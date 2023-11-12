Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Al-Shifa Hospital's cardiac ward destroyed in Israel's ground assault

By Online Desk

A Hamas health official said Sunday that an Israeli air strike destroyed the cardiac ward of Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, as fighting raged around the facility. Al-Shifa Hospital is "totally surrounded and bombardments are going on nearby", the hospital's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said in a statement late on Saturday.

Inside the hospital, Doctors Without Borders (DWB) surgeon Mohammed Obeid said there was no water, power, food, or internet for about 600 post-operative patients, 37-40 babies and 17 people in intensive care. Countless other people are seeking refuge in the hospital grounds.

"If we do not stop this bloodshed immediately with a ceasefire or at the bare minimum a medical evacuation of patients, these hospitals will become a morgue," DWB warned early Sunday.

Heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas have trapped thousands of people in Gaza's hospitals on Sunday. Medics and aid workers warned patients will die in the crippled facilities unless there is a pause in the battle.

Two babies died in the Al-Shifa neonatal unit after power to their incubators was cut off and a man also died when his ventilator shut down, the surgeon said in an audio message posted on social media.

The UN's World Health Organization expressed alarm at the situation in Al-Shifa. "WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

20 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are "no longer functioning", according to the UN's humanitarian agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also called on the international community and humanitarian groups to intervene "immediately and urgently" to protect people in Al-Quds Hospital, also in Gaza City.

War rages on, no ceasefire in sight

Hamas fighters smashed through the militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage, according to recent Israeli figures.

Israel's campaign in response to wipe out Hamas has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and thousands of them children, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Gaza. The ministry has not updated tolls for two days citing the collapse of hospital services.

The conflict is stoking regional tensions and fears of the war expanding into neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel's battle to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas militants will continue with "full force."

UPDATES FROM DAY 37 OF THE WAR