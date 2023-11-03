Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Blinken urges aid for civilians as Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City

Tensions escalated along Israel's border with Lebanon ahead of the first public speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed Hamas ally.

An injured Palestinian boy cries as rescuers try to pull him out of the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.

Tensions escalated along Israel's border with Lebanon ahead of the first public speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed Hamas ally — since the Hamas attacked Israel last month. Nasrallah said his militia is undeterred by U.S. warnings to stay out of the Israel-Hamas war, but stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the war.

Hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in recent days under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, leaving hospitals with dwindling supplies.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,227, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Live Updates:

Live Updates
12:25 Nov 4

Israel military confirms strike on Gaza ambulance, claims used by Hamas

The Israeli military confirmed it targeted an ambulance outside Gaza's largest hospital Friday, claiming it was being used by Hamas militants while health officials said it was transporting the wounded.

Israeli "aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone," a military statement said.

11:17 Nov 3

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

9,061

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

134

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

1,400

Number of people killed in Israel

17

Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive

22,911

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

2,100

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

5,400

Number of Israelis injured

250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

Over 1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

At least 240

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

5

Hostages released or rescued

272

Aid trucks let into Gaza

33,960

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

(Data provided by Associated Press)

09:01 Nov 3

Blinken urges aid for civilians as Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he disembarks from an aircraft on his arrival in Tel Aviv on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.

07:52 Nov 3

Israel will make biggest mistake if it carries out operations against Lebanon: Hezbollah Chief
 

07:49 Nov 3

Further escalation from the Lebanese front a realistic possibility: Hezbollah Chief

07:22 Nov 3

The US is responsible for the current war in Gaza, hindering ceasefire efforts: Hezbollah Chief

07:11 Nov 3

We have identified ways to get fuel to hospitals in Gaza: Blinken

06:58 Nov 3

October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was a Palestinian operation hidden from everyone: Hezbollah chief

06:51 Nov 3

Nasrallah criticises the west, UN, and the arab nations for turning  a blind eye towards Palestine:Hezbollah chief

06:39 Nov 3

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarallah speaks for the first time since Israel-Hamas war started.
 

06:04 Nov 3

Blinken says Israel has 'right' and 'obligation' to defend itself

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Friday that Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself as it continues to pummel the Gaza Strip with an air and ground assault.

"Israel has not only the right but the obligation to defend itself... to make sure that this October 7 never happens again," Blinken told journalists as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

More than 9,200 people have been killed in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Palestinians carry an injured man after being rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in the Bureij refugee camp. (Photo | AP)
04:41 Nov 3

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll hits 9,227

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday the death toll since the start of Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group in the territory reached 9,227.

The ministry said 3,826 children and 2,405 women were among the dead.

04:30 Nov 3

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll reaches 9,227

03:57 Nov 3

Situation in the West Bank 'alarming and urgent': UN

The situation in the West Bank is "alarming and urgent", the United Nations said Friday, noting in particular the violence carried out by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population.

While much attention has been focused on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, "the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent", UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing in Geneva.

03:52 Nov 3

Israeli raids kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces on Friday killed six Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war.

It said three men aged between 17 and 26 were killed in the northern city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, two of them died when a drone strike hit a house in the city's refugee camp.

03:52 Nov 3

02:55 Nov 3

UN launches $1.2 bn aid appeal to help Gaza, West Bank residents

The UN on Friday launched an emergency aid appeal seeking $1.2 billion to help some 2.7 million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people - that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank - is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"The original appeal, launched on 12 October, asked for $294 million to support nearly 1.3 million people. The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it added.

02:53 Nov 3

Israel begins sending Palestinian workers back to Gaza: AFP, border official

Israel on Friday began sending thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza who had been stranded inside Israel since its war with Hamas erupted, a Gaza border official said.

"Thousands of workers who were blocked in Israel since October 7 have been brought back" through the Karem Abu Salem crossing between southern Gaza and Israel, Hisham Adwan, head of the Palestinian territory's crossings, told AFP. AFPTV footage showed groups of workers entering the crossing on Friday morning.

A Palestinian woman cries as she carries her wounded son following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)
01:55 Nov 3

Israel releases hundreds of Palestinian workers

  •  Israel on Friday released hundreds of Palestinian workers who said they had been held in an Israeli-run jail since the Israel-Hamas war broke out Oct. 7.
  • The workers were dropped off by buses early Friday near Gaza and walked into the southern edge of the besieged enclave through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Palestinian day laborers in Israel arrive in the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing brought by the Israeli authorities Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Photo | AP)
01:45 Nov 3

Thai FM says pressed Iran on Hamas hostages

  • Thailand's foreign minister said Friday he had pressed his Iranian counterpart over the fate of 23 Thais taken hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in its attack on Israel.
  • About 30,000 Thais are working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, according to the kingdom's labour ministry.
  • Thirty-two Thai nationals have been killed and 19 wounded in the conflict, and the kingdom has evacuated more than 7,000 of its citizens on repatriation flights.
12:30 Nov 3

Russia's Wagner group sets to deliver air defence weapons to Hezbollah: Report

  •  US Intelligence has learned that Russia's Wagner Group is preparing to deliver an advanced air defence missile system to Hezbollah.
  • American officials are currently monitoring discussions between the Wagner mercenary group and Lebanon's Hamas-supporting militia on the possible delivery of the SA-22.
  • SA-22 is a system that uses anti-aircraft missiles and guns to combat airstrikes. (Read more)
12:13 Nov 3

Hezbollah chief to speak

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is set to break weeks of silence since the Israel-Hamas war began, in a speech that could impact the region.
  • Nasrallah's highly anticipated speech will be broadcast as part of an event in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Friday, in memory of fighters killed in Israeli bombardments.
12:03 Nov 3

Blinken arrives in Israel in bid to curb civilian harm in Gaza

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Friday,

  • News agency reports that the trip focused on measures to minimise harm to civilians in the war in Gaza.
  • Prior to his departure for Israel, Blinken said he would seek "concrete measures" from Israel to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, as US President Joe Biden also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict.
11:56 Nov 3

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing

  • A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority's television channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported.

  • The Palestinian journalists' union says that 27 of its members have been killed in the territory since October 7. (Read more)

11:06 Nov 3

Israel says troops encircle Gaza City

  • Israeli ground troops encircled Hamas stronghold Gaza City on Friday, after close ally the United States urged "concrete steps" to minimise civilian casualties.
  • Ahead of top US diplomat Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to Israel Friday, the country's military said it had "completed the encirclement" of Gaza's largest city - signalling a new phase in the month-long war against Hamas.
08:54 Nov 3

Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children

After two Israeli airstrikes flattened an entire block of apartment buildings in the Bureij refugee camp and damaged two U.N. schools-turned-shelters; tiny, motionless bodies lay flat against the hospital’s hard floor.

A small boy bled out onto the tiles as medics tried to staunch the flow from his head. A baby lay next to him with an oxygen mask strapped on — covered in ash, his chest struggled to rise and fall. Their father sat beside them.

As Israeli troops encircle Gaza City and press ahead with a ground offensive, the death toll is expected to grow.

In Bureij, which is home to an estimated 46,000 people, Palestinians hacked at the rubble, searching for survivors.

READ full report here:

A Palestinian woman cries as she carries her wounded son following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip.(Photo | AP)
08:43 Nov 3

Opposition mounts in Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel

As the war intensified, Arab leaders moved from condemning violence and calling for peace to more pointed criticism of Israel’s attacks in Gaza.

Tens of thousands have taken to the street in Rabat, Baharin and other Moroccan cities in support of the Palestinians.

In Egypt, which has had ties with Israel for decades, protesters rallied in cities and at universities, at times chanting “Death to Israel.” 

Israeli acts of escalation are in contradiction with international humanitarian law and common human values," Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said in a Thursday statement.

