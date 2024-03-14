BJP misused central agencies to garner Rs 400 crore through electoral bonds: Congress

"According to reports, 4 shell companies also funded BJP.

Dictatorial Modi Government has frozen Congress party's bank accounts, while it extracts money by using Central agencies," he also alleged.

The Congress chief claimed that the BJP used "unconstitutional and illegal electoral bonds to pad its "loot chest", and has also "manipulated" Electoral Trusts to "increase its donation loot" by 10 times.

"If BJP is bothered about 'Mother of Democracy', then it should bring a white paper on its own finances, through an independent investigation," Kharge demanded.

He cited some media reports that claimed that 15 more donors of the BJP include four shell firms, 11 companies that faced central action and that 30 firms who donated Rs 335 crore to the BJP were also stung by I-T, ED.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday announced sharing details of electoral bonds "in time" and asserted that the commission believed in complete transparency.

Kumar, , who ended his nationwide visits ahead of the Lok Sabha election schedule announcement, also said that the poll body was ready to hold assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections in the Union territory.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.