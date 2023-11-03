Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Blinken urges aid for civilians as Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City

By Agencies

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.

Tensions escalated along Israel's border with Lebanon ahead of the first public speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed Hamas ally — since the Hamas attacked Israel last month. Nasrallah said his militia is undeterred by U.S. warnings to stay out of the Israel-Hamas war, but stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the war.

Hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in recent days under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, leaving hospitals with dwindling supplies.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,227, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Live Updates:

