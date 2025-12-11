Winter Session Live | Day 9: Rajya Sabha to resume debate on Vande Mataram, SIR ; Ruckus in Lok Sabha over e-cigarettes

The Rajya Sabha is set for a charged sitting on Thursday, as the Upper House is prepared to take up discussions on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram and the long-running debate over the Special Intensive Review (SIR). Both issues have already sparked heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, setting a combative tone for the ninth day of the Winter Session.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will kick off the discussion today. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda is slated to deliver the concluding remarks. Following this, the House will shift focus to discussions on electoral reforms.
On Wednesday , both Houses were adjourned until 11 am today after opposition protests and a walkout during Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech.
In the Lok Sabha, a fiery exchange unfolded over electoral reforms. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi pressed Amit Shah to first respond to allegations of voter list irregularities raised at a recent press conference. Shah countered sharply, saying no one could dictate the sequence of his remarks.
The Winter Session, which began on December 1, is scheduled to run until December 19.