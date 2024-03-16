Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC to announce schedule at 3 p.m. today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.
The poll panel said in a post on X, that a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 p.m. on March 16.
The announcement will be made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.New Commissioners Gyanendra Kumar and Sukbir Singh Sandhu, who assumed office on March 15, will also be present.
Ahead of the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "It is an important day. The country will get the general elections schedule at 3pm today."
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrives at Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi, just a few hours ahead of the election schedule announcement.
While addressing a public meeting in Telangana on Saturday, PM Modi said, “The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that.”
The Election Commission announced that as many as 96.88 crore registered voters will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections, of which, approximately 47.15 crore are women.
Similarly , as many as 1.84 crore electors fall within the 18-19 years age group and 19.74 crore electors fall within the 20-29 years age group.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced on March 10. The polling was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha.
This time, nearly 970 million people are eligible to cast a vote at over 1.2 million polling stations, making the polls the largest democratic exercise in the world.
The number of eligible voters is almost four times the number of voters in the next largest democracy, the United States, and is also more than the entire population of Europe.
In 2019, the BJP won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹6060 crore between April 2019 and February 2024.
As per the data shared by the Election Commission, the ruling party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹1771 crore during the Lok Sabha elections. More recently, the BJP redeemed bonds worth more than ₹200 crore in the first 24 days of January, ahead of the general elections. The BJP encashed electoral bonds worth ₹110 crore on January 12 and another ₹35 crore on January 17. The party utilised bonds worth ₹50 crore a day later, followed by a final tranche of ₹6 crore on January 24.
Seven states are set to hold Assembly polls in 2024, with four states, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, simultaneously holding elections with the Lok Sabha polls.
The Assemblies in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will go to polls towards the end of the year.
In Odisha too, the NDA and INDIA bloc are minor players with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in power. In Sikkim, the INDIA bloc has no presence with NDA members holding 31 of the 32 Assembly seats.
In Andhra Pradesh, neither the INDIA bloc nor the NDA alliance have any seats in the current Assembly, which is dominated by the ruling YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party.
In the 60-member Arunachal Assembly, the INDIA bloc has just four MLAs compared to the NDA’s 49.