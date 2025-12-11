LIVE

Winter Session Live | Day 9: Rajya Sabha to resume debate on Vande Mataram, SIR ; Ruckus in Lok Sabha over e-cigarettes

On Wednesday , both Houses were adjourned until 11 am today after opposition protests and a walkout during Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with other Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw and other members in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with other Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw and other members in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. PTI
Lok Sabha: Question Hour ends, Zero Hour underway

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reaches Parliament in a Hydrogen-powered car

Ruckus in Lok Sabha after Anurag Thakur alleges TMC MPs using e-cigarettes

A brief uproar broke out in the Lok Sabha after BJP MP Anurag Thakur alleged that some Trinamool Congress MPs were smoking e-cigarettes within the Parliament premises. Thakur urged the Speaker to immediately look into the matter.

As the Opposition protested the charge, the Chair intervened, reminding members of the House rules and urging them not to violate established norms. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," Om Birla said.

TMC’s Sagarika Ghose questions “haste” in deporting Bangla-speaking migrant workers

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose raised concerns in Rajya Sabha over the treatment of urban migrant workers, particularly Bangla-speaking labourers. She said many such workers in Delhi are being threatened with eviction and are routinely accused of being illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Ghose highlighted two recent cases — Sonali Thakoon, a pregnant woman who was detained along with her young son, and Sweety Baby, a single mother — both allegedly picked up by Delhi Police and deported to Bangladesh.

She questioned the urgency behind these actions, asking whether there is a political motive behind the “hot haste” with which such deportations are being carried out.

TMC leaders hold silent protest inside Parliament premises over the issues of MGNREGA dues.

Rajya Sabha takes up Zero Hour

Gadkari opens Question Hour with remarks on ethanol fuel blend

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari opened Question Hour in the Lok Sabha by responding to queries on the E10 and E20 ethanol fuel blends. He said the shift to ethanol has supported farmers, describing it as a green fuel that helps reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

Gadkari added that expanding ethanol usage could eventually eliminate the need for India’s current oil imports of 22 lakh metric tonnes, helping the country move closer to becoming aatmanirbhar.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha informed the house said that Higher ethanol blending done after consulting all stakeholders.

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings with mention of Diwali’s UNESCO heritage inscription

Rajya Sabha proceedings opened on Thursday with Chair CP Radhakrishnan informing the House that Diwali, or Deepavali, has been added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. He noted that this marks the 16th Indian cultural element to be inscribed on the global register.

Lok Sabha commences proceedings at 11 am

PM Modi hails Amit Shah’s speech as “outstanding”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delivering what he described as an “outstanding speech.” Modi said Shah had presented concrete facts on India’s electoral process, underscored the strength of the country’s democracy, and “exposed the lies of the Opposition.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with other Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw and other members in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
Amit Shah refutes Opposition's 'vote chori' charges in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi challenges him to debate

Electoral reforms, Vande Mataram to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

The Rajya Sabha is set for a charged sitting on Thursday, as the Upper House is prepared to take up discussions on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram and the long-running debate over the Special Intensive Review (SIR). Both issues have already sparked heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, setting a combative tone for the ninth day of the Winter Session.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will kick off the discussion today. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda is slated to deliver the concluding remarks. Following this, the House will shift focus to discussions on electoral reforms.

In the Lok Sabha, a fiery exchange unfolded over electoral reforms. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi pressed Amit Shah to first respond to allegations of voter list irregularities raised at a recent press conference. Shah countered sharply, saying no one could dictate the sequence of his remarks.

The Winter Session, which began on December 1, is scheduled to run until December 19.

Electoral reforms, Vande Mataram to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

