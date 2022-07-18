Presidential Polls 2022 Highlights | Cross-voting reported in Gujarat, Odisha

By Online Desk

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday.

Polling began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote.

The voting process would conclude at 5 pm.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not.

Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various state assemblies.

