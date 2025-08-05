Parliament monsoon session| Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIR

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting in Parliament ahead of the day's proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Chaired by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting focused on targeting the government over several issues, including the controversial Bihar SIR (Standardised Information Register) exercise.
Key leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, and Kanimozhi attended the meeting, which took place in the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Library Building. Sessions in both Houses are set to begin shortly.