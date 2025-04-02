LIVE| Debate on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: 'United against divisive bill', says Opposition; NDA issues whip

The contentious Bill was introduced in Parliament last year amid uproar by the Opposition and was subsequently sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal for scrutiny.
On February 13, the House panel submitted its report, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 19. However, Opposition MPs in the panel raised concerns over their proposed amendments being rejected and claimed their dissent notes had been redacted from the report without their knowledge.
The panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA MPs and is learnt to have rejected all 44 changes proposed by the Opposition members.