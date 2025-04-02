LIVE|Lok Sabha debate on Waqf Bill: Centre introduces legislation, Opposition objects

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, setting the stage for a high-stakes debate between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which has condemned it as "unconstitutional."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

An eight-hour debate will follow in the Lower House.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In the Lok Sabha, the NDA, with 293 MPs, holds a clear majority above the 272 votes needed in the 542-member house.

In the Rajya Sabha, which has 245 members, the NDA has 125 MPs. With nine seats vacant, it requires 118 votes for passage— a threshold it is expected to meet.