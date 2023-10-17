Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US President Joe Biden to visit Israel on October 18

By Online Desk

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, as he also said Israel and Washington had agreed to develop a plan for aid to Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

Biden hopes to "hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hama," Blinken said.

"At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken said.

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 11th day on October 17. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began last Saturday. These include around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.

The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further.

Fuel, basic supplies to run out in 24 hrs at Gaza hospitals as invasion looms

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents moved from the northern half of the territory in response to Israel's evacuation order ahead of their expected ground offensive.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, are currently positioned along Gaza’s border, readying for a Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages.

Fuel reserves in hospitals across Gaza are only expected to last another 24 hours, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned in its update on Sunday.

In Chicago, a 71-year-old Illinois man was accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously wounding his 32-year-old woman, on Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In the nine days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their unexpected onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Here are highlights

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, as he also said Israel and Washington had agreed to develop a plan for aid to Gaza. Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. "The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 2023. (Photo | AFP) Biden hopes to "hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hama," Blinken said. "At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken said. The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 11th day on October 17. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began last Saturday. These include around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians. The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further. Fuel, basic supplies to run out in 24 hrs at Gaza hospitals as invasion looms Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents moved from the northern half of the territory in response to Israel's evacuation order ahead of their expected ground offensive. Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, are currently positioned along Gaza’s border, readying for a Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history. Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages. Fuel reserves in hospitals across Gaza are only expected to last another 24 hours, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned in its update on Sunday. In Chicago, a 71-year-old Illinois man was accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously wounding his 32-year-old woman, on Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. In the nine days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their unexpected onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza. The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". Here are highlights Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp