JMM supremo, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away at 81

Shibu Soren was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

Fondly known as 'Guruji', Soren was a pivotal figure in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state, dedicating his life to championing the rights of the tribal and marginalized communities.

His political journey was deeply intertwined with the aspirations of the Adivasi population, and he remained a key force in state and national politics for decades.

(Further details are awaited)