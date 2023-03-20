STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Budget: DMK govt launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for 'eligible' women family heads

Education receives a big push with a combined allocation of over Rs 47,000 crores, while Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai get a much-needed infrastructure boost.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the State Budget for 2023-24. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan presented the MK Stalin-led government's third budget for 2023-24 on Monday with a significant emphasis on education, infrastructure and healthcare sectors. 

The Finance Minister also announced the much-expected Rs 1000 honorarium for 'eligible' women heads of households — a key poll promise of the DMK government — reiterated by Chief Minister Stalin in the run-up to the Erode bypoll last month. Terming it a "game changer" for women, Thiaga Rajan announced that the scheme will be implemented from September 15th, the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai.

Several major announcements were part of the Budget including — the launch of the Kalaignar memorial multi super speciality hospital in Guindy, Rs 1000 crore infrastructure boost for North Chennai and Metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai among others.

The Finance Minister also said reform initiatives have led to a reduction in revenue deficit from about Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. This is notwithstanding the several "massive welfare schemes" that are being implemented during the last two years, he said.

Even as Thiaga Rajan began his address, lawmakers from the principal opposition party, AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswam attempted to raise issues and staged a walkout citing irregularities in Erode East by-election, leading to a temporary commotion in the House.

After the budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee of the House will meet to decide about the duration of this session, the date of presentation of the Agriculture budget for 2023-24, and the discussion on the demands for grants for various departments. The Finance Minister will also be presenting the final supplementary estimates for the current financial year and the vote on account for part of the next financial year on March 28. 

In the run-up to the preparation of the budget, CM Stalin also chaired the third meeting of the State Economic Advisory Council on Friday. Stalin recalled the schemes implemented during the past two years and sought the EAC's suggestions for new schemes. The EAC members Prof Esther Duflo, Dr Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze and Dr S Narayan attended the meeting.

Scroll below for the highlights from the 2023-24 Budget

Live Updates
12:15 Mar 20

Rs 1000 monthly honorarium for 'eligible' women family heads

  • Scheme to be implemented at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.
  • Scheme to be launched on September 15th,  the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai.
  • FM Thiaga Rajan said the scheme will be a game-changer in the socio-economic life of women in the State.

READ MORE

'Eligible' women family heads in Tamil Nadu can now avail of Rs 1,000 in monthly assistance from September 2023. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
01:56 Mar 20

10,000 km of rural roads to be upgraded

01:54 Mar 20

Upskilling centre in Chennai, Skill training for manual scavenging

  • Tamil Nadu government to set upskilling centre at Ambattur under TN WISH scheme.
  • Centre to impart training in Mechatronics, IoT, Advanced Automobile tech, Precision engineering and advanced welding training among others.
  • FM Thiaga Raja also announced that skill training will be offered to family members of those who have been engaging and those who died from manual scavenging. They will also be helped with subsidies for procuring equipment & safety gear. This will first be initiated in Chennai and then expanded to other parts of the state.
01:43 Mar 20

15 districts to implement 'RIGHTS' project for disabled

  • 'RIGHTS' project for the disabled will be implemented across 15 districts in 2023-24.
  • At the divisional level, 39 one-stop social care service centres will be established, while 150 neighbourhood centres manned by volunteers will be set up to provide treatment at home.
  • In 2022, the World Bank had approved USD 162 million to strengthen the social protection system for persons with disabilities in the state.
01:37 Mar 20

Welfare of women, girl students

  • Rs 30,000 crore allocated for loans to women's self-help groups.
  • Under the 'Puthumai penn' scheme, 2.2 lakh girl students who studied in government schools were provided with an incentive of Rs. 1000 a  month. After the introduction of the scheme, 20,477 girl students enrolled in UG courses registering a 29 per cent increase. 
01:31 Mar 20

Restoration of Adyar River, Key part of Chennai's infrastructure push

01:28 Mar 20

State govt's push for coastal restoration

01:27 Mar 20

Rs 2,500 crore earmarked for free bus rides for women, transpersons and PwDs

  • Rs. 2500 crore earmarked for a free bus ride scheme for women, transpersons, persons with disabilities (PwD) and their attenders in ordinary govt buses
  • About 35 lakh commuters avail of free service a day
  • Last year's estimation was Rs. 1520 crore
Women travel in city bus at free of cost in Tiruchy (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
12:55 Mar 20

Tamil Nadu ranks first in domestic tourism, says FM Thiaga Rajan

  • Pichavaram, Poombuhar and Hogenakkal tourist places to be developed at Rs 55 crore  
  • A tourist policy is being developed and will be released soon: PTR
12:51 Mar 20

Revenue deficit reduces, outstanding debt to go up

  • Revenue deficit reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore.
  • Outstanding debt on March 31, 2024, is expected to go up to Rs. 7,26,028.83 crore.
11:35 Mar 20

Coimbatore and Madurai to get Metro rail support

  • Metro rail in Coimbatore at Rs 9,000 crore. To include Avinashi and Sathiyamangalam roads.
  • Metro rail in Madurai at Rs 8,500 crores. Underground Metro to link Othakadai and Tirumangalam.
11:33 Mar 20

Chennai's infrastructure push

  • Four-way bridge from Teynampet to Saidapet at a cost of Rs 621 crore. 
  • FM Thiaga Rajan says the bridge will be constructed  above the Chennai Metro elevated corridors to help reduce traffic congestion in Anna Salai and calls it "an engineering marvel."
  • 'Neglected' North Chennai to get a boost. Rs 1000 crore alloted for the development of basic amenities and infrastructure in North Chennai. 
  • Adyar river is to be restored in phases, including cleaning, plugging sewage outfall, installation of sewage treatment plants and setting up parks, green spaces and open gyms under PPP at an estimated cost of Rs 1500 crores.
The 44 km long Adyar river will be restored in phases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
11:25 Mar 20

Push for climate, environment and energy

  • Thanthai Periyar wildlife sanctuary to be created in Erode district
  • TN Neithal Metchi Iyakkam or Coastal reclamation movement at the cost of Rs 2,000 cr with World Bank to mitigate climate change in coastal regions and protect livelihood.
  • Rs 320 crores for flood mitigation and clearing water channels
  • More than 50 per cent of the electricity produced in the state will be through renewable sources. A special organisation will be created for this.
  • Phase II of the Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply Scheme at a cost of Rs.7,145 crore will be posed for external funding assistance.
  • 10,000 water bodies in rural areas consisting of minor irrigation tanks, ponds and 'Ooranies' will be renovated in the next two years at a cost of Rs.800 crore.
  • Deployment of artificial reefs in three Palk Bay districts and other select areas at a total budget outlay of Rs 144 crore.
11:22 Mar 20

Support for Adi Dravidar Welfare

  • Draft legislation for Special Component Plan (SCP) for Adi Dravidar welfare will be implemented in the next session after discussion.
  • 'Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme' to be launched at Rs 1000 crore for 5 years to ensure basic amenities in Adi Dravidar habitations in both urban & rural areas and to bring about comprehensive socio-economic development.
  • Schools functioning under the Adi Dravidar Welfare to be brought under school education department.
11:20 Mar 20

New scheme to promote economic development of SC/ST entrepreneurs

10:54 Mar 20

Department wise allocations for 2023-24

  • Higher Education department gets Rs.6967 crore. 
  • Health department gets Rs.18661 crore.
  • School Education department gets Rs 40,299 crore.
10:42 Mar 20

A slew of announcements in education sector

  • Rs 40,299 crore allocated to the school education department.
  • Rs. 1500 crore for building new classrooms and labs.
  • Rs. 500 crore for breakfast scheme for school children.
  • Ennum Ezhuthum scheme will be extended to Classes 4 and 5 at the cost of Rs 110 crore. At present, it is being implemented for only classes 1 to 3.
  • All schools functioning under various departments will be brought under School Education Department.
  • Kalaingar memorial library in Madurai will be opened in June.
  • Book fairs across various districts of the state will be continued at the cost of Rs 10 crore.
  • Modern hostels for SC/ST students will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Trichy.
School children participated in an awareness drive to raise awareness on the basic literacy and numeracy scheme (Ennum Ezhuthum Mission) targeted at children under the age of eight, in Chennai, on Monday. (Photo |R.Satish Babu, EPS)
10:39 Mar 20

Chennai's new multi-super speciality hospital will begin operations this year

Kalaignar memorial multi-super speciality hospital being built at a cost of Rs.1,000 crore in Guindy will start functioning this year.

The construction work is under progress at the new multi-speciality hospital on the campus of King's Institute of Preventive Medicine in Guindy. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
10:36 Mar 20

Chennai gets a boost in sporting infrastructure

  • The Finance Minister announces a "world-class global sports centre" to be set up in Chennai by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
  • The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium is to be renovated with modern sports facilities at a cost of Rs 25 crore.
10:33 Mar 20

'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' expanded to industrial workers and unorganised sector

The state government's 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme will be extended to workers in industries and the unorganised sector. 

  • In the first phase, it will benefit 8.3 lakh workers in 711 industries.
  • Employees will be screened for non-communicable diseases as part of the scheme.
  • Screening for blood pressure and diabetes extended to migrant workers as well.
10:29 Mar 20

AIADMK leaders stage walkout

AIADMK MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami stage a walkout citing irregularities in Erode East by-election and the issues faced by people.

10:27 Mar 20

PTR announces memorials for language stir martyrs, mega Chola museum

A grand museum will be set up in Thanjavur to celebrate the contribution of Cholas in architecture, sculpture and dance.

10:23 Mar 20

AIADMK leaders EPS, OPS arrive

A collage of AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappad K Palaniswami and embattled party leader O Panneerselvam arriving for the budget. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
10:14 Mar 20

Pension scheme, crop insurance firm among key demands of TN farmers

The expectations of farmers are wide-ranging, from a hike in procurement price for paddy and sugarcane as promised in the DMK election manifesto, to a pension scheme for farmers over 60 years of age, and the formation of an exclusive authority for producing and distributing fertilizers.

An exclusive report by TNIE's T Muruganandham and N Ramesh

10:07 Mar 20

Agricultural export and industrial development in the spotlight

Speaking about the agriculture industry, S Rethinavelu, President of the Agro Chamber, Madurai, said the state government should initiate schemes towards the promotion of millet cultivation, and the production and export of value-added products. Click here to read the report by TNIE's M S Thanaraj.

10:03 Mar 20

CM Stalin's poll promise to feature in Budget

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the Erode East bypoll campaign last month, had said that Rs 1,000 honorarium for woman heads of families every month will be announced in the state budget. Click here to read more on the DMK's poll promise.

