LIVE

Parliament monsoon session | Amit Shah likely to move bills for removal of PM, CMs, Ministers held on serious criminal charges

Shah has written to the Lok Sabha office informing that The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 be passed in the ongoing session
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.(FILE | ANI)
Online Desk

INDIA Bloc leaders to discuss the strategy on the Bills to be introduced by the Government today

INDIA bloc floor leaders will meet at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to discuss their strategy on the Bills scheduled to be introduced by the Government today.

Parliament Monsoon Session
constitutional amendment bill
J&K Reorganisation Bill 2025
Bihar SIR

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com