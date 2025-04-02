Centre tables contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, says legislation 'not about religion'

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

He said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.

The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories.

Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.