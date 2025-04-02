LIVE

Debate on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: 'United against divisive bill', says Opposition; NDA issues whip

The INDIA bloc have united in their opposition to the legislation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it divisive and unconstitutional.
Lok Sabha.
File photo | PTI
Online Desk, Agencies
The Centre is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Parliament today, setting stage for a high-stakes showdown between the Modi-led government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

While the government is determined to push the bill through, the Opposition condemned it and called it “unconstitutional”. The government requires a simple majority of 272 votes, which should be smooth for the NDA with 293 MPs.

On Tuesday, Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, extendable based on the House’s consensus. However, the Opposition had demanded 12 hours.

Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition unites against 'divisive' Bill

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it "divisive" and unconstitutional.

"All the Opposition parties are united and will work together on the floor of Parliament to defeat the Modi government's unconstitutional and divisive agenda regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge tweeted following a strategy meeting with leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and CPI (M).

After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the INDIA bloc would oppose the bill in the Parliament.

"In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This bill is a targeted legislation and is fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions," he told ANI.

"We are going to oppose this bill.This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this bill."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that while the Opposition will participate in the debate, they will vote against the bill.

Similarly, CPI (M) leader John Brittas emphasised that the Opposition would "oppose the bill tooth and nail" during the debate.

Congress to pursue 'all democratic routes' against Waqf bill, coordinate with INDIA bloc: Jairam Ramesh

Congress, BJP issue whips

Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress issued a three-line whip for its members, urging them to remain present in the House for the discussions scheduled on April 2, 3, and 4, 2025, from 11 am until adjournment.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on these dates, and all Congress MPs are expected to support the party's stand," read the whip issued by Congress chief whip K. Suresh.

Meanwhile, the BJP issued a similar whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha for April 2 and to its Rajya Sabha members for April 3, ensuring full participation in the proceedings, according to ANI reports.

Key controversial provisions

One of the most debated provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is the proposal to allow a non-Muslim to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Waqf board.

This provision has raised alarms among Muslim leaders, who argue that it could interfere with the religious and cultural integrity of Waqf management.

Additionally, the Bill mandates that at least two non-Muslim members be appointed to each state’s Waqf board by the respective state governments.

Another contentious aspect is the power granted to the District Collector to determine whether a disputed property is Waqf or belongs to the government. Opposition and Muslim organisation say this provision could lead to arbitrary decisions and result in the misappropriation of Waqf properties.

The Bill also seeks to abolish the concept of “Waqf by user,” which allows properties used as Waqf to retain their status even if they are not formally registered. This change has drawn opposition from those who argue that it could render many Waqf properties vulnerable to legal challenges.

Perhaps the most significant and contentious measure is the requirement that all Waqf properties be registered in a central database within six months of the law’s commencement.

What is Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The government argues that the Bill is designed to address the inefficiencies of the existing Waqf Act, with a focus on improving the functioning of Waqf boards through administrative reforms and the introduction of technology.

A statement issued by the government in September 2024 said that the Bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by making several key changes, such as updating the definition of Waqf, improving the property registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

These reforms, the government asserts, will modernise the Waqf system and ensure better governance and transparency.

However, since its introduction, the Bill has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Muslim organizations.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The contentious Bill was introduced in Parliament last year amid uproar by the Opposition and was subsequently sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal for scrutiny.

On February 13, the House panel submitted its report, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 19. However, Opposition MPs in the panel raised concerns over their proposed amendments being rejected and claimed their dissent notes had been redacted from the report without their knowledge.

The panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA MPs and is learnt to have rejected all 44 changes proposed by the Opposition members.

