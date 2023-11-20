Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 12 killed at Indonesian hospital in Gaza; 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in Rafah

By Online Desk

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, reports quoting health officials said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

On Monday, a shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza and a medical worker inside the facility. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.

However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said.

Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. According to WHO officials, 12 babies have already been flown to Cairo.

On Saturday, a health ministry official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. UN officials said thousands of displaced Palestinians had been sheltering at the school and Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's relentless campaign has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians.

The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead, alongside 3,550 women, with another 31,000 people wounded.

UPDATES FROM DAY 45 OF THE WAR

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, reports quoting health officials said on Monday. According to Reuters, the Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations. On Monday, a shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza and a medical worker inside the facility. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said. However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said. Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported. On Sunday, Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. According to WHO officials, 12 babies have already been flown to Cairo. On Saturday, a health ministry official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. UN officials said thousands of displaced Palestinians had been sheltering at the school and Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed". Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities. Since then, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's relentless campaign has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians. The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead, alongside 3,550 women, with another 31,000 people wounded. UPDATES FROM DAY 45 OF THE WAR Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp