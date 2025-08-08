Parliament monoon session | Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar
The Lok Sabha on Friday is set to convene with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moving the National Sports Governance Bill of 2025 for consideration and passage.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP, Sonia Gandhi, Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TMC MP Derek O'Brian along with other INDIA bloc MPs protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon Session of ParliamentPhoto | ANI
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 PM amid opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar
Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day
Opposition continues to protest and raise slogans in the House. Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 11 a.m. on August 11, 2025.
Lok Sabha proceedings resume after a brief adjournment
Officiating Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti informs the House that Speaker Om Birla has not allowed to admit any adjournment notices submitted by MPs.
Opposition continues to protest, demands a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.
Opposition protests in Lok Sabha, raises loud slogans
Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
According to the Lok Sabha agenda, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
INDIA bloc protest at Parliament against Bihar electoral roll revision
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are protesting in front of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex over the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.