LIVE| Debate on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: 'United against divisive bill', says Opposition; NDA issues whip

The Centre is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Parliament today, setting stage for a high-stakes showdown between the Modi-led government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

While the government is determined to push the bill through, the Opposition condemned it and called it “unconstitutional”. The government requires a simple majority of 272 votes, which should be smooth for the NDA with 293 MPs.

On Tuesday, Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, extendable based on the House’s consensus. However, the Opposition had demanded 12 hours.

Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.