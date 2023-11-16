Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Communications blackout across Gaza down due to fuel shortage

By Online Desk

A "total communication blackout" is underway in Gaza due to fuel shortages, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva.

Lazzarini also warned of a "deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the UNRWA operation."

UNRWA noted in a post on X that the communications blackout in the enclave means UN agencies won’t be able to coordinate aid convoys to the enclave, including a planned aid operation at the Rafah Crossing on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the primary telecom provider in Gaza, Paltel, said that "all telecom services in Gaza Strip have gone out of service as all energy resources sustaining the network have been depleted, and fuel was not allowed in."

From our#Gaza team @TomWhite:



There will NOT be a cross-border aid operation at the Rafah Crossing tomorrow.



The communications network in #Gaza is down because there is NO fuel.



This makes it impossible to manage or coordinate humanitarian aid convoys. pic.twitter.com/Kaj8z0lE9f — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said that people are embarking on yet another night with an “absence of communication”.

"Israeli forces are relentlessly targeting different areas across Gaza including the north, central, southern parts of the Strip", he said.

The telecommunications blackout is also affecting about 1.6 million Palestinians who have been displaced from Gaza’s north.

Abu Azzoum also added that the people of Palestine "don’t have any communication" with the outside world, and now depend on radios to get the news from the local channels. He further mentioned that “deliberate attacks” by Israeli forces on telecommunication towers are isolating Palestinians.

UPDATES FROM DAY 42 OF THE WAR

