Sparks to fly as Lok Sabha debates Waqf bill

NEW DELHI: Setting the stage for a major showdown between the government and the Opposition, the Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, with an eight-hour-long debate allocated for its deliberation.
While the government is determined to push the bill through, the Opposition condemned it and called it “unconstitutional”. The government requires a simple majority of 272 votes, which should be smooth for the NDA with 293 MPs.
Major BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas), who had initial reservations, have now extended support after the joint parliamentary committee adopted some of their suggestions. The BJP has 240 MPs, JD(U) 12, and TDP 16. The BJP and several Opposition parties have issued whips for their MPs to be present in the House for the next three days.
Despite the numbers favoring the BJP, the Opposition has vowed to fight the bill. After a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Congress MP K C Venugopal said, “This bill is fundamentally against Constitutional provisions. We are going to oppose this bill.” CPI(M) MP John Brittas said they would fight tooth and nail and seek a division of votes while coordinating with parties like YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal.
The Congress and other INDIA bloc members walked out of the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee meeting, accusing the government of stifling their voice.
Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting and agreed on an eight-hour debate, extendable based on the House’s consensus. However, the Opposition had demanded 12 hours.
Oppn to demand division of votes during passage
The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday unanimously decided to participate in the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and seek a division of votes during its passage. The decision was arrived at a meeting attended by all Opposition parties.