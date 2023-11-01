Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Rafah crossing opens for limited evacuation amid communications blackout in Gaza

Cairo is likely to open the Rafah crossing to treat wounded Palestinians in what would be the first time it has agreed to open the border to civilians since the conflict broke out.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians dig out the body of a child from the rubble of a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023, amid relentless Israeli bombardment. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Dozens of foreign passport holders could be seen entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. 

AFP images showed long lines of ambulances and several people in wheelchairs at the Rafah border crossing -- the only one not controlled by Israel -- after Cairo said it would let in 81 of the most seriously injured. Egypt also announced the first foreigners could exit Gaza.

Early in the day, telecom providers Paltel and Jawwal reported a “complete disruption” of communications and internet services in Gaza, the second major cut in five days. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were killed Tuesday in the Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp, the Hamas-run health ministry said, with Israel's army confirming it had targeted a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.

Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry gave an initial toll of more than 50 dead and 150 wounded but said dozens more were likely buried under the rubble, denouncing what it called "a heinous Israeli massacre" at the camp. Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, had no immediate comment on the claim, but quickly vowed to turn Gaza into a "graveyard" for Israeli troops.

Tuesday's strike sparked more international condemnation, with Bolivia announcing it was cutting ties. And Qatar warned that expanded strikes would "undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts."

AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Several hundred thousand Palestinians remain in northern Gaza in the path of an Israeli ground assault. They have crowded into homes or are packed by the thousands into hospitals that are already overwhelmed with patients and running low on supplies.

08:46 Nov 1

Ex-Guardian staffer lost 36 family members in Khan Yunis refugee camp

Ghada Ageel, a third-generation Palestinian refugee, worked as a translator for the Guardian in Gaza from 2000 to 2006. 36 members of her family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis refugee camp. 

The Khan Yunis refugee camp was supposed to be in the safe zone. But nowhere is safe – the very existence of Palestinians is under attack.

She asks President Biden why he supports this. Does he believe that the pain of an Israeli mother is different from that of a Palestinian mother? Is her blood more valuable than the blood of those in Gaza? This is the only explanation that I can find for what Biden is encouraging in Gaza.

08:13 Nov 1

Recent developments from Israel-Hamas war

  • Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 8,796
  • Indian-origin soldier among Israelis killed in Gaza
  • Gaza's only cancer hospital stops functioning after running out of fuel
  • First foreigners, dual nationals from Gaza arrive in Egypt
  • Iran urges Muslim countries to halt trade with Israel
  • First ambulances carrying Gaza wounded enter Egypt: official
  • Hamas says seven hostages killed in Gaza camp bombing
04:57 Nov 1

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 8,796

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday that 8,796 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

The death toll includes 3,648 children while 22,219 people have been wounded, a health ministry statement said.

02:17 Nov 1

Top Developments From Day 26

  1. First foreigners leave Gaza after Egypt opened Rafah crossing for the first time since Oct 7
  2. Internet, phones 'completely' shut off in Gaza, says Palestinian operator
  3. Israel bombs Gaza's largest refugee camp in Jabaila killing dozens and injuring hundreds
  4. Saudi Arabia condemns 'in strongest terms' Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp
  5. Israel says it carried out attacks on over 11,000 militant targets in Gaza since the war began
  6. Over 8,500 people, including 3,500 children killed in Israeli strikes, say Gaza officials
  7. Amnesty accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks in southern Lebanon on Oct 16
  8. Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, while Colombia and Chile recall envoys
  9. Blinken to visit Israel again as US seeks 'urgent' steps to ease regional tensions
  10. Israel says 11 soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza on Tuesday, 326 soldiers killed so far
02:02 Nov 1

First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

Hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

  • Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed through the Rafah crossing.

  • Queues formed early Wednesday at the terminal and some 545 foreigners and dual nationals along with about 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave.

  • After being allowed into the terminal area, huge queues formed around crossing booths for checks on passports and other documents.

  • Ambulances waited on the Egyptian side to take away the wounded and sick.

08:18 Nov 1

Jordan says will recall ambassador from Israel

Jordan on Wednesday said it would "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza's Hamas rulers triggered by the militant group's October 7 attacks.

"Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel," the foreign ministry said, adding that the move was "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

08:17 Nov 1

UN denounces 'latest atrocity' after strikes on Gaza refugee camp

The United Nations on Wednesday decried strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks that Israel said targeted a Hamas commander.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

08:07 Nov 1

Indian-origin soldier among Israelis killed in Gaza

A 20-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier was among the Israeli combatants killed while fighting in Gaza, community members and the Mayor of the town said on Wednesday.

Staff-Sgt.Halel Solomon was from the southern Israeli town of Dimona.

"It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the death of a son of Dimona, Halel Solomon, in the battle in Gaza," Dimona's Mayor, Benny Bitton said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

07:49 Nov 1

Gaza's only cancer hospital stops functioning after running out of fuel

On Wednesday, quoting a health official in Gaza, Reuters reported that the cancer treatment hospital in the Gaza Strip has gone out of service after it ran out of fuel. 

Subhi Skaik, the Director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital told media that it has used up its fuel and was now out of service.

He further added, "We tell the world don't leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service."

Later, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila confirmed the director's remarks in a statement, adding that this brings the total number of hospitals not operating right now in the Strip to 16 out of 35.

She also added that the lives of 70 cancer patients in the hospital are seriously threatened.

07:22 Nov 1

Hamas chief accuses Israel of 'massacres' to cover its 'defeats'

The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, Wednesday accused Israel of committing "massacres" in the Gaza war to cover its own "defeats".

Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", he said in a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera, adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

06:07 Nov 1

First foreigners, dual nationals from Gaza arrive in Egypt

A first group of foreigners and dual nationals fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Egypt on Wednesday, mostly women and children, an Egyptian official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Parents with strollers and elderly people were seen among those getting off a bus on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in footage broadcast by an Egyptian TV channel close to the intelligence services.

05:10 Nov 1

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

Turkey and Iran on Wednesday called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

"We do not want the human tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the region's countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint media appearance with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who urged the meeting to be held "as soon as possible".

04:51 Nov 1

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 8,796

04:35 Nov 1

Iran urges Muslim countries to halt trade with Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim countries Wednesday to halt trade with Israel, including oil exports, in response to its bombardment of Gaza since deadly Hamas attacks.

"Islamic governments must insist on quickly ending the crimes," Khamenei told a gathering of students in Tehran.

"Muslim countries should not cooperate economically with the Zionist regime (Israel)," he said, calling for a "block on oil and food exports".

Khamenei lambasted Western governments who "stood against Palestine", naming Britain, France and the United States.

"The Muslim world must not forget who is putting pressure on the population of Gaza. It's not just about the Zionist regime," he said.

03:19 Nov 1

First ambulances carrying Gaza wounded enter Egypt: official

The first ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians from war-torn Gaza entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, an Egyptian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Live footage shown on television stations close to Egyptian intelligence had shown the ambulances entering the Egyptian side of the Rafah terminal to bring back what officials said would be around 90 of the most seriously sick and wounded Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

03:04 Nov 1

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Gaza camp bombing

Hamas said Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp.

Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.

"Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports," said a statement from the Hamas military wing.

02:44 Nov 1

Netanyahu promises 'victory' despite 'painful losses' in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to continue Israel's war on Hamas despite suffering "painful losses" in ground fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

“We have so many important achievements, but also painful losses. We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world,” Netanyahu said in a televised address after the army confirmed at least 11 soldiers killed in ground fighting on Tuesday.

02:31 Nov 1

Small group of foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt as Rafah crossing opens for limited evacuation

01:08 Nov 1

Egypt official says first foreigners to leave Gaza via Rafah crossing today

  • A first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing told AFP.

"A first group of foreign passport holders is going to pass through the Rafah terminal to Egypt on Wednesday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Television channels close to the Egyptian intelligence services broadcast live images of a fleet of ambulances entering the terminal from the Egyptian side in readiness to bring out 81 seriously wounded Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials.
01:06 Nov 1

Qatar brokers deal with Egypt, Israel and Hamas for limited evacuation via Rafah: report

  • Reuters reports that an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, negotiated by Qatar and the US, will allow for a limited evacuation of foreign nationals and critically wounded Palestinians out of Gaza.

  • A source informed Reuters that the evacuations would happen through Rafah crossing but added that there was no timeline for how long the crossing would remain for evacuation.

12:55 Nov 1

Israeli army says it hit 11,000 Gaza 'terror targets' since war's start

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces had carried out attacks on more than 11,000 militant targets in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its ongoing war with Hamas.

"Since the beginning of the war, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has struck over 11,000 targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," a statement from the military said.

12:50 Nov 1

'World leaders should intervene to stop this genocide in Gaza': Palestine envoy tells TNIE

12:43 Nov 1

Humanitarian law not a la carte menu, cannot be applied selectively: UN chief

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed deep alarm over the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict, including expansion of ground operations by the Israel army, asserting that international humanitarian law is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively and all parties must abide by it.

"International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively. All parties must abide by it, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution," Guterres said.

  • The UN chief reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for unimpeded humanitarian access to be granted consistently, safely and to scale in order to meet the urgent needs created by the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

"I am deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza. This includes the expansion of ground operations by the Israel Defence Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza," Guterres said in a statement on the situation in Gaza.

11:15 Nov 1

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes; Colombia and Chile recall envoys

Bolivia on Tuesday said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over its "disproportionate" attacks in Gaza, as two other Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors over the mounting humanitarian crisis.

  • The government of Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks on October 7. Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza Strip.

  • Bolivia "has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip," deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference.

The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out Tuesday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas and recalled their envoys from Israel.

  • "I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel (Margarita Manjarrez) for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there," Colombia's  President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.

  • Chile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, also said Tuesday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel's "unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law."

10:47 Nov 1

Eleven Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Gaza, says IDF

  • According to Haaretz, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on Wednesday, said that nine soldiers were killed last night after an anti-tank missile struck their armoured personnel carrier vehicle in north Gaza.

  • Similarly, two more Israeli soldiers were killed during the ground operations in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of troops killed since October 7 to 326.

10:40 Nov 1

Saudi Arabia condemns 'in strongest terms' Israeli strike on Gaza camp

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday an Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp, which killed over 50 people, including, Israel said, a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X.

10:38 Nov 1

Amnesty, Lebanon accuse Israeli army of white phosphorus attacks

The Lebanese government and human rights group Amnesty International have accused Israel of using white phosphorous during an attack on Dhayra in south Lebanon on October 16. Amnesty said that civilians in southern Lebanon were injured earlier this month when Israeli forces hit a border village with shells containing white phosphorus, a controversial incendiary munition.

  • White phosphorus, an incendiary substance that catches fire upon contact with the air, is mostly used to create a dense smoke screen or mark targets. It burns at extremely high temperatures when exposed to air and can continue to burn inside flesh. It causes horrific pain and life-changing injuries

Shells that appear to be white phosphorus from Israeli artillery explode over Dahaira, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, on Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)
09:51 Nov 1

Blinken to visit Israel again as US seeks 'urgent' steps to ease regional tensions

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a new Middle East trip this week, a spokesperson announced Tuesday, as President Joe Biden seeks "urgent mechanisms" to reduce regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

  • "Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, without further details.

  • The United States is Israel's biggest supporter, providing it with substantial military aid.

09:48 Nov 1

Latest developments from the war

  • Over 50 killed, 150 injured in Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp in Jabalia
  • Israel claims Jabalia strike killed a senior Hamas commander and collapsed underground infrastructure
  • Egypt likely to start treating wounded Gazas from today by opening Rafah border crossing
  • Internet, phones 'completely' shut off in Gaza, says Palestinian operator
  • Over 8,500 people, including 3,500 children killed in Israeli strikes, say Gaza officials
  • Israel says its forces were locked in "fierce battles" with Hamas deep inside Gaza
  • Yemen's Huthi rebels said they had attacked Israel on Tuesday and pledged more attacks
  • Huthis said they launched "a large batch of ballistic missiles" and "a large number of armed aircraft" 
  • Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks in the southern town of Dhayra on October 16
  • Ex-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew appointed as Israel ambassador after US Senate okays Biden's pick
09:47 Nov 1

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

09:45 Nov 1

Internet, phones 'completely' shut off in Gaza: Palestinian operator

Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the war-ravaged territory in less than a week.

  • "To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza," Palestine Telecom Company (Paltel) said on X.

Internet and the phone network were completely cut last week, but were restored at the weekend.

09:44 Nov 1

Palestinian man breaks down after his children were killed in Israel's refugee camp bombing

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed on October 31 in Israeli bombardment of the refugee camp in the Palestinian territory. 

09:26 Nov 1

Israel bombs Gaza's largest refugee camp, kills dozens

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.

  • Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry gave an initial toll of more than 50 dead and 150 wounded but said dozens more were likely buried under the rubble, denouncing what it called "a heinous Israeli massacre" at the camp.

 In this frame grab from video, covered bodies lie outside a hospital following Israeli airstrikes at the Jabaliya refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo | AP)
