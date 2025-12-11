Winter Session Live | Day 9: Rajya Sabha to resume debate on Vande Mataram, SIR ; Ruckus in Lok Sabha over e-cigarettes

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose raised concerns in Rajya Sabha over the treatment of urban migrant workers, particularly Bangla-speaking labourers. She said many such workers in Delhi are being threatened with eviction and are routinely accused of being illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Ghose highlighted two recent cases — Sonali Thakoon, a pregnant woman who was detained along with her young son, and Sweety Baby, a single mother — both allegedly picked up by Delhi Police and deported to Bangladesh.

She questioned the urgency behind these actions, asking whether there is a political motive behind the “hot haste” with which such deportations are being carried out.