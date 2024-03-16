Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC to announce schedule at 3 p.m. today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.

The poll panel said in a post on X, that a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 p.m. on March 16.

The announcement will be made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.New Commissioners Gyanendra Kumar and Sukbir Singh Sandhu, who assumed office on March 15, will also be present.