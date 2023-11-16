Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Communications blackout across Gaza down due to fuel shortage

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva.

Published: 16th November 2023 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Destroyed buildings stand in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Destroyed buildings stand in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

A "total communication blackout" is underway in Gaza due to fuel shortages, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday.

Lazzarini also warned of a "deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the UNRWA operation."

UNRWA noted in a post on X that the communications blackout in the enclave means UN agencies won’t be able to coordinate aid convoys to the enclave, including a planned aid operation at the Rafah Crossing on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the primary telecom provider in Gaza, Paltel, said that "all telecom services in Gaza Strip have gone out of service as all energy resources sustaining the network have been depleted, and fuel was not allowed in."

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said that people are embarking on yet another night with an “absence of communication”.

"Israeli forces are relentlessly targeting different areas across Gaza including the north, central, southern parts of the Strip", he said.

The telecommunications blackout is also affecting about 1.6 million Palestinians who have been displaced from Gaza’s north.

Abu Azzoum also added that the people of Palestine "don’t have any communication" with the outside world, and now depend on radios to get the news from the local channels. He further mentioned that “deliberate attacks” by Israeli forces on telecommunication towers are isolating Palestinians.

UPDATES FROM DAY 42 OF THE WAR

12:01 Nov 17

All communication down across Gaza due to fuel shortages, General Manager of Paltel urges restoration

  • The general manager of Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, said he has urged international bodies to persuade Israel to allow fuel to enter Gaza in order to restore phone and internet to the besieged enclave.
  • “We asked all international bodies to intervene with Israel in order to allow the entry of fuel,” Abdulmajeed Melhem told The Associated Press.
  • Earlier Thursday, Paltel announced that all communication services — landlines, mobile phones and internet connections — were down due to a lack of fuel.
  • “Since the outbreak of the war, there has been no electricity, therefore we have relied on alternative sources to operate the generators,” Melhem said. “If they (Israel) allow the entry of fuel, this problem will be solved.”
  • Until this week, Israel had completely prohibited fuel from going in to Gaza, fearing it could be commandeered by Hamas. But on Wednesday the Israeli government allowed the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees to receive 23,000 litres (6,076 gallons) of fuel, but under the restriction that it be used only for vehicles delivering aid.
11:39 Nov 16

Top Developments

  • All communications are now down in Gaza tonight due to fuel shortage
  • Israel's army continues raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital which shelters over 2,000 civilians
  • 22 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are not functioning due to lack of fuel, damage or combat
  • UN Security Council adopts resolution for 'urgent humanitarian pauses’ and corridors in Gaza
  • Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on PM Netanyahu to step down "immediately"
  • Israel's war won't end until Hamas is fully destroyed, says US President Joe Biden
  • Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas-held hostages
  • Biden says he told Netanyahu that a two-state solution is "the only answer"
  • Over 70% of Gaza's population won't have access to clean water by Nov 17: UNRWA
  • UNRWA chief says the agency's operations in Gaza are on the "verge of collapse"
  • Gaza’s key telecom companies warn of a "complete blackout in the coming hours"
12:51 Nov 17

California protests demand cease-fire, traffic blocked as Biden and world leaders meet

  • At least 50 protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza were detained and arrested Thursday after shutting down all lanes of a major bridge into San Francisco.
  • The protest comes as U.S. President Joe Biden, world leaders and CEOs gathered in the city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference.
  • They held a banner that said, “Stop the genocide,” and laid out a large sign on the asphalt calling for a ceasefire.
  • The Jewish-American advocacy group said about 200 protesters took part.
  • “There is a genocide happening in Gaza, and President Biden is hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco right now,” Aisha Nizar with the Palestinian Youth Movement said as the US president is taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
  • “We refuse to stand by as our elected officials pay for and cheer on the genocide of Palestinians. Biden must call for a ceasefire now,” Nizar said in a statement.
12:47 Nov 17

Norway parliament says be ready for Palestinian state 'recognition'

  • Norway's parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on the government to be ready to recognise an "independent" Palestinian state, in a new sign of Europe's anxiety over the Gaza war.
  • The proposition was made by Norway's ruling coalition to counter a resolution by smaller parties calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.
  • Passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament, it said the assembly "asks the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process, without making a final peace accord a condition."
  • The wording means that no recognition is likely in the immediate future but is a sign of the concern over the Gaza war in national assemblies across Europe.
  • Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic and Romania are among countries to have already given legal recognition to a Palestinian state.
  • Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, voted back into power on Thursday, told parliament that he would "work" towards recognition by his country and by Europe.
12:45 Nov 17

Gaza civilians face 'immediate possibility of starvation': UN

  • The UN's World Food Programme said Thursday that civilians in Gaza faced starvation because food and water had become "practically non-existent".
  • "With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," the executive director of the Rome-based WFP, Cindy McCain, said in a statement.
  • The agency, which has been warning of increasing hunger for weeks in Gaza, said that bread was now "scarce or non-existent" and that it was impossible to "meet current hunger needs with one operational border crossing".
  • It said the only hope would be to open a second safe passage to bring food into Gaza.
  • WFP said a lack of fuel was also impeding the delivery of food, with trucks that arrived from Egypt on Tuesday unable to reach civilians because of insufficient fuel.
  • The amount of food entering Gaza remains "woefully inadequate", the agency warned, saying it was enough only to meet seven percent of minimum daily caloric needs.
12:35 Nov 17

Israel army says body of hostage found near Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

  • The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it has recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 65, one of about 240 hostages taken by Hamas militants during the 7 October attacks on Israel.
  • The body was recovered from a building near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the IDF said on Thursday. It was brought into Israel for identification and the family were informed, it said.
  • Weiss, a mother of five, was abducted from kibbutz Be’eri on 7 October, the Times of Israel reported. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was found murdered in the safe room of their home.
  • In a statement given by the IDF, it read that the body "was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Israeli territory."
  • The IDF sent their heartfelt condolences to the family and added that they “will not cease from the mission until it will be completed.”
12:08 Nov 17

Gaza's Indonesian Hospital ‘completely out of service,’ says director

  • The Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza has been completely shut down and about 45 patients who urgently need surgery have been left in the reception area, the hospital chief Atef al-Kahlout has told Al Jazeera.
  • He also and called on ambulances “not to bring anymore wounded people” to the facility due to the lack of capacity. “We cannot offer any more services … we can’t offer patients any beds,”
  • “The Indonesian hospital has completely stopped serving and operating,” Kahlout told Reuters. 
  • When asked if patients can be taken to other facilities, al-Kahlout said that “All hospitals in Gaza City and the north have stopped operating.”
02:53 Nov 16

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

The UN human rights chief decried Thursday serious allegations of violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas war, suggesting an international investigation was needed.

"Extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability," Volker Turk said in a briefing on the situation to UN member states, adding "International investigation is called for."

02:53 Nov 16

UN rights chief ringing 'loudest possible alarm' over West Bank

UN rights chief Volker Turk said Thursday he was ringing the loudest possible alarm bell over the "potentially explosive" situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"I am deeply concerned about the intensification of violence and severe discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Turk told a briefing of UN member states.

"In my view, this creates a potentially explosive situation, and I want to be clear: we are well beyond the level of early warning. I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank," he said.

02:38 Nov 16

Israel army says 50 soldiers killed in Gaza since start of war

The Israeli army on Thursday announced the deaths of two more soldiers in Gaza, raising the number of troops killed in the Palestinian territory to 50 since the war with Hamas militants began. An army spokesman confirmed the new overall toll to AFP, after announcing two soldiers were killed in combat in northern Gaza on Wednesday.

01:49 Nov 16

Gunmen wound several in attack near Jerusalem: Israeli police

Three gunmen attacked a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli police said, wounding several people before the attackers were "neutralised". Four people were wounded, one of them critically, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said in a statement. The attack came on the 41st day of the war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants.

01:48 Nov 16

Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital

Saudi Arabia has "strongly condemned" the Israeli forces' storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the bombing of the vicinity of the Jordan Field Hospital.

"The Kingdom stresses the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding these ongoing violations and brutal and inhumane practices by the Israeli occupation forces, against children, women, civilians, health facilities and relief teams," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

01:41 Nov 16

Gaza doctor describes unprecedented trauma in face of overwhelming casualties

Haytham Kallab works as a general practitioner at Khan Younis' Nasser Medical Complex. In a conversation with Al Jazeera, the doctor said he had seen injuries that were "unbelievable and difficult to understand."

"Maybe the hardest case me for was a mother holding her child. The child was dead. She was holding her baby while her legs were broken. She had multiple injuries and had to be resuscitated. I didn’t know whether to take her child away from her. I decided to allow her to keep holding her son. This affected me so I followed up. Then I heard her say she wished she had died rather than had her legs amputated," Kallab told Al Jazeera.

Kallab believes the current war on Gaza is "unlike any other" due to the enormous number of casualties his hospital receives. He says children and women make up the bulk of cases he gets and the nature of cases that come into hospitals is "horrifying". 

01:25 Nov 16

Netanyahu is providing few clues about his strategy or post-war plans amid calls for ceasefire

More than five weeks into Israel’s war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not outlined his future vision for Gaza. He has said many times the war will continue until Hamas is eradicated. But his battle plan for achieving that objective is far from clear. READ FULL REPORT HERE

01:22 Nov 16

Amnesty says Gaza on verge of another blackout if sufficient fuel isn't restored

If necessary fuel supplies are not given right now, the occupied Gaza Strip is expected to experience another complete communication blackout on Thursday, stated Amnesty International, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

  • Two of the biggest local telecom providers, Paltel Group and Jawwal, jointly released a statement today announcing that their primary data servers and switches were gradually shutting down as a result of fuel exhaustion.

  • As the two biggest operators in the region, Paltel and Jawwal would suffer disastrous effects if they were unable to recover from the blackout until fuel was supplied.

“Israel’s ongoing refusal to deliver sufficient fuel and restore power will bring Gaza’s communications network to a complete halt. It has also severely affected the delivery of vital services to what remains of the crumbling medical facilities treating thousands of ailing victims of the unrelenting assault on Gaza and has hampered the rescue of injured people trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings. This will be further exacerbated by the collapse of communications services, which in itself could amount to a violation of international law,” said Rasha Abdul Rahim, Programme Director of Amnesty Tech.

01:16 Nov 16

UNICEF calls for immediate ceasefire as Gaza's hospitals run out of resources

01:09 Nov 16

UNRWA says it's unable to access over 800,000 displaced Gazans in its shelters

  • Almost 1.6 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since 7 October

  • Nearly 813,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are now sheltering in 154 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including in the north.  

  • About 653,000 IDPs are sheltering in 97 facilities in the Middle, Khan Younis and Rafah areas.

  • Nearly 160,000 IDPs were sheltering in 57 UNRWA schools in the northern and Gaza areas as of 12 October 2023, before the evacuation order was issued by Israeli Authorities.

  • UNRWA is not able to access these shelters to assist or protect IDPs and does not have information on their needs and conditions.

01:07 Nov 16

Two UNRWA schools hit by Israeli airstrikes, another suffers 'collateral damage'

  • Two UNRWA schools in the Middle area were directly hit by strikes, resulting in damage to buildings and injuries among the internally displaced people (IDPs) sheltering in one of the schools.

  • One UNRWA school in Rafah sustained collateral damage and three IDPs in the school were injured after a strike hit a building nearby.

01:03 Nov 16

Extended humanitarian pauses are not enough, asserts Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders says the UN Security Council's resolution from today on "extended humanitarian pauses must lead to more meaningful action."

"A population, in its entirety, has been besieged and deprived of the basic means to survive, including access to lifesaving medical care. All while Council members deliberated," said MSF President Dr Christos Christou.

"The unacceptably jumbled and sluggish process finally led to the adoption of a text that does not come close to reflecting the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Today’s resolution fails to acknowledge just how necessary a sustained cessation of hostilities is to save lives and to enable humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian pauses, extended though they may be, are not enough.”

11:40 Nov 16

Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas-held hostages

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was "mildly hopeful" that there would be a deal to free Hamas-held hostages in Gaza, as he affirmed he had asked Israel to be "incredibly careful" in its military moves around hospitals in the strip.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here because I don't know what's happened in the last four hours, but we have gotten great cooperation from the Qataris," he said when asked about progress on freeing hostages.

Biden noted the "pause the Israelis have agreed to" before cutting off his thought and saying "I'm going to stop. But I am mildly hopeful."

11:20 Nov 16

WHO expresses concern as Israel raids Al-Shifa hospital

11:18 Nov 16

Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas-held hostages

11:17 Nov 16

IN PHOTOS | Israel continues to target Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

11:13 Nov 16

Former Israeli PM and opposition leader calls on Netanyahu to resign 'immediately'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down "immediately", without waiting until the end of the country's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Netanyahu should leave immediately... We need change, Netanyahu cannot remain prime minister," Lapid said Wednesday in an interview with Israeli news channel N12. "We cannot allow ourselves to carry out a long campaign under a prime minister who has lost the people's trust," he added.

Four days after Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel, Netanyahu and another opposition leader, Benny Gantz, announced an agreement to form an "emergency government" for the duration of the war. Lapid said at the time he would not be joining, accusing Israeli leaders of an "unpardonable failure" for not preventing the attack.

  • Still, Lapid, who led Israel's coalition government before Netanyahu was returned to power in elections last year, has not previously called for the prime minister to resign since the fighting broke out, according to Israeli media.

  • In his interview with N12, Lapid did not call for early elections, but rather a no-confidence vote in parliament that would allow for the formation of a new government led by another member of Netanyahu's Likud party.

11:10 Nov 16

Israel presses Al-Shifa hospital raid

Israel renewed its operation at Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, targeting what it maintains is a Hamas command centre concealed in a complex sheltering more than 2,000 civilians. The situation in Gaza's other hospitals is also dire, with the WHO saying 22 of 36 are not functional due to a lack of generator fuel, damage or combat.

"Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa Hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said in a social media post.

  • Gaza's health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, said Thursday that Israeli bulldozers had "destroyed parts of the southern entrance" of the hospital.

  • Both Israel and its top ally the United States say Hamas have a command centre below the Al-Shifa complex, without providing any proof to back their claims. The Palestinian militant group and directors at the hospital have denied the charge.

  • Before Israeli forces first stormed the hospital complex on Wednesday, UN agencies estimated that 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians were sheltering at Al-Shifa.

"The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. "Hospitals are not battlegrounds."

  • A journalist in contact with AFP, trapped inside Al-Shifa, said that Israeli soldiers, some wearing face masks, shot in the air and ordered young men to surrender when they first burst into the facility.

  • About 1,000 male Palestinians, hands above their heads, were in the courtyard, some of them stripped naked by Israeli soldiers checking them for weapons or explosives, the journalist said.

  • Witnesses have described conditions inside the hospital as horrific, with medical procedures performed without anaesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors, and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air.

11:04 Nov 16

UNSC adopts resolution calling for 'urgent humanitarian pauses' and corridors

The UN Security Council adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.

  • The vote in the 15-member council was 12-0

  • Israel immediately rejected the resolution, while the US, UK and Russia abstained

READ FULL REPORT HERE

