Waqf panel has ignored opinion of Muslims, will run nationwide movement if bill passed: AIMPLB

NEW DELHI: With the report of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday alleged that the panel has completely ignored the opinion of Indian Muslims and unilaterally moved ahead with an "arbitrary undemocratic process".

The AIMPLB said if the Waqf bill is passed, it will run a nationwide movement against it within the framework of the Constitution.

The board urged the government not to move forward with any such bill on Waqf and withdraw its steps.

Addressing a press conference here, AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the founding fathers of the country dreamed that this would be a country that is different from other nations in the world as people of different religions, languages, cultures and traditions live here.

He said a lot of lies have been spread on the Waqf issue and the Waqf bill is based on "religious discrimination".

"It is our constitutional right to live our life according to our religion and run institutions as per our customs and traditions," he said.

Rahmani pointed out that the religious places of Sikhs and Hindus are run by members of their respective communities.