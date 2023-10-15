Israel-Hamas war LIVE | One million Palestinians forced to flee as Israel readies to invade Gaza

By Online Desk

Israeli forces are readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history. A bereaved and infuriated Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a "significant ground operation."

Fear and chaos reigned in the 40-kilometre-long strip that is one of the world's most densely populated areas and where the UN estimated that one million have been displaced in the war's first week.

A mass exodus of Palestinians in north Gaza has been underway since Saturday after Israel demanded them to evacuate south as they readied for a ground offensive.

However, many Palestinians in Gaza do not know whether to leave or stay. They are also desperate for food, fuel, and medicine after Israel cut off supplies to the strip until Hamas released Israeli hostages.

Entire Gaza city blocks lay in ruins and hospitals were overflowing with thousands of wounded in the besieged territory, but there were fears of worse to come. The territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel.

In the eight days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their surprise onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further.

Here are highlights

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Israeli forces are readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history. A bereaved and infuriated Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a "significant ground operation." Fear and chaos reigned in the 40-kilometre-long strip that is one of the world's most densely populated areas and where the UN estimated that one million have been displaced in the war's first week. A mass exodus of Palestinians in north Gaza has been underway since Saturday after Israel demanded them to evacuate south as they readied for a ground offensive.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, many Palestinians in Gaza do not know whether to leave or stay. They are also desperate for food, fuel, and medicine after Israel cut off supplies to the strip until Hamas released Israeli hostages. Entire Gaza city blocks lay in ruins and hospitals were overflowing with thousands of wounded in the besieged territory, but there were fears of worse to come. The territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. In the eight days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their surprise onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza. The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further. Here are highlights Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp