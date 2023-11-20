Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 12 killed at Indonesian hospital in Gaza; 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in Rafah

The Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters.

Published: 20th November 2023 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:57 AM

Palestinians pray for their dead kin

Palestinians pray for their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo)

By Online Desk

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, reports quoting health officials said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

On Monday, a shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza and a medical worker inside the facility. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.

However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said.

Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. According to WHO officials, 12 babies have already been flown to Cairo.

On Saturday, a health ministry official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. UN officials said thousands of displaced Palestinians had been sheltering at the school and Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's relentless campaign has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians.

The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead, alongside 3,550 women, with another 31,000 people wounded.

UPDATES FROM DAY 45 OF THE WAR

Live Updates
11:11 Nov 20

WHO says 12 out of the 31 babies rescued from Al Shifa Hospital flown to Cairo; Three babies continuing treatment in southern Gaza

  • 28 of the 31 premature babies, who were evacuated from the Al-Shifa hospital yesterday, were safely transferred to Al-Arish to receive medical treatment in Egypt.
  • Out of the 28 babies, 12 were flown to Cairo.
  • According to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the babies are fighting serious infections and others conditions.
03:25 Nov 20

At least 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in Rafah

  • At least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, reports quoting health officials said
  • According to Reuters, the Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
03:11 Nov 20

13,000 deaths

  • Gaza's Hamas government said on Sunday that the death toll from Israel's relentless aerial bombardment of the Palestinian territory, and fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants had reached 13,000 since hostilities began on October 7
  • The Hamas government said more than 5,500 children were among the dead, alongside 3,500 women, with 30,000 more people wounded
A Palestinian boy carries water looted from the humanitarian aid trucks during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at the border with Egypt in Rafah on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo | AP)

03:04 Nov 20

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in strike at Indonesian Hospital

  • The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Palestinian territory
  • The 12, including wounded patients and their companions, "were killed and dozens wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting the Indonesian Hospital", said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra
  • Around 700 people remain at the hospital where they are being "besieged" by Israeli forces, Qudra said
09:42 Nov 20

Top developments at a glance

TODAY'S

  1. At least 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in Rafah

  2. Heavy fighting breaks out around at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, 12 killed

  3. WHO says 12 out of the 31 babies rescued from Al Shifa Hospital flown to Cairo; Three babies continuing treatment in southern Gaza

  4. Joe Biden says he believes Gaza hostage release deal is close

  5. UNRWA say that the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza cannot accommodate a large number of aid trucks; ask for more border openings

  6. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says UN protectorate in Gaza is not a solution

  7. Yemen's Houthi rebels release video of them hijacking Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea; 25 crew held hostage

  8. Iran rejects Israel accusations over ship seized by Yemen rebels

  9. Israel has warned residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, as the military said on Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods... of the Gaza Strip"

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely on Sunday from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and will go to Egypt

  2. Israel claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and that it had taken two foreign hostages there

  3. Israeli military on Sunday said it had uncovered a tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex

  4. At least two Palestinians were killed on Sunday during Israeli army raids in the West Bank, the Red Crescent said

  5. Israel said Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday

  6. Gaza's Hamas government said on Sunday that the death toll from Israel's relentless aerial bombardment of the Palestinian territory, and fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants had reached 13,000

  7. The prime minister of Qatar, a mediator which has helped broker talks to free Hamas' hostages in Gaza in return for a ceasefire, said on Sunday "the challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor", but did not provide details or a timeline

11:17 Nov 20

Joe Biden says he believes Gaza hostage release deal is close

  • US President Joe Biden said Monday he believes a deal to free hostages in Gaza is close, as hopes grew for a Qatari-mediated accord to release some captives in exchange for a pause in fighting, AFP reports.
  • "I believe so," Biden said, before holding up crossed fingers, when asked whether a deal was near during a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House.
10:36 Nov 20

UNRWA say that the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza cannot accommodate a large number of aid trucks; ask for more border openings

  • The Kerem Shalom border opening which is controlled by Israel has been closed since October 7, and it is the only crossing provisioned to facilitate the number of trucks.
10:25 Nov 20

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says UN protectorate in Gaza is not a solution

  • Guterres said it was "important to be able to transform this tragedy into an opportunity" -- which, for him, meant moving "in a determined and irreversible way to a two-state solution."
  • He called for a "multi-stakeholder approach" that would see the US act as the "main guarantor" of Israel's security, while Arab nations are "essential" to support Palestinians.
  • "We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I am Secretary-General," he said.

08:41 Nov 20

Yemen's Houthi rebels release video of them hijacking Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea; 25 crew held hostage

  • The Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they hijacked the ship over its connection to Israel and would continue to target ships in international waters that were linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel's campaign against Gaza's Hamas rulers.
  • The Houthis said they were treating the crew members “in accordance with their Islamic values,” but did not elaborate on what that meant.

04:52 Nov 20

29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt

  • Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel's war with Hamas
  • The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a "death zone" as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility
  • An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt

03:30 Nov 20

Iran rejects Israel accusations over ship seized by Yemen rebels

  • The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen seized the Galaxy Leader on Sunday, days after they threatened to target Israeli vessels in the waterway over Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
  • The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ship "was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Huthi militia"
  • On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the Israeli accusations were "invalid" and "projection meant to escape from the situation they are facing"
03:13 Nov 20

'Horrendous events'

  • The level of violence ravaging Gaza in recent days is unfathomable, the UN rights chief said on Sunday
  • "The horrendous events of the past 48 hours in Gaza beggar belief," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement
  • In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, the Israeli military "are dropping leaflets demanding residents go to unspecified 'recognised shelters', even as strikes take place across Gaza", he said
  • The World Health Organization said it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital -- Gaza's largest and the focal point of the war in past days -- and determined it was a "death zone", urging a full evacuation

03:04 Nov 20

Iran rejects Israel accusations over ship seized by Yemen rebels

  • Iran on Monday dismissed as "invalid" Israel's accusations that Yemen's Houthi rebels were acting on Tehran's "guidance" when they seized a Red Sea ship owned by an Israeli businessman

  • The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen seized the Galaxy Leader on Sunday, days after they threatened to target Israeli vessels in the waterway over Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip

  • The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ship "was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Huthi militia"

01:10 Nov 20

China FM says 'urgent' steps needed to ease Gaza crisis

  • A delegation of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are in Beijing this week for talks aimed at a "de-escalation" of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict
  • "Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told ministers on Monday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital
11:41 Nov 20

With the world's eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in the West Bank, which faces its own war

  • Israeli settler attacks have surged at an unprecedented rate, according to the United Nations
  • In six weeks, settlers have killed nine Palestinians, said Palestinian health authorities
  • They've destroyed 3,000-plus olive trees during the crucial harvest season, said Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas, wiping out what for some were inheritances passed through generations. And they've harassed herding communities, forcing over 900 people to abandon 15 hamlets they long called home, the U.N. said
  • U.S. President Biden and other administration officials have repeatedly condemned settler violence, even as they defended the Israeli campaign in Gaza
  • Before the Hamas assault, 2023 already was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in over two decades, with 250 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, most during military operations

“Our lives are hell,” said Sabri Boum, a 52-year-old farmer who fortified his windows with metal grills last week to protect his children from settlers he said threw stun grenades in Qaryout, a northern village. “It's like I'm in a prison.”

Abdelazim Wadi holds up a poster of his brother Ibrahim Wadi and his nephew, Ahmed Wadi, who were killed by Israeli settlers during a funeral procession on Oct 12 in the West Bank. (AP)
11:26 Nov 20

Israel warns residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia to evacuate

  • Israel has warned residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, as the military said Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods... of the Gaza Strip"
  • After intense bombardment, an AFP journalist in Gaza saw columns of smoke rising from Jabalia on Sunday
  • A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed in twin strikes on Jabalia on Saturday, including on a UN school sheltering displaced people
  • Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables
  • Israel's military has said Jabalia is among the areas of focus as they "target terrorists and strike Hamas infrastructure"
  • Without mentioning the strikes, the Israeli army said "an incident in the Jabalia region" was under review.
  • UN rights chief Volker Turk on Sunday condemned the purported strike on the school as "horrifying", adding that "the horrendous events of the past 48 hours in Gaza beggar belief"
  • On Monday, Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Indonesian hospital near Jabalia had also come under shelling
Palestinians pray over the bodies of people killed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, at the Indonesian hospital, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP)
09:27 Nov 20

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

  • Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza’s main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations
  • The newborns from the hospital, where power was cut and supplies ran out while Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside, were receiving urgent care in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They had dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, said Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, he said
  • The operation in Al-Shifa has drawn widespread international condemnation, with the World Health Organization describing the hospital as a "death zone" after sending in a team to visit the facility on Saturday
  • The visit came after hundreds fled the hospital following what Al-Shifa's director said were Israeli army orders for it to be emptied, with an AFP journalist seeing crowds of sick, injured and displaced people fleeing on foot

Medical staff care for prematurely born Palestinian babies that were brought from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AFP)
09:26 Nov 20

'Nowhere to go': UN human rights expert decries shelters being hit

  • UN human rights expert Francesca Albanese decried shelters being hit and urged for a ceasefire to the war.
  • Israeli air raids have killed many Palestinians at Al Fakhoura school, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tall az-Zaatar, also in northern Gaza.
  • At least 50 people were killed in the attack on Al Fakhoura school, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday. It said the two attacks killed and injured hundreds of people.
09:25 Nov 20

The Israeli military on Sunday said it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.

However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said.

Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported.

19-year-old Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered near Shifa last week, "was taken by Hamas terrorists inside the walls of Shifa hospital. There, she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist," Israel army's chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. Hamas had said that she died in an Israeli air strike and issued a video that appeared to show her corpse, unmarked except for a head wound.


 

