all the ten franchises

  • Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa [Budget remaining: 20.85 crore]
  • Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman [Budget remaining: 20.00 crore]
  • Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson [Budget remaining: 33.75 crore]
  • Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 20.5 crore]
  • Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood [Budget remaining: 17.40 crore]
  • Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah [Budget remaining: 32.75 crore]
  • Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh [Budget remaining: 42.50 crore]
  • Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna [Budget remaining: 16.25 crore]
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj [Budget remaining: 15.25 crore]
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 40.30 crore]
06:44 Feb 12

Rajasthan picks up Chahal, adds more muscle to their bowling ranks

Mumbai made the opening bid for Chahal and making their intentions clear for the leggie, they entered into a bidding battle with Delhi. Even though Sunrisers and Royals made late bids for the legspinner, Mumbai persisted. However, Royals won the battle as they bought Chahal for Rs 6.5 crore. They will have Chahal at their disposal along with Ashwin, Krishna and Boult. They are already looking a serious contender for a semifinal slot. (File Photo)
06:38 Feb 12

Rahul Chahar goes to Punjab Kings

The legspinner entered the auctions at a base price of 75 lakh. There was another bidding war for him, as it has been the order of the day, between SRH, Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Punjab. After a lot of deliberations and awkward pauses, Punjab gets Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. Also, Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia got a little bit angry, maybe because of too many teams entering the bidding war and then tapping out. (File Photo)
06:23 Feb 12

Kuldeep Yadav will play for Delhi in IPL 2022

The chinaman will feature for Delhi Capitals as the latter buys him for Rs 2 crore, not before defeating Punjab Kings for another bidding war. (File Photo)
06:20 Feb 12

A few more fail to find bidders

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Tahir, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra and Adil Rashid go unsold. They can obviously come back at the later stages of the auction, subject to the franchises' interests.

06:18 Feb 12

Delhi buys Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals make the opening and only bid for the Fizz and gets him for Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)
06:16 Feb 12

Delhi will get Lord Shardul's blessings at IPL 2022

Entering the auction at Rs 2 crore, Lord Shardul, due to his allround skills, saw an intense bidding battle between Delhi, Punjab, CSK and it was Capitals, which edged past Punjab Kings to secure Thakur's services for Rs 10.75 crore. (File Photo)
06:07 Feb 12

Bhuvi stays at SRH

The India pacer, who has been battling injury and form worries, is back at SRH for Rs 4.2 crore. Both Royals and Mumbai went Kumar, but Hyderabad had the last laugh. (File Photo)
06:04 Feb 12

Lucknow secures the services of Mark Wood

After edging past Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Lucknow buys England pacer Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore. Offsets the disappointment they had after losing Ferguson to Gujarat. (File Photo)
05:59 Feb 12

Hazlewood goes to RCB

Another sweet victory for RCB as they snatch Hazlewood out of CSK camp for Rs 7.75 crore. Lucknow and Mumbai were at the reckoning too, for a few minutes, before backing out. After Karthik, now Hazlewood, another match winner added to RCB ranks. (File Photo)
05:54 Feb 12

Lockie Ferguson goes to Lucknow

The New Zealand pacer, known for his effective variations at the shortest format of the game, will now play for Pune Super Giants for Rs 10 crore. Aware about his sudden change of pace and deadly accuracy, Delhi, Gujarat, RCB and Lucknow got into a bidding battle, out of which Super Giants emerged victorius. (File Photo)
05:46 Feb 12

Time for Prasidh Krishna to get rich

The Karnataka pacer, who made his IPL debut for KKR three years back and recently hit the headlines for his devastating spells at ODIs in South Africa and at home against Windies, will now go to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore. Another crucial buy for Royals as their bowling line-up looks more than a potent one with the likes of Ashwin and Boult in its ranks. (File Photo)
05:36 Feb 12

After Ishan Kishan, now its time for Deepak Chahar to hit the jackpot

While Delhi and Surisers started the bidding war for Chahar, CSK entered the battleground at very last moment and did the wonders, as their bid of Rs 14 crore proved to be too much for Rajasthan RoyalS. Chahar, who has hit the headlines since 2021 with his new-found prowess with the bat, will stay at CSK for Rs 14 crore.
05:26 Feb 12

Yorker specialist Natarajan stays at SRH

T Natarajan, the India and Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer entered the auction at Rs 1 crore and got retained by SRH for Rs 4 crore. Gujarat Titans seemed interested for a while for the yorker specialist who helped Tamil Nadu to win the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, before backing out. (File Photo)
05:22 Feb 12

Purses left available for teams:

  • Chennai Super Kings: 34.85 crores.
  • Delhi Capitals: 34.75 crores.
  • Gujarat Titans: 43.75 crores.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders: 20.5 crores.
  • Lucknow Super Giants: 24.9 crores.
  • Mumbai Indians: 32.75 crores.
  • Punjab Kings: 47.75 crores.
  • Rajasthan Royals: 32.75 crores.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 23 crores.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: 48.5 crores.
05:06 Feb 12

Three big names go unsold again

Wriddhiman Saha, Sam Billings and Mathew Wade fail to find any IPL franchise.

05:04 Feb 12

Pooran bags a massive deal

From his base price at 1.50 crore, Nicholas Pooran goes to Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore. The price tag reached this much due to the bidding duel between SRH and KKR and the latter, knowing that they have been running with a thin purse of Rs 20 crores, dropped out of the race the moment the bidding amount went beyond the Rs 10 crore mark. (File Photo)
04:59 Feb 12

Jos Buttler was 'absolutely fine' with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RR made a successful bid of Rs 5 crore to secure the services of Ashwin and he will now team up with Buttler, who was retained along with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal by the inaugural edition champions. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

04:57 Feb 12

Bengaluru gets Karthik

After buying Du Plessis and with already Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell under their disposal, RCB adds more muscle in their batting by picking up veteran Dinesh Karthik for Rs 5.5 crore. There was a bidding war between RCB and CSK and at one point of time, the Chennai supporters must have been praying hard for the Tamil Nadu captain to return at his 'home' franchise, but it was Bengaluru who had the last laugh. (File Photo)
04:47 Feb 12

Bairstow goes to Punjab Kings

Johny Bairstow goes to Punjab for Rs 6.75 crore after the latter went into an intense bidding war against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers looked interested for a few minutes to get their wicketkeeper-batsman back, before backing out. A good buy for Punjab, considering his high 130s strike rate and can open the innings too if required. (File Photo)
04:38 Feb 12

Ishan Kishan gets a massive increment in form of Rs 15.25 crore

Just when, everybody thought Shreyas Iyer's price tag was a massive one, here comes Ishan Kishan. After a massive bidding war with Punjab, Gujarat and Sunrisers, Mumbai Indians retain Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore. And with this, the wicketkeeper-batsman becomes the most expensive buy at IPL 2022 auctions, as of now. However, he fall short of Yuvraj Singh and Chris Morris, who touched the 16 crore and 16.25 core marks. (File Photo)
04:28 Feb 12

Rayudu stays at Chennai

Amabati Rayudu's base price was Rs 2 crore. Chennai got the former India batter for Rs 6.75 crore in its ranks after bidding wars with Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals. It seemed like CSK will pull out, but they eventually made up their mind for Rayudu. (File Photo)
04:17 Feb 12

Some big names go unsold

Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi and Bangladesh veteran Shakib-Al-Hasan fail to find any bidders.

04:16 Feb 12

Mitchell Marsh goes to Delhi

Mitchell Marsh, the World T20 2021 hero for Aussies, saw a fierce bidding battle, as expected, between his old side Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Delhi finally gets Marsh for Rs 6.50 crore. (File Photo)
04:13 Feb 12

Krunal Pandya to play for Lucknow in IPL 2022

Krunal Pandya gets a pay check of Rs 8.25 crore and he will play for Lucknow Super Giants. What is even more interesting is that he will be team mates with Deepak Hooda, with whom he had a fall out at Baroda Ranji Team. Chennai and Punjab started the bidding, the entered Lucknow, who after a bidding war with another debutant Gujarat Titans, secured Pandya's services. (File Photo)
04:06 Feb 12

Sundar goes to Sunrisers

Another intense bidding battle, this time around allrounder Washington Sundar. From his base price to Rs 2.5 crore, Sundar moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Hyderabad's first buy in IPL 2022 auctions and quite a handy one, considering they wanted a spinner in their playing ranks as economical as Rashid Khan, who will be representing Gujarat Titans this year. The bidding battle happpened between Gujarat, SRH, Lucknow and Punjab. (File Photo)
03:51 Feb 12

Hasaranga goes to RCB

The Sri Lankan allrounder is sold to his current IPL franchise for Rs 10.75 crore, the amount on which the auction came to a halt couple of hours earlier due to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades falling sick.

03:31 Feb 12

BCCI confirms Charu Sharma's appointment

03:19 Feb 12

Charu Sharma to handle the remaining part of the day one of IPL 2022 auction

As per latest reports, the IPL Governing Council has appointed the ace broadcaster as the new auctioneer for the rest of the actions on day one. The auction will resume at 3.30 pm after the early lunch was taken due to Hugh Edmeades' poor health.

03:01 Feb 12

KKR management on who will be franchise's captain for IPL 2022

02:59 Feb 12

How teams stack up so far

  • Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo [Budget remaining: 41.6 crore]
  • Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje [Budget remaining: 41.25 crore]
  • Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami [Budget remaining: 43.75 crore]
  • Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy [Budget remaining: 20.5 crore]
  • Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi [Budget remaining: 33.15 crore]
  • Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah [Players bought: 4. Budget remaining: 48 crore]
  • Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Budget remaining: 54.5 crore]
  • Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult [Budget remaining: 32.75 crore]
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj [Budget remaining: 39.25 crore]
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik [Budget remaining: 68 crore]
02:54 Feb 12

Lates update on auctioneer's health:

  • Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday but was found to be "doing fine" after a medical check-up.
  • The 60-year-old's collapse midway into proceedings led to an early lunch at the ongoing event.
  • "He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," a BCCI source told PTI. Edmeades, who has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal.
  • He was immediately stretchered off for medical attention and it came to light that he had suffered the fall due to low blood pressure.
02:21 Feb 12

Amid bidding battle over Hasaranga, auctioneer collapses

The incident happened when the bidding battle between RCB and Punjab Kings was getting intense as the amount was nearing the Rs 11 crore mark. Hyderabad made the first move for Hasaranga, followed by Punjab Kings, RCB. While Hyderabad backed out, Punjab and RCB kept going, till auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed and bringing the proceedings into a screeching halt. The bidding amount is stuck at Rs 10.75 crore and what we are hearing is that the early lunch has been taken. (File Photo)
02:07 Feb 12

Hooda goes to Lucknow

Deepak Hooda, the latest India debutant, entered the auction at Rs 75 lakhs. Lucknow gets the allrounder for Rs 5.75 crore, despite CSK having the upper hand in the bidding war after Rajasthan, Mumbai and RCB slipped out of the action due to the surging price tag. (File Photo)
02:01 Feb 12

Harshal Patel stays at RCB for a whopping amount

With his base price at Rs 2 crore, India allrounder Harshal Patel got a handsome deal at Rs 10.75 crore as he will play the 2022 edition for RCB, his current franchise. The amount skyrocketed due to the bidding battle between RCB, CSK and Sunrisers. A justified amount, considering Patel's exploits at the T20 format in last few months, be it for RCB or Team India. (File Photo)
01:55 Feb 12

Lucknow gets Jason Holder

For Holder, Mumbai made the first bid, followed by CSK, Royals and Lucknow. And after an intense bidding battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan, the allrounder was sold to Lucknow for Rs 8.75 crore. (File Photo)
01:50 Feb 12

Nitish Rana stays at KKR

Kolkata and Mumbai went into a bidding battle for Rana, then Mumbai slipped out. However, CSK and Lucknow joined in and the bidding amount went upto Rs 8 core and that's the final amount for the Delhi allrounder as KKR sealed the deal. They may have been adding muscles in their set-up, but in that process, depleting their purses rapidly too. (File Photo)
01:45 Feb 12

DJ Bravo will get to perform on-field moves for CSK for another IPL season

The West Indies allrounder entered the auction at Rs 2 crore. CSK, after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals, retained the Windies veteran for Rs 4.4 crore. (File Photo)
01:40 Feb 12

Some big names go unsold

Steve Smith, David Miller and Suresh Raina couldn't manage a single bid from the franchises.

01:40 Feb 12

Padikkal gets a new IPL team for 2022 season

For Padikkal, biding war started between his former franchise RCB and CSK, but then Rajasthan and Mumbai entered the fray for the Karnataka and India batter. Howver, Royals stayed in the hunt for him and secured him for Rs 7.75 crore. They have got their auction priorities right so far, going after proven performers in T20 format. (File Photo)
01:35 Feb 12

Jason Roy goes to Gujarat

Amid a silence at the auction room, Gujarat Titans buy the England opener for Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)
01:32 Feb 12

Uthappa stays at CSK

CSK made the opening bid for the T20 veteran and bags him for Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)
01:30 Feb 12

Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals bid first for the Windies power-hitter and secured him for Rs 8.25 crore after a tussle with Delhi Capitals. (File Photo)
01:25 Feb 12

Pandey sold to Lucknow

Lucknow gets Indian batter Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore after bidding battles with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi. (Photo | AP)
01:18 Feb 12

KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab

As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings. Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

01:03 Feb 12

Warner back to Delhi

After bidding wars with Mumbai and CSK, Delhi Capitals get David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore. The Aussie comes back to the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2009. (File Photo)
12:57 Feb 12

De Kock goes to Lucknow

After bidding wars with CSK, Mumbai, Lucknow bags Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. A solid opening partner for skipper KL Rahul. (Photo | AP)
12:51 Feb 12

Du Plessis goes to RCB

RCB, which needed a power-packed replacement after De Villers' retirement, gets the former Proteas skipper for Rs 7 crore. And what's even more better, they edged past their arch rival Chennai Super Kings to secure the T20 veteran's services. Delhi Capitals joined the bidding battle too, but eventually slipped out of the race. (File Photo)
12:46 Feb 12

Debutants Gujarat Titans opens their account with Shami

RCB started the bidding and Gujarat, Lucknow, KKR joined the proceedings. However, Titans persisted and bagged the Indian pace ace for Rs 6.25 crore. (File | AP)
12:43 Feb 12

As expected, Shreyas Iyer goes to KKR at a whopping price

For a whopping Rs 12.25 crore and after a bidding war with Delhi and debutants Lucknow, Kolkata finally gets the services of Indian middle-order batter. They were looking for a new skipper for their IPL 2022 campaign. Will Iyer be that man? (File | PTI)
12:37 Feb 12

After Ashwin, now Royals get Trent Boult in their bowling ranks

After a bidding war with RCB and Mumbai Indians, Royals get the Kiwi pace spearhead for Rs 8 crore. Its the bowling which cost RR big time in last two editions and they are trying to make ameds in that front this time around. (File | AP)
12:31 Feb 12

After Dhawan, now Rabada goes to Punjab

After the Proteas pace spearhead's former IPL side Delhi Capitals slided out at 8 crore, Punjab Kings snatched the gun bowler for 9.25 crore. They entered the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions with an amount over 72 crore and already making their intentions clear. (File Photo)
12:27 Feb 12

Pat Cummins back in KKR setup for IPL 2022

After a bidding war with debutant Gujarat Titans, Kolkata settles for Rs 7.25 crore as they secure the services of the Aussie Test skipper. (Photo | PTI)
12:22 Feb 12

Like Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin gets a new IPL team

After a mini bidding battle with Delhi Capitals, the offspinner's former side, Rajasthan Royals gets Ashwin for Rs 5 crore. (File Photo)
12:17 Feb 12

Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings

It's a new team for the ace Indian opener in IPL 2022. After a bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Punjab secures the left-hander's services for Rs 8.25 crore. (Photo | AP)
12:10 Feb 12

Auction gets underway

Auctioner Hugh Edmeades starts the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

11:58 Feb 12

All you need to know about Mikyo Dorji, the solo Bhutanese player featuring in IPL 2022 Auctions

Last year, the 22-year-old became the first player from the Land of the Thunder Dragon to play in a franchise-based league outside the country. He represented Lalitpur Patriots in the Everest Premier League in Nepal. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:56 Feb 12

Will Jason Holder hit the jackpot?

If sources privy to RCB's auction strategy are to be believed, the franchise that has Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj in its ranks as retained players, are likely to bid up till Rs 12 crore because of the allrounder's multiple skill-sets, which is a rarity in this format. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:54 Feb 12

What's on Tamil Nadu superstar Sai Kishore's mind ahead of auctions?

Sai, who has placed himself a T20 star, is yet to make his IPL debut despite being with the Chennai Super Kings franchise since 2020. With the mega auction coming up, the left-arm spinner is among the hot picks to look out for from Tamil Nadu. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:48 Feb 12

Will Odean Smith be the surprise package in IPL 2022?

With his tearaway pace bowling and batting exploits down the order, West Indies allrounder Odean Smith is hoping to land a handsome deal from one of the franchises during the upcoming IPL mega auction. He was the top performer for the Caribbean side which got white washed against India at three-match ODI series concluded yesterday at Ahmedabad. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:45 Feb 12

IPL 2022 auction really important, we will be preparing base for next 5-6 years: Sanju Samson

Going into the auction, the Royals will have INR 62 crore in their purse, having retained three players in the form of Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore). (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:44 Feb 12

We need seven players to achieve more balance: DC's Pravin Amre on IPL Auction

With a set of four core players already retained, Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad, says assistant coach Pravin Amre, who is expecting a lot of competition in the IPL auction on Saturday. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:42 Feb 12

TNIE EXPLAINER | All you need to know about IPL Auctions 2022

Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022 IPL auctions IPL Auctions 2022 Deepak Chahar Prasidh Krishna

