AIMPLB to challenge Waqf Bill in court, hold nationwide protests, calls it a 'black law'

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims in India, on Wednesday said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court and take the fight against the "black law" that threatens the community's rights to the streets.

The Waqf legislation is being taken up for debate and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. If passed by the Lower House, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community.

"They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.