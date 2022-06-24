Maharashtra crisis Day 4 | Shiv Sena to send notices to rebel leaders

The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that he party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday.
Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawand said they met Maharashtra state assembly speaker & asked to initiate disqualification actions against 16 Rebelled Sena MLAs. He said these Sena MLAs will lose the Sena cover now. They will have to leave Sena's Bhagava permanently. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 24, 2022