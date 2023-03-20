TN Budget: DMK govt launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for 'eligible' women family heads

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan presented the MK Stalin-led government's third budget for 2023-24 on Monday with a significant emphasis on education, infrastructure and healthcare sectors.

The Finance Minister also announced the much-expected Rs 1000 honorarium for 'eligible' women heads of households — a key poll promise of the DMK government — reiterated by Chief Minister Stalin in the run-up to the Erode bypoll last month. Terming it a "game changer" for women, Thiaga Rajan announced that the scheme will be implemented from September 15th, the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai.

Several major announcements were part of the Budget including — the launch of the Kalaignar memorial multi super speciality hospital in Guindy, Rs 1000 crore infrastructure boost for North Chennai and Metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai among others.

The Finance Minister also said reform initiatives have led to a reduction in revenue deficit from about Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. This is notwithstanding the several "massive welfare schemes" that are being implemented during the last two years, he said.

Even as Thiaga Rajan began his address, lawmakers from the principal opposition party, AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswam attempted to raise issues and staged a walkout citing irregularities in Erode East by-election, leading to a temporary commotion in the House.

After the budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee of the House will meet to decide about the duration of this session, the date of presentation of the Agriculture budget for 2023-24, and the discussion on the demands for grants for various departments. The Finance Minister will also be presenting the final supplementary estimates for the current financial year and the vote on account for part of the next financial year on March 28.

In the run-up to the preparation of the budget, CM Stalin also chaired the third meeting of the State Economic Advisory Council on Friday. Stalin recalled the schemes implemented during the past two years and sought the EAC's suggestions for new schemes. The EAC members Prof Esther Duflo, Dr Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze and Dr S Narayan attended the meeting.

Scroll below for the highlights from the 2023-24 Budget

