Parliament monsoon session | Amit Shah likely to move bills for removal of PM, CMs, Ministers held on serious criminal charges
Shah has written to the Lok Sabha office informing that The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 be passed in the ongoing session
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.(FILE | ANI)
INDIA Bloc leaders to discuss the strategy on the Bills to be introduced by the Government today
INDIA bloc floor leaders will meet at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to discuss their strategy on the Bills scheduled to be introduced by the Government today.