Israel-Hamas war LIVE | One million Palestinians forced to flee as Israel readies to invade Gaza

Entire Gaza city blocks lay in ruins and hospitals were overflowing with thousands of wounded in the besieged territory, but there were fears of worse to come.

Published: 15th October 2023 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

A convoy of Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APC) head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Israeli forces are readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history. A bereaved and infuriated Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a "significant ground operation."

Fear and chaos reigned in the 40-kilometre-long strip that is one of the world's most densely populated areas and where the UN estimated that one million have been displaced in the war's first week.

A mass exodus of Palestinians in north Gaza has been underway since Saturday after Israel demanded them to evacuate south as they readied for a ground offensive.

However, many Palestinians in Gaza do not know whether to leave or stay. They are also desperate for food, fuel, and medicine after Israel cut off supplies to the strip until Hamas released Israeli hostages.

Entire Gaza city blocks lay in ruins and hospitals were overflowing with thousands of wounded in the besieged territory, but there were fears of worse to come. The territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel.

In the eight days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their surprise onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further.

Here are highlights

Live Updates
01:27 Oct 16

Major updates

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says, 'Hamas must be stopped.

As Israel seeks to avenge the worst attack in its history, the Arab League and African Union warned earlier Sunday a ground invasion could lead to "genocide".
 
Israeli army says one civilians killed as tit-for-tat fire with Hezbollah.

27 European Union member states on Sunday stressed "Israel's right to defend itself in line with humanitarian and international law" against the "violent and indiscriminate attacks" by Hamas.

Israeli military confirmed 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas.

Over 2,670 killed and 9,600 people injured in Gaja since Hamas's bloody attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza health ministry said Sunday.
 

11:38 Oct 15

Israel says one killed in fire from Lebanon as Hezbollah claims strikes

Smoke rises from an Israeli army position which was attacked by Hezbollah fighters near Alma al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)

The Israeli army closed the border area to civilians as tit-for-tat fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon intensified. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

  • A military spokesperson said that, "we have a dead civilian and a number of people wounded in the attack" by an anti-tank missile in Shtula
  • Hezbollah said the strikes were retaliation for separate "Israeli aggressions" that killed two civilians and struck journalists, killing a Reuters videographer and wounding others -- including two from AFP.

10:38 Oct 15

'Please save Gaza, I beg you. It's dying': Staff working with UN agency for Palestine refugees

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has issued an emergency appeal to support Palestinian refugees in Gaza. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT 

  • "Please save Gaza, I beg you, save Gaza. It's dying. It's dying. It's dying," Rawya Halas, head of the UNRWA shelter in Khan Younis, Gaza, said in a video posted by UNRWA on the site X on Sunday.
  • "There are children, elderly and adults for whom I cannot provide. I am UNRWA. I'm the head of the shelter and I cannot offer them anything, neither food nor water," she said.
  • "We don't know how to meet their needs. There is nothing, nothing. We are looking for someone to give them food and water. They came with nothing. They are not beggars. They have their money but where can we buy supplies? We need insulin, people are dying. We can't provide them with anything. The situation is a catastrophic, catastrophic, catastrophic situation," she said.
08:17 Oct 15

Recap of top developments from today

  •  Israeli army is awaiting a "political decision" to start its major ground offensive in north Gaza after amassing troops along Israel-Gaza border

  • Special forces have made forays into Gaza and recovered bodies of some of the 126 confirmed hostages taken by Hamas, Israel's army said without specifying how many

  • Gaza is facing a wider humanitarian disaster after Israel cut off water, food and power, vowing to maintain 'complete siege' until all hostages are freed

  • UN says an estimated one million people have been displaced in war's first week 

  • United States says it fears an escalation of war between Israel and Hamas and prospect of Iran getting directly involved

  • Iran has warned that Israel's invasion of Gaza could escalate conflicts elsewhere in Middle East

  • UN says Gaza's hospital facilities are likely to shut down by Monday and expects fatalities as fuel powering their generators has come close to running out.

  • Relief groups have called for protection of over 2 million civilians in Gaza urging an emergency corridor be established for transfer of humanitarian aid.

  • Aid convoys are waiting near Egypt-bordering Rafah crossing point — which remained closed today — for delivery to Gaza

  • Over 2,300 people have been killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza in eight days since Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis in their surprise onslaught 

12:02 Oct 16

Israel confirms Hamas holding 155 hostages: Army

The Israeli military said Sunday it had confirmed 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group staged its deadly attack last week.

Families of "155 hostages" have been contacted by the authorities, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, updating an earlier figure confirming 126 hostages.

12:01 Oct 16

Gaza death toll surges to 2,670: Hamas health ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip surged to at least 2,670 since Hamas's bloody attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza health ministry said Sunday.

Another 9,600 people have also been injured as Israel continued its blistering air campaign on targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, the Hamas-controlled ministry added.

09:42 Oct 15

EU nations stress 'Israel's right to defend itself' within international law

 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

Leaders of the 27 European Union member states stressed "Israel's right to defend itself in line with humanitarian and international law in the face of such violent and indiscriminate attacks" by Hamas, in a statement Sunday.

"We reiterate the importance of the provision of urgent humanitarian aid and stand ready to continue supporting those civilians most in need in Gaza... ensuring that such assistance is not abused by terrorist organisations," the statement said, adding, "it is crucial to prevent regional escalation" of the conflict. READ FULL REPORT

09:40 Oct 15

US Secretary Blinken says US Arab allies don't want Israel conflict to spread

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo | AP)
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday there was a consensus among the United States' Arab allies to contain the Israel conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
  • "There's determination in every country I went to make sure that this doesn't spread," Blinken told reporters before leaving Egypt for Israel, after visiting seven countries in the region.
  • "No one should do anything that could add fuel to the fire in any other place... It's clear from my conversations with all of these other countries, that they strongly share that view and they're using their own relationships to try to make sure that this doesn't happen."
  • "We're putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, the mechanism by which to get the assistance and to get it to people who need it," he told reporters. READ FULL REPORT
09:30 Oct 15

Gaza invasion could lead to 'genocide': Arab League, African Union

  • Israel's planned ground invasion of Gaza "could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions", the heads of the Arab League and African Union said Sunday in a joint statement.
  • Both organisations called on "the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late", as Israel readies for a ground invasion following Hamas's surprise attack last week.
08:36 Oct 15

Israeli military convoy head towards Gaza Strip as ground offensive looms

08:24 Oct 15

'Not interested' in war with Hezbollah, says Israel's Defence Minister

According to a report by Al-Jazeera, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel had "no interest" in waging a war on its northern front. "We have no interest in a war in the north. We don’t want to escalate the situation," Gallant told reporters.

"If Hezbollah chooses the path of war, it will pay a very heavy price. Very heavy. But if it restrains itself, we will respect that and keep the situation as it is," he said, noting that there had been exchanges of fire across the border.

08:20 Oct 15

United States says Israel has announced water back on in southern Gaza

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Israel told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

  • "I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza," Sullivan told CNN.
  • Israel had halted the flow of water as part of its 'total siege' of the Gaza Strip since the war broke.
07:22 Oct 15

'No one can guarantee' control of situation if Israel invades Gaza: Iran

  • Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: "No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts."

  • Amir-Abdollahian had met high-ranking Hamas officials in Beirut and Doha who described "the issue of civilian prisoners as a priority" and would "take the necessary measures."

READ FULL REPORT HERE

07:09 Oct 15

US fears escalation of war, prospect of Iran becoming 'directly engaged'

  • The United States said Sunday it fears an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas and the prospect of Iran getting directly involved.

  • Speaking on CBS, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan cited the possibility of a new battlefront on the Israel-Lebanon border. "We can't rule out that Iran would choose to get directly engaged in some way. We have to prepare for every possible contingency," the US-NSA said.

  • "That is a risk and that's a risk that we have been mindful of since the start," Sullivan said of the prospect of Iran getting involved in the war. Iran is a long-time backer of Hamas and of Hezbollah in Lebanon, providing them with funding and weapons.

06:53 Oct 15

Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza; medics fear for patients

  • Water has run out at UN shelters across Gaza as thousands packed into the courtyard of Gaza's largest hospital as a refuge of last resort from a looming Israeli ground offensive.

  • Doctors worried entire hospital facilities would be shut down and many would die as the last of fuel stocks powering their generators came close to running out. United Nations humanitarian monitors estimated this could happen by Monday. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

A Palestinian child wounded during an Israeli airstrike is rushed into al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)
06:33 Oct 15

Around one million people displaced in first week of Gaza war: UN

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday.

"An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days" of the war in Gaza, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told AFP.

"The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes," she added.

05:52 Oct 15

Israel says 126 hostages 'confirmed' in the hands of Hamas

Israel's military has confirmed that 126 people have been held as hostages by Hamas since the group staged their deadly attack eight days earlier.

  • Authorities initially estimated about 150 Israeli and foreign captives after Hamas launched its attack.

  • Israeli officials say the number of known hostages has been revised down after bodies from the Hamas attack sites in southern Israel have been found and identified.

  • Military spokesman Richard Hecht also said that 286 Israeli soldiers have been killed in military operations launched in response to the unprecedented Hamas attacks.

05:20 Oct 15

Around 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza facing 'nightmare' situation: Report

According to a report by CNN, around 50,000 pregnant women are facing a "nightmare" situation in Gaza as the strip's healthcare system faces imminent collapse.

  • Dominic Allen, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative for Palestine, told CNN that these pregnant women "have nowhere to go" as Gaza's healthcare system is "critical" and on the "brink of collapse."

  • The UNFPA official noted that around 5,000 of these pregnant women are expecting to give birth in the coming month and some of those may face complications.

  • Allen also told CNN that several midwives — health professionals who care for mothers and newborns around childbirth —  have been "unable to reach" maternity wards to provide assistance due to an "unsafe environment." 

04:42 Oct 15

Israeli army awaits 'political' green light for ground invasion of Gaza

Israel's military has said that it is awaiting "a political decision" to launch a ground offensive against Hamas. 
READ FULL REPORT

  • PM Netanyahu has been holding regular security meetings with key ministers and military leaders.
  • Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around Gaza and officials say that all necessary military supplies have been carried out. 
  • Netanyahu told troops near the Gaza border on Saturday that "more is coming", but did not say when any ground operation would start.
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) heads towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)
04:26 Oct 15

Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors for Gaza residents

  • Pope Francis called on Sunday for humanitarian corridors to allow the delivery of essentials to the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy Israeli bombardment following a bloody attack by its rulers, Hamas.

  • Alarm has grown about a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has cut off water, food and power.

  • "Humanitarian law must be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors and help the population," said the Pope.

  • "I strongly urge that children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians should not fall victim to the conflict", he added.

04:26 Oct 15

03:54 Oct 15

UK asks Israel to 'show restraint' and 'minimise civilian casualties' in Gaza

UK's foreign secretary James Cleverly has urged Israel to "show restraint and discipline" in any military action against Hamas and reiterated the need to minimise civilian casualties, as it readies for a ground offensive.

Speaking to Sky News, Cleverly said: "Restraint, discipline – these are the hallmarks of the Israeli defence force that I want to see"

"Of course, we respect Israel's right to self-defence[...]We've said do everything you can to minimise civilian casualties. Do everything you can to prevent Hamas from getting what they want, which is to escalate into a wider regional conflict," he added.

03:26 Oct 15

Humanitarian aid for Gaza stuck in Egypt amid Rafah crossing blockade

Convoys of humanitarian aid stacked up near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday, unable to enter the Palestinian enclave being bombarded by Israel, witnesses told AFP. The Rafah crossing, the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, has been closed since Tuesday.

On Saturday, an American official confirmed to AFP that Egypt and Israel had reached an agreement to allow American citizens to leave Gaza via Rafah. However, Egypt has imposed conditions on the deal.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

02:48 Oct 15

Photos from the ground

A friend of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah who was killed by Israeli shelling mourns over his body during his funeral procession in his hometown of Khiam, southern Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP)
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP)

A child wounded in Israeli military strikes is brought to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP)
02:38 Oct 15

Islamic nations' group calls for 'urgent, extraordinary' meet

Saudi Arabia has convened an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers to address the "military escalation" and "threat to defenceless civilians in Gaza".

02:11 Oct 15

Israel seals off border with Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

  • According to a report by Al-Jazeera, Israel's army has sealed off an area up to four kilometres along its northern border with Lebanon, making it off-limits to public access.
  • Since the outbreak of the latest Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7, there have been sporadic border clashes between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and with Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as they face the Israeli town of Metula, background, in the southern border village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP)

02:00 Oct 15

US to evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea

  • The US Embassy in Israel has announced that the US govt will repatriate its citizens to Cyprus by sea, as reported by CNN. The ship will depart from the port of Hafia in North Israel on Monday and will take around 12 hours to reach Cyprus.

  • The embassy announced that only US citizens and their immediate family members will be eligible for the passage. It also announced that those travelling to Hafia will have to make their own arrangements to reach the north Israel port along with their onward travel from Cyprus.

01:45 Oct 15

Rafah border crossing remains closed amid mass Palestinian exodus

  • The Rafah crossing point between Egypt and Gaza remained closed on Sunday morning.
  • Egyptian authorities are negotiating with Israel, the US and Palestinian militant groups over allowing aid to flow into the besieged strip and letting Americans and other foreigners and wounded Palestinians cross into Egypt, as reported by the Associated Press.
  • Convoys of humanitarian aid, including shipments from Turkey and Jordan, have been waiting near the crossing point for delivery to Gaza.
01:41 Oct 15

Israel strikes inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire

  • The Israeli army said it was striking inside Lebanon on Sunday after anti-tank missile fire towards a border community, in the latest incident of cross-border shelling.

  • "Following the anti-tank missile fire in the area of Shtula, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck the origin of the fire with artillery fire," the army said.

  • "Furthermore, additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory."

01:40 Oct 15

Day 9 of Israel-Hamas war: Today's developments

  1. People are struggling to flee from northern Gaza

  2. Gazans are grappling with a growing water crisis

  3. No decision on a ground offensive has been announced

  4. Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border

  5. Gaza’s hospitals will run out of fuel within two days

  6. Rafah crossing point between Egypt and Gaza remained closed today

  7. Aid convoys are waiting near Rafah crossing point for delivery to Gaza

  8. US Secy of State Blinken met the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

  9. More than 2,000 Muslims rallied in Indonesia’s capital for Palestinians

  10. 3 Hamas members from Lebanon killed after crossing border into Israel

  11.  Israel seals off an area up to four kilometres along border with Lebanon

  12. Israel strikes inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire

  13. US to evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea

01:38 Oct 15

Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on Sunday morning. One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

10:41 Oct 15

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: State media

Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday. READ FULL REPORT

10:12 Oct 15

In Israel's call for mass evacuation, Palestinians hear echoes of 'Nakba' their original exodus

  • In Israel's call for the evacuation of half of Gaza's population, many Palestinians fear a repeat of the most traumatic event in their tortured history, their mass exodus from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.
  • Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, or "catastrophe." An estimated 700,000 Palestinians, a majority of the prewar population, fled or were expelled from what is now Israel in the months before and during the war, in which Jewish fighters fended off an attack by several Arab states. (AP)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

10:11 Oct 15

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

  • President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.
  • The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasized the country’s commitment to following the rules of war. (AP)
09:59 Oct 15

US to send 2nd aircraft carrier to eastern Mediterranean

  • Biden administration is sending USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the additional carrier was being sent “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel"
  • Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers (AP)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

09:56 Oct 15

09:52 Oct 15

09:47 Oct 15

Palestinians in Gaza continue to flee ahead of feared incursion by Israeli military

  • Israel has warned around 1.1 million Gazans living in the north of the Palestinian territory to flee to the south ahead of a ground incursion which the military has indicated will focus on Gaza City, the base of the leadership of the Hamas militant group.
  • The military said Gaza City residents must not delay their departure but a spokesperson said late Saturday they still had time to leave and that the ground offensive would not start on Sunday.
  • Since Friday thousands of Gazans, who cannot leave the enclave as it is blockaded by both Israel and Egypt, have packed what belongings they can into bags and suitcases, to trudge through the rubble-strewn streets.
  • A stream of cars, trucks, three-wheeled vehicles and donkey-drawn carts joined the frantic mass movement south, all loaded with families and their belongings, mattresses, bedding and bags strapped onto the roofs of packed vehicles. (READ FULL REPORT HERE - AFP)
