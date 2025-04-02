Sparks to fly as Lok Sabha debates Waqf bill

NEW DELHI: Setting the stage for a major showdown between the government and the Opposition, the Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, with an eight-hour-long debate allocated for its deliberation.

While the government is determined to push the bill through, the Opposition condemned it and called it “unconstitutional”. The government requires a simple majority of 272 votes, which should be smooth for the NDA with 293 MPs.

Major BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas), who had initial reservations, have now extended support after the joint parliamentary committee adopted some of their suggestions. The BJP has 240 MPs, JD(U) 12, and TDP 16. The BJP and several Opposition parties have issued whips for their MPs to be present in the House for the next three days.

Despite the numbers favoring the BJP, the Opposition has vowed to fight the bill. After a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Congress MP K C Venugopal said, “This bill is fundamentally against Constitutional provisions. We are going to oppose this bill.” CPI(M) MP John Brittas said they would fight tooth and nail and seek a division of votes while coordinating with parties like YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal.