Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is over at Parliament. "Polling was conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere. A total turnout at Parliament is 99.18 per cent," said Chief Returning Officer PC Mody.
Presidential Polls 2022 Highlights | Cross-voting reported in Gujarat, Odisha
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not.
Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday.
Polling began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote.
The voting process would conclude at 5 pm.
Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various state assemblies.
Voting ends peacefully
Akhilesh, Shivpal spar over opposition Prez candidate's old 'ISI agent' remark on SP patron
Akhilesh Yadav accused his uncle Shivpal Yadav of working on the BJP's "directions" to target Yashwant Sinha, saying the opposition's Presidential candidate had in the past called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav an " ISI agent". (Read more)
Manmohan Singh arrives in wheelchair to cast vote
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (89) arrived in Parliament to cast his vote. He has been unwell after he tested positive for Covid last year, and has been away from the limelight since then.
Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh cast his vote for the Presidential election, today at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/H6jl3O7hlb— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Mamata Banerjee casts her vote
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote for the #PresidentialElections pic.twitter.com/iEo8uweSLy— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali boycotts presidential poll
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).
In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his own and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu. He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab. "Be it the weakness of our leadership, or some personal interests, I do not know what are the reasons but our issues remained unresolved," said Ayali.
He also criticised the Centre for announcing to give land to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha.
Nisith Pramanik, Mulayam Singh given fresh ballots after first voting attempt fails
BJP leader Nisith Pramanik and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were issued fresh ballots after they could not cast their votes properly in the first attempt in the presidential poll being held Monday. (Read more)
Sonia Gandhi, Tharoor cast their vote
Delhi | Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Mallikarjun Kharge cast their votes for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/7KoiIkOMGE— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Cross voting in Odisha as Congress MLA votes for Murmu
Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency Mohammed Moquim voted in favour of NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu throwing the state unit of the party in a turmoil. “I voted as per the dictates of my conscience and chose the daughter of the soil for the country’s topmost constitutional post,” Moquim told mediapersons after casting his votes creating ripples in political circles here. (Read full story here)
Polling underway to elect India's 15th President; opposition fears cross-voting in Maharashtra
Voting was also underway in various state assemblies for the presidential poll and the early voters in the states included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Scenes from Rajya Sabha
Delhi | Congress' P Chidambaram, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann, and AAP's Raghav Chadha cast their votes for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/0oZ06N2094— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Update from Gujarat
NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja says he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
In Assam, Congress now faces allegations of cross-voting
"There was a Congress meeting yesterday, it was attended by only two-three MLAs. Only District President were there. What was the need for a meeting in Assembly? Clear that Congress is cross-voting, it may be 20+. You can see numbers on the day of result", said AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiya.
Samajwadi Party-ally backs Murmu
"The route towards Delhi goes via Lucknow. Droupadi Murmu is winning the polls with a massive number of votes," said SBSP chief OP Rajbhar after casting his vote for the Presidential polls
Shiv Sena gives reason behind supporting NDA candidate
"In today's Presidential election, Shiv Sena is supporting Draupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential polls are different from any political election. It's the highest post and vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So, we took this decision," said party leader Aaditya Thackeray.
Kerala CM casts his vote
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/7NxGRMIn81— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
WATCH | Akhilesh Yadav ahead of casting his vote in UP Assembly
#PresidentialElection SP chief Akhliesh Yadav going to cast his vote in Tilak Hall of UP Assembly today @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/yVbxDkvUKx— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) July 18, 2022
Murmu will get maximum votes: Goa CM Sawant
- "?I am confident that we (NDA nominee) will get the maximum votes,"? said the CM, who was among the early voters.
- BJP MLA Dr Deviya Rane after casting her vote said, "?We had an interaction with Murmu recently. It is an honour to vote for her. "
- The BJP has 20 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly.
- It also has the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.
- The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.
- Goa Congress president Amit Patkar told reporters that the opposition stands united and will vote for Sinha.
- The Congress has 11 MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party has two legislators, while the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans have one member each in the House.
Maharashtra BJP MLA objects to Congress legislator not standing in queue to vote
- Maharashtra BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar on Monday objected to Congress legislator Nitin Raut not standing in a queue in the Vidhan Bhawan here to vote for the presidential election.
- Lonikar said he will appeal to the Election Commission to declare Raut's vote as invalid.
- Voting began at 10 am in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhawan for lawmakers to cast their votes to elect the country's next president.
- The voting will continue till 5 pm. Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan premises, Lonikar said Nitin Raut arrived in the central hall before voting began.
- "Instead of standing in the queue like us, he directly went inside to cast his vote. This is unacceptable. I am going to write to the Election Commission of India that his vote should be considered invalid,"? Lonikar said.
Assam CM casts his vote
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/FxbEZdsvNd— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Update from Jharkhand
- BJP legislators Anant Ojha and Bhanu Pratap Shahi were among early voters. "I had the opportunity to cast the first vote in Jharkhand Assembly to elect the first person of the country. It is a matter of great pride for me," Ojha said.
- "We strongly believe Murmu will work for the betterment of the society including the poor, downtrodden and Dalits," Shahi said.
- Voting will continue in Tribunal Hall of Jharkhand Assembly till 5 PM. Both NDA and Opposition candidates in the presidential election have a deep-rooted connection with Jharkhand. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu was the state's governor.
- She is from the Santal tribe, which has a sizeable population in Jharkhand as well as in neighbouring Odisha, from where she hails. Murmu had arrived in Ranchi on July 4 to garner support from lawmakers.
- She had met JMM supremo Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek their support. The party announced its support for Murmu on July 15.
- Yashwant Sinha, the joint Opposition nominee, was an MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district and was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. Sinha had concluded his campaign in Ranchi on Saturday.
- He has met the CM, and Congress MLAs and sought their support for the election. In the 81-member House, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has a combined strength of 48.
- JMM alone has 30 seats. BJP has 26 legislators, including Babulal Marandi, the former JVM-P chief who joined the saffron camp after the 2019 assembly elections. As per the calculation of the presidential poll, the value of an MLA in Jharkhand is 176, while that of an MP is 700.
- The total value of votes of 81 MLAs and 20 MPs in the state is 28,256. With JMM having 30 MLAs and three MPs, its total value of votes will be around 7,380. The value of NDA including BJP and AJSU is around 15,428.
- Since the JMM has declared its support for Murmu, the total value of votes in support of the NDA nominee is likely to be around 22,808. With Congress' support, the value of votes in favour of Sinha is expected to be around 4,392.
RJD leadership on Presidential polls
"In this country, there is a state of anarchy. There is a threat to democracy. The misuse of constitutional institutions is rampant. We would want a President who looks into it. Our PM doesn't even discuss the issues facing the youth, or the farmers," says RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav.
Hema Malini casts her vote
BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote to elect the new President of India, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/QSIcZhBkYz— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Update from Shimla
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India pic.twitter.com/gM57F5leHV— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Yashwant Sinha's son and BJP MP Jayant Sinha casts his vote
Jayant Sinha - BJP MP and son of Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha - casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/eqUbYf4Kgb— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Goa CM casts his vote
Goa CM Pramod Sawant casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India in Goa assembly— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
"100% of people will cast votes for the Presidential elections from Goa. I am sure all votes will be cast for our candidate (Droupadi Murmu) from my state," he says pic.twitter.com/xOFyK8hAke
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who cast his vote for the Presidential election in Bhubaneswar #Odisha— TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) July 18, 2022
?@NewIndianXpress? pic.twitter.com/Pa2ZzbVO03
Some Congress MLAs will vote as per their conscience, says Maharashtra BJP chief
- Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday said he was sure that some of the Congress MLAs who remained absent during the Eknath Shinde government's trust vote will vote as per their conscience in favour of National Democratic Alliance's presidential poll candidate Droupadi Murmu.
- Speaking to reporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises where voting was underway for the presidential election, Patil said the Congress cannot even guard its own MLAs.
- "I am sure that some Congress MLAs who remained absent during the vote of confidence will apply their conscience this time as well,? he quipped.
- The NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu for the country's top constitutional post, while the opposition has nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.
- BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said, ?The opposition parties should not boast about their strength.
- They have fallen flat on their face earlier also.
- ? During the Shinde government's vote of confidence on July 4, 11 Congress legislators, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan were not present in the Assembly.
- They could not vote as they reached the Vidhan Bhawan late.
- Senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had taken a dim view of so many party MLAs being absent during the crucial trust vote in the House.
- The BJP currently has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly along with 40 MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, besides 10 independents who support the BJP.
- The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with 15 MLAs has announced support for Murmu.
- The NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 MLAs, respectively.
Voting underway in Karnataka
- There are 28 Lok Sabha members in Karnataka comprising 25 from BJP, one each from Janata Dal and Congress and an independent member.
- The state has 11 Rajya Sabha members -- five each from BJP and Congress, and one from JD(S) (former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda).
- The state Assembly has a total strength of 225 MLAs comprising 120 from the BJP including the Speaker, 69 Congress, 32 JD(S), one from the Bahujan Samaj Party, two independents and a nominated member.
- The JD(S) has extended its support to Murmu. Murmu and Sinha had come to the city a few days ago and sought the support of the MLAs and MPs for their candidature.
- According to an Information Department official, the BJP members were the first to queue up to vote.
- Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol was the first to cast his ballot. The polling started at 10 am and will go on till 5 pm.
Voting underway in MP Assembly complex
- Legislators queued up in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex on Monday to cast their vote to elect the country's next president. MLAs and MPs form the electoral college to elect the President of India.
- The ruling BJP claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin.
- The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu. Voting started at 10 am in the state Assembly complex.
- Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among the early voters. Chouhan was seen meeting some of his party legislators standing in a queue to cast their vote.
- Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed Murmu will win the presidential poll with a huge margin. Some non-NDA parties have also extended support to Murmu, he said, adding that independent legislators in MP were also supporting the NDA nominee.
- In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96 legislators.
- The Bahujan Samaj Party has two members, the Samajwadi Party has one MLA, while there are four independent legislators in the House.
Minutes after getting discharged from hospital, Stalin casts his vote
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from COVID-19.
- Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began.
- The ruling DMK and its allies are backing the Opposition choice, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha. Main opposition AIADMK is supporting Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance nominee fielded by the BJP.
- The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet here.
- He had tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation.
Akhilesh invokes Sri Lanka crisis as he extends his support to Yashwant Sinha's Presidential bid
"I'll vote in the favor of Yashwant Sinha. There should be someone in the country who can tell the Government the situation of the economy, from time to time. Look at Sri Lanka's condition. So, there should be President who can say that from time to time,"said the Samajwadi Party chief chief and UP MLA.
KTR casts his vote
#PresidentialElection | Telangana Minister and TRS party working president #KTRamaRao casts his vote.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 18, 2022
Express photo | @Vinaymadapu. pic.twitter.com/9d85xYjKGP
Maharashtra CM Casts his vote
Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde votes in the 16th Presidential election pic.twitter.com/0YFeVTA3wD— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Update from Chandigarh
Chandigarh | MLAs cast their votes for the Presidential election, at Punjab and Haryana Assemblies. pic.twitter.com/bZpNliI5Mn— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Union Minister Anurag Thakur casts his vote
Delhi | Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/EGPLZBOGdZ— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Uttarakhand CM casts his vote
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives at the State Assembly to vote for Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/BW8P0ZtV44— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022
Madhya Pradesh CM casts his vote
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/ssobmZ1ocm— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2022
Yashwant Sinha on contesting Presidential Elections
"I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved. This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion and elect me to save democracy ," the former Union Minister said.
#PresidentialElections2022 commenced in #AndhraPradesh #CM @ysjagan casting his vote @NewIndianXpress #Jagan pic.twitter.com/t0ztLzsRqO— TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) July 18, 2022
Update from Bengal
- Polling for the presidential election began in West Bengal assembly at 10 am on Monday morning with lawmakers of both ruling TMC and opposition BJP queuing up at the assembly premises to cast their votes.
- Senior TMC leader and Minister Firhad Hakim said the aim is to ensure that opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha gets a handsome lead from the state. ?
- "The lead that Yashwant Sinha will get will be beyond all calculations. We are sure that even BJP MLAs will vote for our candidate,?" he said.
- Major non-BJP parties of the country have named Sinha, a former union minister , as the joint nominee for the presidential election. Droupadi Murmu is the presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA.
- ?The TMC should first ensure that all its votes remain intact,? BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said. Around 70 BJP lawmakers had camped in a city hotel since Sunday night and were given training on how to vote in the presidential polls.
- BJP presently has 17 Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal. Of them, Arjun Singh has switched over to TMC but is yet to resign as a parliamentarian.
- Five of the 75 saffron party MLAs too have joined TMC without resigning as legislators. The assembly has 294 seats.
- The ruling TMC has 216 MLAs and the support of the five BJP MLAs and one independent MLA. It has 13 Rajya Sabha and 23 Lok Sabha MPs . Two of its MPs are not in touch with the party
Presidential polls: Voting starts at Uttar Pradesh Assembly
- Voting for the presidential elections commenced at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Tilak Hall on Monday morning. The voting will continue till 5. 00 pm, a senior official said.
- Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for the elections in Uttar Pradesh, said all legislators were informed and told what precautions they have to take.
- The MLAs will have to use a special pen given by the Election Commission of India to vote, he said. Three polling booths have been set up.
- Two ballot boxes, which have come from Delhi, will be sent back to the national capital after voting is completed on July 18, Dubey said.
- The counting will take place in Delhi on July 21, he said. With the highest vote value of 208 for each of its 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will be an important state to watch out for in the presidential elections. Five MLAs from the state will cast their vote outside the state poll due to personal reasons, Dubey had earlier said. NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.
- The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote comprises MPs and members of the state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs, MLAs and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.
- The MPs and MLAs will get ballot papers of different colours when they vote to elect the next President of India. While MPs will get green papers, the MLAs will get ballot papers printed in pink. Major political parties have already announced their support for the candidates.
- In the opposition camp, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has broken ranks while declaring support to Murmu.
Update from Andhra Assembly
- Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote as polling process for the presidential election got underway at 10 am in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.
- Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was the next to exercise his franchise. Several ministers then cast their votes.
- The ruling YSR Congress pledged its support to the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The opposition Telugu Desam Party has also backed Murmu.
- In effect, all 11 members of the Rajya Sabha, 25 members of Lok Sabha from AP and 175 members of the Assembly will vote for Murmu.
Voting for presidential elections begins in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot among early voters
- Polling began for the presidential elections on the Rajasthan Assembly premises here at 10 am on Monday, with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among early voters.
- The state government's chief whip in the Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, also reached there to cast his vote. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the polling will continue till 5 pm.
- There are a total of 200 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly besides 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state.
WATCH | Gujarat CM casts his vote
#Gujarat Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp cast his vote in Gandhinagar for the election of President of India.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard #PresidentialElections2022 #PresidentofIndia #PresidentialPolls pic.twitter.com/DLZ75OnNoF— Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 18, 2022
Andhra CM casts his vote
Amaravati | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in the 16th Presidential election pic.twitter.com/027VSqZbtT— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Scenes from Telangana Assembly
Hyderabad | MLAs arrive to cast their votes for the Presidential elections in the Telangana assembly pic.twitter.com/ibZZNLHF3d— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Presidential polls: Cross-voting fears in Maharashtra Congress, NCP
The opposition is concerned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Murmu would get the support of 200 MLAs from the state. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
IN PICS | PM, Union Home Minister cast their votes
#PresidentialElection | PM #NarendraModi and Union Home Minister #AmitShah cast their votes. MPs wait in queue for their turn to vote in the Parliament House.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 18, 2022
Express photos | @Shekharyadav02. pic.twitter.com/1GEvQUDpjz
Odisha CM casts his vote
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik votes in the 16th Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/lvGxtuct9i— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Update from Manipur Assembly
Voting to elect the next President of India is underway in Manipur Assembly Secretariat, Imphal. pic.twitter.com/4nm5XQusng— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
WATCH | Latest scenes from Parliament
#WATCH Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is underway at Parliament pic.twitter.com/L2TGHQmuBh— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Voting begins at Delhi Assembly; Deputy CM Sisodia among early voters
- Voting began for the presidential elections amid tight security arrangements on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Bhavna Gaur, and BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht were early voters.
- Polling began amid tight security arrangements at 10 am and it will conclude at 5 pm. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote.
- The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, with the ruling AAP having 62 MLAs and the rest belonging to the BJP.
- AAP has decided to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said after a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Saturday.
Gujarat CM casts his vote
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote in Gandhinagar in the election being held for the post of President of India pic.twitter.com/MgEqbNeTWY— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
WATCH | Stalin casts his vote in Chennai
#WATCH Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin casts vote in 16th Presidential election, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/fmFb9sdw49— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
PM #NarendraModi arrived at the Parliament as the Monsoon session commences today.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 18, 2022
Express photo | @Shekharyadav02. #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/z2heI4MtuZ
Voting begins
Voting begins for the Presidential election; MPs and MLAs across the country cast their votes.
PM Modi addresses the media outside Parliament as both the Presidential Elections and Monsoon Session about to get underway
- This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today.
- During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation. There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate.
- I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss.
- This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
- There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years - when nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale.
Scenes outside Bengal Assembly
Kolkata | Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari arrives at West Bengal Assembly ahead of voting for the Presidential election today pic.twitter.com/PD7dQXhLDw— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Senior Rajya Sabha official on Presidential polls preparations
"The polling will commence at 10 am and conclude at 5 pm. All arrangements have been made for free and fair elections. Security arrangements in and around the Parliament and particularly the venue of the poll have been strengthened," PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha on Presidential poll.
