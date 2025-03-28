AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armband to 'last Friday of Ramzan' prayers to protest Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has urged Muslims to wear a black armband on their right hand when they go for Juma prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan as a mark of their protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi issued a video appeal posted on the Board's X handle in which he urged people to wear a black armband on their right hand when they go for prayers.

"Protests by the AIMPLB against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continue. In that context, register your protest on the occasion of Juma Tul Wida (last Friday of Ramzan)," he said.