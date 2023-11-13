- Gaza's Hamas government said the death toll from the ongoing war reached 11,240 on Monday, after more than five weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants
- Among the dead were 4,630 children and 3,130 women, the government said, with another 29,000 people wounded
- Hostilities between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have escalated
- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip it has ruled for 16 years
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned on Monday that the operations in war-torn Gaza would shut down within two days due to fuel shortages as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: All hospitals in northern Gaza 'out of service', says health ministry
The sounds of small arms fire and aerial bombardments were echoing across the sprawling complex, amid reports that the infirm -- including children -- were dying for lack of basic provisions.
Published: 13th November 2023 01:40 PM | Last Updated: 14th November 2023 12:32 AM | A+A A-
Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza's biggest hospital were enduring "inhuman" conditions on Monday while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor said as the Hamas-run health ministry reported a rising patient death toll.
Israel argues its Hamas enemies built their military headquarters under the Al-Shifa hospital complex -- a charge Hamas denies -- while UN agencies and doctors in the facility warned a lack of generator fuel was claiming lives, including infants.
Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armoured vehicles just meters from the gate of the sprawling Al-Shifa compound at the heart of Gaza City, now an urban war zone.
"The situation is very bad, it is inhuman," a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media.
"We don't have electricity. There's no water in the hospital," added the doctor, who was not named.
The Hamas government's deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
Gaza has been reliant on generators for more than a month after Israel cut off power supplies following the October 7 attack and the besieged territory's only power plant ran out of fuel.
A lack of fuel was also hitting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. The group's Gaza chief Thomas White said operations "will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter" the territory.
The World Health Organization in the Palestinian territories said early Monday that at least 2,300 people -- patients, health workers and people fleeing fighting -- were inside the crippled Al-Shifa facility.
MUST READ: Gaza's deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu Rish from Al Shifa Hospital:— Suribelle (@Syribelle) November 13, 2023
We have repeatedly called for the need to secure our patients during evacuation
Patients are forced to leave despite their injuries
We have become unable to count the numbers of…
The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country's worst ever attack when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza.
Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in its Gaza ground operation.
But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimise civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operations that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,180 people, including 4,609 children.
Israel's top diplomat, as quoted by his spokesman, said the nation has "two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up."
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen added that Israel is working to "broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary."
Fear of regional conflict
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.
"IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists," it said.
Teams of Israeli troops ran between jagged ruins in Gaza while air strikes shown on grainy military-released video shattered buildings.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hamas must first release the hostages before any ceasefire would be considered, but he told US media on Sunday that "there could be" a potential deal.
Israelis are stunned by the October 7 attack and worried for the fate of the captives, whose families plan to deliver a letter at the UN headquarters in Jerusalem seeking action.
The war in Gaza has also spurred concerns of a wider regional conflict.
At least eight pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes on eastern Syria, a war monitor said, in response to attacks on American forces.
It was the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria, amid a spike in attacks on American forces in the Middle East linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
International concern
International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and near-total siege for more than five weeks.
About 980 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been let into Gaza since October 21, according to the UN humanitarian agency.
Before the war, 500 trucks entered every day, it said.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the European Union and the United Nations to "parachute aid" into Gaza.
Fuel is a crucial need, especially for hospital generators, but Israel has been concerned that any fuel deliveries could be diverted to Hamas militants.
Palestinians in Gaza's south have been forced to adapt to the lack of basic resources.
"People are using now (traditional) ovens in order to cook. What else can they do?" said a woman, who asked not to be named, making the ovens in southern Khan Yunis.
Almost 1.6 million people -- about two-thirds of Gaza's population -- have been internally displaced since October 7, according to UNRWA.
Some people were being allowed to leave the besieged territory via the Egypt-controlled Rafah crossing and on Monday more than 550 foreigners passport holders and nine wounded Palestinians wounded and companions crossed.
Israel's military said it would observe a "self-evacuation corridor" Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of "intense battles".
The area of fighting "currently includes the area surrounding the Al-Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself", an IDF spokesperson told AFP.
The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 litres (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital "for urgent medical purposes".
Al-Shifa director Abu Salmiya said he told Israeli authorities he needed far more -- at least 8,000 litres to run the main generators and "save hundreds of patients and wounded, but they refused".
AFP was unable to independently verify his account or Israel's claim that Hamas forbade the hospital from taking the fuel.
UPDATES FROM DAY 39 OF THE WAR
Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,240
For Palestinians, Al-Shifa Hospital evokes the suffering of civilians
- Thousands fled Gaza's Shifa Hospital over the weekend as Israeli troops encircled it, but hundreds of patients and displaced people remained, according to officials
- Up until days ago, tens of thousands of people driven from their homes by airstrikes lived in and around the hospital complex, hoping it would be safe
- But hospitals in northern Gaza's hospitals have been repeatedly hit by explosive strikes and gunfire.
- A Hamas health official said on Sunday that an Israeli air strike destroyed the cardiac ward of Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, as fighting raged around the facility. Witnesses confirmed a strike on the hospital, which AFP was unable to independently verify
- "Shooting is never stopping, airstrikes are unabated as well as artillery shells," said a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity. "There are dozens of bodies around the complex that nobody can reach"
- For weeks, staff running low on supplies have performed surgery at Al-Shifa on war-wounded patients, including children, without anesthesia
- After power went out for Shifa's incubators, the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza released a photo it says shows about a dozen premature babies wrapped in blankets together on a bed to keep them at a proper temperature
- Otherwise, “they immediately die,” said ministry spokesman Medhat Abbas, who added that four of the babies had been delivered by cesarean section after their mothers died
- The Health Ministry said 32 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. It said 36 babies, as well as other patients, are at risk of dying because life-saving equipment can't function
- Medical Aid for Palestinians, a U.K.-based charity that has supported Shifa's neonatal intensive care unit, said transferring critically ill infants is complex
- “With ambulances unable to reach the hospital ... and no hospital with capacity to receive them, there is no indication of how this can be done safely," CEO Melanie Ward said. She said the only option was to pause the fighting and allow in fuel
?The Palestinians accuse Israel of firing recklessly toward hospitals, while Israel accuses Hamas of using the hospitals for cover
- On Monday, Israel released a video showing what it said was a militant carrying an RPG launcher in front of Al-Quds hospital, the facility that ran out of fuel and was forced to shut down Sunday
- Preparations are being made to evacuate some 6,000 patients, medics and displaced people from Al-Quds, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which operates the facility
- The Israeli military said it placed 300 liters (79 gallons) of fuel several blocks from Al-Shifa but Hamas militants prevented staff from reaching it. The Health Ministry disputed that, saying Israel refused its request that the Red Crescent bring them the fuel rather than staff venturing out to retrieve it. The fuel would have provided less than an hour of electricity, it said
- After the exodus of people from Shifa Hospital over the weekend, about 650 patients and 500 staff remain in the hospital, along with around 2,500 displaced Palestinians sheltering inside the complex, said Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza
Evacuation attempt at al-Quds hospital fails due to 'continuing shelling': Palestine Red Crescent Society
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that an attempt to reach Al-Quds Hospital from Khan Younis in order to evacuate patients has been abandoned due to “continuing shelling and shooting”.
JUST IN | UN warns fuel shortage to halt Gaza aid work in '48 hours'
- "The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza," UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter
- "No fuel has entered Gaza since October 7," he wrote
- "This morning two of our main water distribution contractors ceased working -- they simply ran out of fuel -- which will deny 200,000 people potable water," White said
Over the past three weeks, and after close coordination with the Govt of Israel - UNRWA was able to access a bulk reservoir of fuel in Gaza on the border with Egypt— Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) November 13, 2023
This reservoir is now empty.
Hospitals in north Gaza 'out of service'
- The hospitals in the centre of the heaviest north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday
- The clatter of gunfire echoed across the sprawling Al-Shifa hospital at the heart of the Gaza City, now an urban war zone
- "Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after contacting on-the-ground staff inside Gaza's biggest hospital - Al-Shifa
- Across Gaza City, at the Al-Quds hospital, the picture was also said to be dire, with the Palestinian Red Crescent warning it was now out of service due to lack of generator fuel
- UN's humanitarian agency says around 20 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are "no longer functioning"
READ FULL REPORT HERE
.@WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 12, 2023
The situation is dire and perilous.
It's been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential…
Hamas health ministry says 6 premature babies, 9 patients now dead in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
- A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday
- The toll is now six babies and nine patients
- The facility suffered fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants
- The Hamas government informed that all hospitals in the north Gaza Strip are 'out of service'
Summary of top developments
Today:
-
UN warns fuel shortage to halt Gaza aid work in '48 hours'
-
A premature baby & two patients have died in Gaza's biggest hospital Al-Shifa; toll now six babies & nine patients
-
Evacuation attempt at Al-Quds hospital fails due to 'continuing shelling': Palestine Red Crescent Society. The hospital is now out of service due to lack of generator fuel
-
Conditions are worsening for hundreds of patients and thousands of others sheltering in Al-Shifa
-
Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor
-
EU nations jointly condemn Hamas for 'use of hospitals and civilians as human shields'
Highlights:
-
3,000 patients, staff sheltering inside Al Shifa Hospital without adequate fuel, water, or food: UN agencies
-
Twenty of Gaza's 36 hospitals are "no longer functioning": UN's humanitarian agency
-
Israeli air strike destroyed cardiac ward of Al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday
-
Israel claims that the hostages taken during Hamas' Oct 7 attacks, are hiding inside the facility, underground tunnel complexes
-
Israeli military says passage opened to enable civilians to evacuate from Shifa, Rantisi, and Nasser hospitals
-
A UN Development Programme office in Gaza was shelled
-
A crew member from the Netflix drama "Fauda" was "killed in action" in Gaza on Sunday
-
Tens of thousands of people marched in France on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism
-
US carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday
-
Jordan's armed forces used parachutes to drop medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza for second time
Palestine Red Crescent refutes Israeli claim of fighter at al-Quds hospital
-
The medical organisation responded to a video posted by Israel’s military today claiming to show a fighter firing an rocket propelled grenade launcher from al-Quds hospital in Gaza City.
-
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it “sees these claims as a blatant attempt to incite further targeting and besieging of the hospital, constituting a clear violation of international humanitarian law”.
-
Health officials and Hamas workers have repeatedly rejected Israel’s claims that fighters are operating from within medical facilities in Gaza.
The @PalestineRCS strongly condemns the false claims by the occupying forces about armed individuals launching projectiles from inside Al-Quds Hospital. The PRCS sees these claims as a blatant attempt to incite further targeting and besieging of the hospital, constituting a… pic.twitter.com/uyILwaM7jq— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 13, 2023
Israel faces diplomatic pressure
-
Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the human cost of its war with Gaza's Hamas rulers but is working to expand its "window of legitimacy", its top diplomat.
-
"We have two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up but the foreign ministry is working to broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, as quoted by his spokesman.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg under fire in Germany over pro-Palestinian stance
-
Thunberg, wearing the Palestinian black and white scarf, had urged "ceasefire now" at a climate protest on Sunday in Amsterdam, before being interrupted by a man who sought to snatch the microphone from her, saying he had come for a climate protest, not for her other views
-
Her statements in Amsterdam marked "the end of Greta Thunberg as a climate activist," said Volker Becker, the president of the German-Israel Society DIG, adding that "from now: Israel hater is the main job" for the Swedish activist
Eight pro-Iran fighters dead in US strikes in Syria: Monitor
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday the United States had carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria in response to attacks on American forces
- It was the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria it said were tied to Iran, which supports various armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East
Turkish ship carrying materials for field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza: Official
- A Turkish health official told AFP that the vessel was carrying "materials, generators, ambulances to establish eight field hospitals"
- It is the first such aid vessel to arrive in Egypt since war broke out on October 7
- The delivery comes as Hamas government officials said all hospitals in northern Gaza were "out of service" amid fuel shortages as a result of fighting with Israeli forces
Macron hosts religious leaders for talks on combatting anti-Semitism
- There have been growing tensions in France, home to large Muslim and Jewish communities, as war rages in the Gaza Strip between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel
- Macron had urged the religious leaders to make an "educational effort to increase the number of measures addressed to young people," Catholic bishops' conference head Eric de Moulins-Beaufort told reporters after the meeting
- Elie Korchia, president of France's Central Israelite Consistory, said: "Many young people no longer necessarily read the press, no longer watch TV, sometimes they're shut up in a language of their own, without reaching out to others"
France's religious representatives, Rector of Paris' Grand Mosque Chems-eddine Hafiz, left, Grand Rabbi of France Haim Korsia, third from left, President of the French conference of bishops Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, center left, President of the Protestant Federation of France (FPF) Christian Krieger, center right, President of the Consistoire central israelite de France' Elie Korchia, second from right, and President of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) Mohammed Moussaoui, right, addresses media after a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. President Macron meets with religious leaders as he tries to calm tensions related to Israel-Hamas war. (Photo | AP)
EU nations calls for 'meaningful' pauses in fighting, jointly condemn Hamas for 'use of hospitals and civilians as human shields'
- "It is urgent to define and respect humanitarian pauses," Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, told a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels
- "Fuel needs to get in. As you could see, more than half of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip stopped working, primarily because of lack of fuel, and fuel is desperately needed"
- The EU's 27 countries issued a statement Sunday saying hospitals "must be protected" and condemning Hamas for using the medical facilities and civilians as "human shields"
- The bloc demanded "immediate humanitarian pauses" to allow desperately needed aid into the besieged territory // READ FULL REPORT HERE
Israel-Hamas war to cloud Biden talks with Indonesia president
- The meeting had been aimed at showing unity ahead of Biden's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, with Washington trying to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region
- "I think it will be critical to hear the perspectives from Indonesia, about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," a senior US administration official said Sunday in a call with reporters
France arrests eight teens over anti-Semitic metro chants: Prosecutors
- The chanting by the youths, which took place on October 31, sparked new concern about an upsurge in anti-Semitism in France amid the war
-
The chanting took place on the widely-used line 3 that runs through the heart of the French capital
-
They are aged between 13-17 and are being investigated on suspicion of justifying terror and provoking racial hatred, prosecutors said
-
Over 1,250 anti-Semitic attacks have been recorded in France, according to authorities, since the start of the war
Front row, from left, Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia, Bishop of Nanterre monseigneur Matthieu Rouge, Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet, French Senate President Gerard Larcher, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Former French President Francois Hollande, flanked by cabinet ministers of the French government and former prime-ministers pose for a photograph with a banner which reads "For the Republic, against anti-Semitism" on the front steps of the Assemblee Nationale parliament building in Paris ahead of a demonstration against anti-Semitism in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups clashed in South Africa
- A prayer for Israel and the Hamas hostages held in Gaza was to be held in the early afternoon in an affluent area of Cape Town on the Atlantic coast
- But several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gate-crashed the event, following a pro-Palestinian demonstration that brought thousands of people onto the streets of the port and tourist city
- The pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags chased away those attending the pro-Israel prayer meet, tore up their placards and occupied the space
- South African police fired stun grenades and water cannons in Cape Town on Sunday to quell clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators (AFP)
Absolutely massive rally for Gaza in Cape Town, South Africa today. Against genocide, against apartheid, and for a free Palestine.pic.twitter.com/RCxqrXD06y— Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) November 11, 2023
Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters marched in London
- 300,000 people gathered in central London on Saturday to march in solidarity with Palestine, Metropolitan police said
- The march organisers put the figure at 800,000, putting it on par with the huge numbers who marched in the British capital against the Iraq war in 2003
- The march was organised on Armistice Day, the annual event when Britain remembers its war dead with solemn ceremonies at war memorials
- The march, organised by the Stop the War Coalition, is the biggest yet in London
- The march wound its way from Hyde Park to the US embassy about 5 km (3 miles) away
WE MADE HISTORY!— Leanne M. (@LeanneMohamad) November 11, 2023
Today London saw the BIGGEST Palestine march in British history and Britain’s largest protest since 2003.
The people say: CEASEFIRE NOW pic.twitter.com/In2ctRp4I8
- The march went ahead after a week of tensions, which saw the government call for it to be scrapped, and police said they made scores of arrests
- Huge crowds waved black, red, white and green Palestinian flags and held aloft placards proclaiming "Stop Bombing Gaza", shouting "free Palestine", "ceasefire now" and "Israel is a terror state"
- Some 150 people from the mass protest were detained under public order legislation for wearing face coverings and setting off fireworks
- There were other pro-Palestinian rallies elsewhere in Europe, with several thousand turning out in Paris and more than 20,000 in Brussels (AFP)
Photos of the war, of life in Gaza, of protests around the globe
Conducted 4,300 strikes on Gaza Strip: Israel
- The Israel Defence Force has conducted 4,300 strikes in its military operation in Gaza to date, it said on Telegram, as reported by the Guardian
- It claims to have struck “approximately 300 tunnel shafts” and “approximately 3,000 terrorist infrastructure sites"
Hundreds, including babies, are still stuck in Al Shifa hospital as fighting goes on
- Thousands of displaced families and patients with moderate injuries fled Shifa as Israeli forces encircled the hospital over the weekend.
- 36 babies and other patients are at risk of dying because there is no way to power life-saving medical equipment.
- The Israel military said that it had placed 300 liters (79 gallons) of fuel near the hospital to help power its generators, but that Hamas militants had prevented staff from reaching it.
“In the last 24 hours, the IDF delivered 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa Hospital's doorstep, yet the fuel remains untouched after Hamas threatened hospital staff.”— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023
The IDF is doing everything it can to mitigate harm to Gazan civilians and increase humanitarian aid. Our war is… pic.twitter.com/Z1maLsnwBQ
UN flags fly at half-mast in honour of staff killed in Gaza
- Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute's silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
- The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.
Protesters demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco
- Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Sunday to hear speeches from activists supporting various causes, followed by a march through downtown.
- Suzanne Ali, an organizer for the Palestinian Youth Movement, said that the U.S. government needs to be held to account for supplying weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.
Hundreds flee from Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing
- Wael Abu Omar, the spokesperson for Gaza’s border crossings, said 846 people left Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, according to reports by the Associated Press.
- Rafah is the only crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel and was closed on Friday and Saturday.
Gaza kid longs for normalcy after being forced to take shelter in school amid Israeli bombings
“I wish to sleep.— United Nations (@UN) November 12, 2023
I wish to play.”
– Taha longs for normalcy after being forced to take shelter in a school in Gaza.@UNICEF is calling for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access & the release of all abducted children.pic.twitter.com/nODt7gIaFm
Hundreds trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli assault continues near its compound
The Al-Shifa facility in Gaza City has become a focal point in the war as hundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza's largest hospital on Monday. This comes as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters were engaged in "violent fighting" near the compound.
-
The sounds of small arms fire and aerial bombardments were echoing across the sprawling complex, amid reports that the infirm -- including children -- were dying for lack of basic provisions.
-
The World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies said as many as 3,000 patients and staff are sheltering inside without adequate fuel, water or food.
-
Doctors reported two incubated babies died after power was cut in the neonatal unit and a man had died when his ventilator shut down.
-
WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after making contact with on-the-ground staff, described the situation inside as "dire and perilous."
"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore... It's been three days without electricity, without water," WHO chief said.
READ MORE HERE | 'No option to bring corpses, wounded inside': Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital besieged amid heavy fighting