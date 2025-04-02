LIVE|Lok Sabha debate on Waqf Bill: Centre introduces legislation, Opposition objects

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, setting the stage for a high-stakes debate between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which has condemned it as "unconstitutional."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.
An eight-hour debate will follow in the Lower House.
The bill is expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In the Lok Sabha, the NDA, with 293 MPs, holds a clear majority above the 272 votes needed in the 542-member house.
In the Rajya Sabha, which has 245 members, the NDA has 125 MPs. With nine seats vacant, it requires 118 votes for passage— a threshold it is expected to meet.
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong opposition to the bill, questioning its fairness and accusing the BJP of attempting to privatise Waqf land. "Our party will oppose it...What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?" Yadav remarked.
He accused the BJP of using the bill as part of a larger political strategy and further claimed that it would lead to the sale of Waqf land.
"BJP is a party which loves land a lot...They sold railway land and defence land, and now Waqf land will be sold...This is all a plan to hide their failures," Yadav continued, pointing to the government's track record on land management.
He also made a pointed critique of the BJP's leadership, saying, "Our Chief Minister says that politics is his part-time job, so why don't the people of Delhi remove such part-time job holders?"
YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. "We will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament," Gurumurthy told PTI.
The YSRCP, which has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, will voice its opposition as the bill comes up for discussion and subsequent passage on Wednesday.
DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set to be tabled in the Lower House today.
"The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill," she told ANI.
Earlier, in a post on X, the DMK MP referenced Martin Niemöller’s poem 'First They Came', which highlights societal complicity in Nazi Germany, while criticizing the Bill.
First They Came by Martin Niemöller
First they came for the Communists,…
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill which is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, is in the interest of the country. He further stated that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.
"...Today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons," Rijiju, who will move the bill in the Lok Sabha, told the media.
"I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them," the parliamentary affairs minister added.
Criticising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha compared its passage to the now-repealed farm laws and accused the government of acting in haste.
"The hurry of the government is to defy constitutional values, we will expose it in discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well tomorrow. During the farmers movement, we had requested with a folded hand, they had to withdraw. Nothing is in control of Nitish Kumar, 'vinash kale viprit buddhi'," Jha told PTI.
The CPI(M) on Wednesday announced its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed by the NDA government at the Centre and said the party MPs will vote against it in Parliament. This stance comes amid protests from the Catholic Church, criticising MPs from Kerala for their position on the bill.
CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan indicated the party's stand while speaking to media. He also brushed aside the stand taken by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on the issue, saying it will not affect the party's view on the matter.
"Let there be no doubt, we will take a stand against the Waqf Bill. We have already made our stand clear. We do not keep changing our stand based on what others are saying. We have a clear stand," he said.
The Church-run daily Deepika, in its editorial a day ago, had described the Waqf amendment bill as a crucial test of secularism in Parliament and cautioned MPs from the state that failing to support it would mark them in history as endorsing religious fundamentalism. The paper has added that it will also put an end to the injustices faced by thousands of Hindu, Christian, and Muslim citizens who have suffered due to the Waqf law.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill as an "attempt to undermine" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.
She called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values.
The APCC president claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred.
Sharmila also condemned TDP and Jana Sena's support for the bill, calling it "shameful." She further criticised Chandrababu Naidu's "hypocrisy" and highlighted his contradictory stance on Waqf assets.
The BRS on Wednesday said it will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in its current form in the Parliament.
BRS Working President KT Rama Rama Rao said his party will offer its argument on the floor of the House when it comes to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"It will come to Rajya Sabha tomorrow. We don't have members in Lok Sabha. We have taken a decision to oppose the Bill in the current form. And we want arguments to be heard, because there are four or five sections within the Bill which we have objections to," Rama Rao told PTI.
BRS has no representation in Lok Sabha, but has four members in the Upper House.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the government can never make the bill a law if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not support it. The Nitish-led JD(U), a key NDA ally, has expressed support for the bill.
"The government doesn't have a majority in Lok Sabha. They are able to bring this law because people like Nitish Kumar are supporting the Government; if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not vote in support of this Bill in Lok Sabha, then the Government can never make this a law. BJP doesn't consider Muslims their vote bank," Kishor told ANI.
Cautioning the Bihar CM, Kishor said that he would be blamed for this law when the history of this era is written.
"People like Nitish who tell Muslims every day that they are the well-wishers of the community should definitely think that aren't they showing their hypocrisy by voting in support of this Bill even when they speak of Gandhi, Lohia and JP? When this era is written in history, the blame for this law will be more on leaders like Nitish Kumar than the BJP," Kishor said.
Ahead of the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition has warned BJP allies, especially Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Paty for supporting the bill, saying that the 'blame' will be laid on them.
JD(U) and TDP, on whose NDA government majority largely depends, have expressed their support for the bill.
Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq said that the allies will face the consequences for supporting the bill. "The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times," he said.
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament Annexe on Wednesday for a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the tabling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.
Earlier, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it "divisive" and unconstitutional.
Congress MP K Suresh said that the INDIA bloc is against the Waqf Amendment Bill and will oppose it in the parliament.
"The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose this bill. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously decided to oppose this Waqf amendment bill," K Suresh said.
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal who was the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Ammendment bill on Wednesday claimed that the Bill would benefit poor and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.
"Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor and Pasmanda Muslims are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (opposition) 8 hours every day," Pal told ANI.
Speaking on the opposition to the bill, Pal accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of "politicising" the issue.
"Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," he said.
Religious and legal experts told TNIE that the bill targets Muslims and fuels Islamophobia. They said amendments, including the removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision, undermine the essence of Waqf.
"For the first time, the government is making serious amendments to an important law concerning the faith of Muslims with zero consultations with the community leaders or stakeholders," said SQR Ilyas, spokesperson for the AIMPLB.
"The attempt to target Waqf property is a violation of minority rights. It is a part of the overall strategy to weaken the Muslim community and enhance Islamophobia,” said Prof. G Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy of the Supreme Court of India.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire opposition was aligned in their stance against the bill, calling it "divisive" and unconstitutional.
"All the Opposition parties are united and will work together on the floor of Parliament to defeat the Modi government's unconstitutional and divisive agenda regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge tweeted following a strategy meeting with leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and CPI (M).
After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the INDIA bloc would oppose the bill in the Parliament.
"In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This bill is a targeted legislation and is fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions," he told ANI.
"We are going to oppose this bill.This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this bill."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that while the Opposition will participate in the debate, they will vote against the bill.
Similarly, CPI (M) leader John Brittas emphasised that the Opposition would "oppose the bill tooth and nail" during the debate.
Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure their MPs' presence during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress issued a three-line whip for its members, urging them to remain present in the House for the discussions scheduled on April 2, 3, and 4, 2025, from 11 am until adjournment.
"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on these dates, and all Congress MPs are expected to support the party's stand," read the whip issued by Congress chief whip K. Suresh.
Meanwhile, the BJP issued a similar whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha for April 2 and to its Rajya Sabha members for April 3, ensuring full participation in the proceedings, according to ANI reports.
One of the most debated provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is the proposal to allow a non-Muslim to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Waqf board.
This provision has raised alarms among Muslim leaders, who argue that it could interfere with the religious and cultural integrity of Waqf management.
Additionally, the Bill mandates that at least two non-Muslim members be appointed to each state’s Waqf board by the respective state governments.
Another contentious aspect is the power granted to the District Collector to determine whether a disputed property is Waqf or belongs to the government. Opposition and Muslim organisation say this provision could lead to arbitrary decisions and result in the misappropriation of Waqf properties.
The Bill also seeks to abolish the concept of “Waqf by user,” which allows properties used as Waqf to retain their status even if they are not formally registered. This change has drawn opposition from those who argue that it could render many Waqf properties vulnerable to legal challenges.
Perhaps the most significant and contentious measure is the requirement that all Waqf properties be registered in a central database within six months of the law’s commencement.
The government argues that the Bill is designed to address the inefficiencies of the existing Waqf Act, with a focus on improving the functioning of Waqf boards through administrative reforms and the introduction of technology.
A statement issued by the government in September 2024 said that the Bill seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by making several key changes, such as updating the definition of Waqf, improving the property registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.
These reforms, the government asserts, will modernise the Waqf system and ensure better governance and transparency.
However, since its introduction, the Bill has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Muslim organizations.
The contentious Bill was introduced in Parliament last year amid uproar by the Opposition and was subsequently sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal for scrutiny.
On February 13, the House panel submitted its report, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 19. However, Opposition MPs in the panel raised concerns over their proposed amendments being rejected and claimed their dissent notes had been redacted from the report without their knowledge.
The panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA MPs and is learnt to have rejected all 44 changes proposed by the Opposition members.
