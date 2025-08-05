LIVE

Parliament monsoon session| Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIR

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting in Parliament ahead of the day's proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Opposition parties protest in Lok Sabha over Bihar SIR
Opposition parties protest in Lok Sabha over Bihar SIRPhoto | ANI
Online Desk
Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library Building amid a continued deadlock in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

At the same time, INDIA bloc leaders met in the Opposition Leader’s office and plan to protest near Makar Dwar, demanding the withdrawal of the SIR. Their protest will be held under the slogan: "Our vote, our right, our fight."

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm 

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition demanding discussion on revision of Bihar electoral rolls and other issues.

Opposition parties protest in Lok Sabha over Bihar SIR

Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha continued their protest, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and urging its withdrawal.

Earlier in the day, several MPs submitted adjournment motion notices to raise various public interest issues, including the SIR exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission in Bihar.

The ongoing protests have led to repeated adjournments in Parliament, with opposition members pressing for a comprehensive discussion on the matter.

Parliament pays tribute to former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren as session begin

Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began on Tuesday with tributes to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and prominent tribal leader Shibu Soren. He passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

INDIA bloc MPs chairs key meeting ahead of House proceedings

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting in Parliament ahead of the day's proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Chaired by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting focused on targeting the government over several issues, including the controversial Bihar SIR (Standardised Information Register) exercise.

Key leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, and Kanimozhi attended the meeting, which took place in the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Library Building. Sessions in both Houses are set to begin shortly.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Operation Sindoor
Bihar SIR

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com