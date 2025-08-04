Tribal titan Shibu Soren: A legacy of power, struggles and controversies

RANCHI: Shibu Soren, the veteran tribal leader who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation and founded the JMM, leaves behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.

The death of 81-year-old Soren marks the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, is one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights for tribals.

According to Soren's family, his early life was marked by personal tragedy and deep socio-economic struggles.

Soren was 15 years old when his father, Shobaran Soren, was allegedly killed by moneylenders in Lukaiyatand forest, some 16 km from Gola block headquarters on November 27, 1957.

This left a deep impact on him and became a catalyst for his future political activism.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist AK Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto during a public meeting at Golf Ground Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions.

Soren's grassroots mobilisation against feudal exploitation is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, steered by him and others, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.