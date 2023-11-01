Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Rafah crossing opens for limited evacuation amid communications blackout in Gaza

By Online Desk

Dozens of foreign passport holders could be seen entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday.

AFP images showed long lines of ambulances and several people in wheelchairs at the Rafah border crossing -- the only one not controlled by Israel -- after Cairo said it would let in 81 of the most seriously injured. Egypt also announced the first foreigners could exit Gaza.

Early in the day, telecom providers Paltel and Jawwal reported a “complete disruption” of communications and internet services in Gaza, the second major cut in five days. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were killed Tuesday in the Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp, the Hamas-run health ministry said, with Israel's army confirming it had targeted a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.

Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry gave an initial toll of more than 50 dead and 150 wounded but said dozens more were likely buried under the rubble, denouncing what it called "a heinous Israeli massacre" at the camp. Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, had no immediate comment on the claim, but quickly vowed to turn Gaza into a "graveyard" for Israeli troops.

Tuesday's strike sparked more international condemnation, with Bolivia announcing it was cutting ties. And Qatar warned that expanded strikes would "undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts."

AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Several hundred thousand Palestinians remain in northern Gaza in the path of an Israeli ground assault. They have crowded into homes or are packed by the thousands into hospitals that are already overwhelmed with patients and running low on supplies.

