Iran warns 'no one can guarantee' control of situation if Israel invades Gaza

By AFP

DOHA: Iran on Sunday warned that any Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip could escalate conflicts elsewhere in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as Israeli troops massed on the border.

"No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," he said, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

"Those who are interested in preventing the scope of war and crisis from expanding, need to prevent the current barbaric attacks... against citizens and civilians in Gaza," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Amir-Abdollahian also criticised the United States, which has given its unequivocal backing to Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas fighters that left 1,300 people dead in Israel.

Israeli air strikes aimed at Hamas leaders behind the deadly attack have killed more than 2,300. On both sides, the toll was mostly civilians.

ALSO READ | Could suffer 'a huge earthquake': Iran's foreign minister warning to Israel

In Washington, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States feared an escalation of war, and the prospect of Iran -- Israel's long-time foe and supporter of Hamas -- becoming "directly engaged."

Iran's top diplomat was in Qatar on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also included stops in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

Israel has stationed troops and tanks on its UN-patrolled northern border with Lebanon and closed a four-kilometre (2.5 mile) wide zone to civilians after deadly exchanges of cross-border fire with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

ALSO READ | Israeli army awaits 'political' green light for ground invasion of Gaza

Western countries who support Israel have warned against a regional spillover of the conflict.

The United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the region in an effort to "deter hostile actions against Israel", Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

Hamas took more than 100 hostages in last weekend's attack.

Sunday's Iranian foreign ministry statement said Amir-Abdollahian had met high-ranking Hamas officials in Beirut and Doha who described "the issue of civilian prisoners as a priority" and would "take the necessary measures."

But there was no further detail on what those would be.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DOHA: Iran on Sunday warned that any Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip could escalate conflicts elsewhere in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as Israeli troops massed on the border. "No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," he said, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Those who are interested in preventing the scope of war and crisis from expanding, need to prevent the current barbaric attacks... against citizens and civilians in Gaza," he added. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR Amir-Abdollahian also criticised the United States, which has given its unequivocal backing to Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas fighters that left 1,300 people dead in Israel. Israeli air strikes aimed at Hamas leaders behind the deadly attack have killed more than 2,300. On both sides, the toll was mostly civilians. ALSO READ | Could suffer 'a huge earthquake': Iran's foreign minister warning to Israel In Washington, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States feared an escalation of war, and the prospect of Iran -- Israel's long-time foe and supporter of Hamas -- becoming "directly engaged." Iran's top diplomat was in Qatar on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also included stops in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Israel has stationed troops and tanks on its UN-patrolled northern border with Lebanon and closed a four-kilometre (2.5 mile) wide zone to civilians after deadly exchanges of cross-border fire with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. ALSO READ | Israeli army awaits 'political' green light for ground invasion of Gaza Western countries who support Israel have warned against a regional spillover of the conflict. The United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the region in an effort to "deter hostile actions against Israel", Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. Hamas took more than 100 hostages in last weekend's attack. Sunday's Iranian foreign ministry statement said Amir-Abdollahian had met high-ranking Hamas officials in Beirut and Doha who described "the issue of civilian prisoners as a priority" and would "take the necessary measures." But there was no further detail on what those would be. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp