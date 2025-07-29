Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates | ‘Please stop, we can’t take more’: Pak DGMO pleaded after Op Sindoor, says PM Modi

WATCH LIVE VIDEO:
During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched more than 1,000 missiles and drones at India, all of which were destroyed mid-air, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He added that the world is now praising the efficiency and strength of India’s air defence systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that on the night of May 9, the US Vice President attempted to reach him for nearly an hour while he was in a meeting with top military officials. “I was in a meeting with the armed forces, so I couldn’t take the call,” Modi said.
He added that he returned the call later, during which the Vice President warned him that Pakistan was planning a major offensive.
“My answer was clear, if Pakistan had such intentions, it would cost them dearly. If they attack, we will retaliate with a bigger strike,” the PM stated.
#WATCH | PM Modi says, "On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that… pic.twitter.com/OvQblROkft— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025
Operation Sindoor is going on: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi says, "Operation Sindoor is going on. Pakistan ne 'dussahas ki kalpana ki toh, usse karara javab diya jayega."
Congress and its allies have unfortunately become spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda: PM Modi
After suffering huge losses, Pak DGMO came pleading 'don't hit us anymore, we can't suffer any longer': PM Modi
PM says Congress tried to target him, ended up demoralising soldiers
During the debate in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while India received global support, it was “unfortunate” that the Congress did not back the valour of Indian soldiers.
“Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers,” he said.
Modi also responded to remarks on India’s foreign policy during the debate, saying the country received global backing.
However, he added, “the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress.”
Modi added that while the Opposition may get media headlines by attacking him, “this cannot earn them a place in the hearts of the people.”
PM outlines three key messages from Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said OperationSindoor had made India’s stance clear on three fronts:
Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a response on India’s terms, in its own way and time.
Nuclear blackmail will no longer work.
India will not differentiate between terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds.
The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
We now respond on our own terms; do not differentiate between masterminds of terror and state actors: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor
Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus); Pakistan knows they have to pay huge price for any misadventure: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has established a “new normal” where terror masterminds know they won’t be able to sleep after an attack.
“Ab hamle ke baad mastermind ko nind nahi aati, unko pata hain Bharat aayega aur maar kar jayega,” he said, adding that “Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak,” India has taken firm action against Pakistan.
Pakistani airbases hit by India are still in ICU: PM Modi
Modi said India had shattered Pakistan’s nuclear threat through Operation Sindoor, proving that “nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore.”
He claimed terrorist bases in Bahawalpur and Muridke were razed and Pakistan’s airbases had suffered “heavy damage,” with many still “in ICU.”
Modi highlighted five key aspects of the operation: the destruction of terror bases, the exposure of Pakistan’s nuclear threat, India’s technological capability, the damage to Pakistan’s defence infrastructure, and global recognition of a self-reliant India powered by Made-in-India drones and missiles.
India called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff; showed to the world that we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor
PM says armed forces avenged Pahalgam attack in 22 minutes with precision strikes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that following the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, India responded with precision strikes lasting 22 minutes.
He said Pakistan had anticipated a strong response and began issuing nuclear threats, but on the night of 6–7 May, India carried out the planned action.
“Pakistan could not do anything,” he said, adding that the armed forces avenged the attack swiftly and effectively.
The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it: PM Modi
Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action; started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit: PM Modi
PM says Army was given free hand after Pahalgam attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was abroad on 22 April, the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, and returned immediately to take stock of the situation.
He said a high-level meeting was called soon after his return, where clear instructions were given to deliver a strong response to terrorism.
“Immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve," he said.
The Army, he added, was given a free hand to decide the timing, location, and method of the response.
"They were told to decide the when, where and how... We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day," he added.
I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination: PM Modi
I stand here to make a case for India, and to show mirror to those who do not understand this: PM Modi
Modi says, "I stand here to present India's side before this House. Those who don't see India's side, I stand here to show them a mirror."
PM says Pahalgam attack was conspiracy to incite riots, thanks people for unity
PM Modi called the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack “the height of cruelty,” saying terrorists shot innocent people after asking their religion.
He said it was a “well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence” and a “conspiracy to spread riots.”
Modi added, “Today I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity.”
PM calls Parliament session a ‘vijayotsav’ to mark destruction of terror HQs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I had said that this is a session of India's 'vijayotsav'... When I am speaking of 'vijayotsav', I would like to say – ye 'vijayotsav' aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai.”
We cannot afford a PM who doesn't have courage to use army the way it has to be used: Rahul Gandhi
Govt of India thought they were fighting Pakistan but then they realised they were fighting China and Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi
US President Trump invited Pak Gen Asim Munir to his office; PM Modi does not say anything: Rahul Gandhi
When UPA govt was there, it was very clear that Pakistan is promoting terrorism; countries used to condemn Pak for it: Rahul Gandhi
EAM S Jaishankar didn't tell us that not one country condemned Pakistan post-Pahalgam, it means world is equating us with Pak: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul says armed forces must be used with full freedom, not to protect PM's image
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said the armed forces should be used in the national interest and “with freedom,” not to “protect” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, which he called “dangerous for the country.”
“If you want them to be used, if you want to unleash a tiger, free him. Do not tie his hands behind his back, do not go to the Pakistanis and say, ‘listen, don’t escalate,’ then go all the way…fight properly…defeat them once and for all. Don’t have President Trump tell you, ‘I have stopped the war’ 29 time,” he said.
Rahul claims govt sought ceasefire minutes after Operation Sindoor began
Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of OperationSindoor, referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that the operation lasted 22 minutes and that India informed Pakistan at 1:35 AM it had targeted non-military sites and did not seek escalation.
“Maybe he does not understand what he revealed,” Rahul said, claiming the DGMO was told to ask for a ceasefire immediately.
“You directly told Pakistan your political will that you do not have the political will to fight, that you do not want to fight,” he added.
US President Donald Trump said 29 times he brought about India-Pak ceasefire; if he is lying, PM must say so in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
During the debate, LoP Rahul Gandhi said former US President Donald Trump claimed “29 times” that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and “if he is lying, PM must say so in Lok Sabha.”
He added, “If PM Modi has courage of an Indira Gandhi, he must deny in Lok Sabha that Trump is a ‘liar’ and we did not lose any planes.”
Rahul says armed forces made no tactical error, blames political leadership for aircraft loss
Rahul said the Indian armed forces made no "tactical mistake" during the operation, and and blamed the political leadership for the downing of Indian aircraft.
“There is a second very important thing that he said, maybe he didn't mean to say this. He also said that he told the Pakistanis that we are not going to hit any of your military infrastructure,” Rahul said.
Quoting Captain Shiv Kumar, he added that aircraft were lost “only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment and their air defence.”
He said the government sent pilots into Pakistan but told them “do not attack their air defence system.”
Referring to CDS Anil Chauhan, he added, “CDS Anil Chauhan must have the guts to say this, ‘My hand were tied behind my back, and I was sent into a war, and my enemy was told by my own government that we will not attack you air defence system.”
'Strong political will, freedom key to military success': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said strong political will and full operational freedom are essential to effectively utilise the armed forces.
“Yesterday, Rajnath Singh compared 1971 and Sindoor. I’d like to remind him - there was political will in 1971,” he said, recalling how Indira Gandhi gave General Manekshaw full freedom to plan the Bangladesh operation.
“One lakh Pakistani soldiers surrendered and a new country was formed,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi talks about interactions with families of Pahalgam attack victims; says every Indian pained by the attack.
Pahalgam attack was a brutal attack organised and orchestrated clearly by Pakistani state: Rahul Gandhi
‘Opposition stood like a rock with the armed forces, with the elected govt,’ Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition stood firmly with the armed forces and the elected government from the very start of OperationSindoor - “in fact, even before it began.”
“We heard the odd jibe, the sarcastic remarks from some of their leaders. But we said absolutely nothing,” he said, adding that the decision to stand united was taken by the senior leadership of the INDIA bloc.
“We are very proud that as an Opposition, we stood united as we should have.”
'Does the life of an Indian hold no value?': Dimple Yadav in Lok Sabha
Pahalgam terror attack “a blow to India’s security,” accusing the government of pushing a narrative of normalcy in Kashmir “at the cost of national security.”
Questioning the Centre, she said, “Why did this incident happen? Does the life of an Indian hold no value?” She held the government “completely responsible” and demanded accountability.
Yadav also pointed out that US Vice President JD Vance was in India at the time, saying security is usually heightened during such visits, but “the failure this time” had cost lives.
“Tourists were going to Kashmir trusting your words, trusting that they were safe,” she said.
Dimple Yadav criticises India's foreign policy
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticised India’s foreign policy, pointing out that Pakistan was appointed Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee and that its Army Chief, Asim Munir, had dinner with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Nadda apologises to Kharge after using unparliamentary words, withdraws remarks
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, apologised to LoP Mallikarjun Kharge after using unparliamentary words while responding to his criticism of Prime Minister Modi.
His remarks sparked protests from Opposition MPs, prompting him to withdraw the comments.
Rising soon after Kharge spoke over one hour during the discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, Nadda first accused him of "losing his mental balance" as he made some remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadda demanded that Kharge's remarks on the Prime Minister be expunged from the records as they were made in a "flow of emotions".
Following protest from the Opposition MPs, Nadda said that he has already withdrawn his words, and offered an apology.
"I have already taken back my words, but if they have hurt his (Kharge's) feelings, I apologise for the same," he said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world and not just the BJP takes pride in it, the entire nation does," Nadda said, adding that Kharge has not taken care of the prime minister's stature and made the remarks, which were objectionable.
VIDEO | Union Minister JP Nadda (@JPNadda) demands that the words like 'gaddar' (traitor) that were used by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) in the House be expunged from the proceedings.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025
The Union Minister said, "...He (Mallikarjun Kharge) didn't use the words as… pic.twitter.com/UxirUZd6nh
"Who gave the valuable 26 people's lives to the terrorists? Your ignorance.": KC Venugopal in Lok Sabha
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal questioned the government's handling of security in Kashmir, asking, “If you are calling tourists to visit Kashmir, is it not your primary duty to make available security for them?”
While blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, he said the loss of 26 lives was due to the government's "ignorance."
'Other than security failure, he spoke on everything': KC Venugopal slams Amit Shah
K.C. Venugopal began by saluting the brave soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor, before criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing security concerns.
“He spoke about many things. My colleague Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of a security lapse, and everyone on this side echoed it. Yet, the Home Minister didn’t utter a single word on the matter. He spoke on everything but the security failure,” he said.
'No country stood by India during Operation Sindoor, even US did not condemn Pakistan': Kharge in Rajya Sabha
“No country stood by India during Operation Sindoor, even the US did not condemn Pakistan,” LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.
He added by saying, “foreign policy is not ‘event-baazi'” and urged the Centre to formulate a proper policy.
Kharge in Rajya Sabha: Government should come out with report on Pahalgam terror attack as was done post-Kargil war
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said the government should release a report on the Pahalgam terror attack, as was done after the Kargil war.
'Government should spell out conditions of ceasefire, did US play any role in it,' Kharge asks in RS
Congress president and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “the government should spell out conditions of ceasefire, if the US played any role in it.”
Ceasefire announcement not made by PM or Defence Minister, but came from Washington,' LoP Kharge in RS asks why PM Modi is silent
Referring to US President Trump’s statements that he pressured India and Pakistan into a ceasefire, ending Operation Sindoor, Congress president and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the “announcement was not made by PM or Defence Minister, but came from Washington.”
“Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on US President Donald Trump’s claim on ceasefire and downed fighter jets,” Kharge asked.
“India doesn’t tolerate any third party intervention, why PM Modi did not contradict Trump on claims of mediation with Pakistan,” he added.
If no Indian fighter jet has been downed, PM Modi should tell, country wants to know it: Kharge in Rajya Sabha
Govt failed to take adequate steps to protect Indians living along border from Pak shelling during Op Sindoor: Kharge in Rajya Sabha.
Government should find, eradicate remaining terrorists behind Pahalgam attack: Kharge in Rajya Sabha
Government should admit its 'lapses', 'failure' in stopping terror attacks: Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday cited Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to claim that the Pahalgam terror attack was a ‘security lapse’.
He said that the Home Minister should claim responsibility for the attack and resign.
Kharge also asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's statement on security lapses was aimed at "saving" Home Minister.
RS LoP Kharge takes jibe at PM Modi's Pakistan visit in 2015
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015 during debate on OP Sindoor in the Upper House.
Kharge says PM Modi should have been present at all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, questions sincerity towards national security.
Congress President and LoP Kharge accuses Modi government of being arrogant, and not responding to letters by opposition.
Congress built arms factories, BJP built factories of lies, says Kharge in Rajya Sabha
Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the BJP in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing the ruling party of spreading falsehoods while undermining national security achievements made under previous governments.
"Congress made weapon factories, you made lie factories," Kharge said, drawing a sharp contrast between the legacy of the UPA and the NDA governments.
'First time our war announcement made by US President': Priyanka Gandhi
For first time in history of our country, war is halted and it is not announced by our govt or Army but US President. This reflects irresponsibility of our Prime Minister: Priyanka Gandhi on US President Donald Trump announcing India-Pakistan 'ceasefire'.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge starts speaking in Rajya Sabha
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has started speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Pahalgam terror attack.
'My mother cried when her husband was killed by terrorist': Priyanka Gandhi attacks Amit Shah
Responding sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s accusation that Sonia Gandhi had wept for terrorists killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi invoked her family's personal loss.
"Meri maa ke aansu tab gire jab unke pati ko aatankvadiyo ne shaheed kiya (My mother's tears fell when her husband was martyred by terrorists),” Priyanka said, defending her mother in the Lok Sabha.
Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Who is accountable for citizens' safety? Priyanka Gandhi blasts Centre
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, demanding answers on who is responsible for the safety of Indian citizens.
"I want to ask, who is responsible for the security of this country's citizens? Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister? Of the Home Minister? Of the Defence Minister? Of the National Security Advisor?" the Congress leader asked.
Was no government agency in the know that such attack is going to happen, asks Priyanka Gandhi
Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan, questioned Priyanka Gandhi.
Why ceasefire was announced, asks Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Lok Sabha, “The Union Home Minister today spoke about what Nehru and Indira Gandhi did. He even went on to talk about my mother’s tears. But he never answered why the ceasefire was announced…”
'Entire Manipur burned under Amit Shah,' Priyanka Gandhi says
Priyanka Gandhi, while demanding accountability from the Centre, questioned by Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t resign after the Pahalgam attacks. She said that the entire state of Manipur “burned down” under HM Amit Shah.
A day will definitely come when people of PoK will say "main bhi Bharat": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in RS.
Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over Pahalgam attack
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why there was no soldier present when tourists flocked the Baisaran valley in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
"Did govt not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy, "she said.
'How Pahalgam attack happened, if normalcy returned to J&K', asks Priyanka Gandhi in LS
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, questioned the Centre's claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
"If the government claims there is normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, then how did the Pahalgam attack happen?" she asked.
Akhilesh Yadav questions timing of Operation Mahadev
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev in Lok Sabha. "Why were the terrorists caught yesterday? What was the government waiting for?" Yadav said, hinting at possible political motives behind the timing of Operation Mahadev.
Armed forces killed 3 TRF terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack, Rajnath Singh says Rajya Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the security forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Speaking during a discussion in the Upper House, Singh said, "Our security forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April."
“The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India’s internal and external security cannot be praised enough,” he added.
Centre asked 'friend' Trump to announce ceasefire: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Akhilesh Yadav claimed that it was President Donald Trump who was asked to announce the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
"When the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened, who announced it? Did our government do it? No. Centre asked its 'friend' Donald Trump to do it instead," Akhilesh said in the House, targeting the ruling BJP.
Pahalgam attack failure of intelligence agencies, says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday held intelligence agencies responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a major security lapse.
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Yadav questioned the Modi government's claims on peace in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.
"The biggest question is, who will take responsibility for this security failure. This is clearly a failure of intelligence agencies. The government claims that there would be no terrorist incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Rajnath Singh opens Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday opened the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, announcing that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Akhilesh Yadav asks whyOperation Sindoor was paused
Speaking in the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "What was the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire?
We were hoping the government itself would have announced it. But since they have deep friendships, the government asked their friend to announce the ceasefire."
'You have failed the people of India': Kanimozhi slams Centre over Pahalgam attack
Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor, DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed the BJP-led Centre saying the government had to sent Opposition MPs for global outreach as they "had failed the people of India."
"We had to go on these delegations (MPs delegation on Operation Sindoor global outreach) because peace had failed us, and you (central govt) had failed the people of India..," she said.
"For the first time, the BJP has shown some confidence in the Opposition, and they sent us out as leaders of (MPs) delegations to represent this country. I thank them. But also, I would like to say, if the opportunity to lead these delegations had not arisen, then we would have been happier and more grateful...Today, the Home Minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition...Today, it has become a blame game," the MP said.
Amit Shah attacks Gandhi family over China
Amit Shah said in Parliament, “Today, China is in UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru’s stand is responsible for this…When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador…This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi…”
Terrorists now sent from Pakistan to J-K as no local terrorists in Kashmir: Amit Shah
'Unlike Manmohan era, we didn't stay silent': Amit Shah
Amit Shah took a sharp swipe at the previous UPA government, saying that unlike the Manmohan Singh era, the Modi government responded decisively to terrorism with Operation Sindoor.
"Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India has attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence. It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly. We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress government," he said in Lok Sabha.
PoK exists due to Congress's blunders: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, blaming the party for the existence of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Shah cited Jawaharlal Nehru’s historical decisions, including the handling of the Kashmir issue, the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and the 1971 Simla Agreement, accusing Congress of compromising India’s national interests and failing to reclaim PoK when it had the chance.
Pakistan root of all terrorism, and Pakistan a mistake committed by Congress; had they rejected partition, it would not be there: Amit Shah.
India's armed forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks: Amit Shah in LS.
Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s role in terrorism: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Operation Sindoor had "exposed" Pakistan and its role in state-sponsored terrorism.
He said Pakistan’s reaction, treating India’s strike on terror camps as an attack on itself proved its direct link to terrorist infrastructure.
No Pakistani civilians killed in Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah
Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha that no Pakistani civilians were killed during the operation, which was executed under full operational freedom granted to security forces.
'Terrorists were killed and you're not happy,' says Amit Shah to Opposition
Amid protests by the Opposition MPs during his address in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said to them, “Terrorists got killed and you are not happy? You should be celebrating.”
He further urged MP Akhilesh Yadav to let him complete his address and display facts regarding Operation Mahadev.
'Those who sheltered terrorists arrested,' says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the NIA has arrested individuals who sheltered and fed the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.
'What will you achieve from saving Pakistan'? Amit Shah asks P. Chidambaram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the question raised by veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, who asked for proof that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack were from Pakistan.
In response to this, Shah called out Chidambaram and asked him “Pakistan ko bacha kar aapko kya milega? (what will you achieve from saving Pakistan.”
The Home Minister added that the government had obrtained proof that the terrorists were Pakistanis and this proof included their voter ID numbers, and Pakistani-made chocolate wrappers.
Three Pahalgam terrorists killed in 'Operation Mahadev', says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared key details about Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror operation carried out by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per Shah, the Operation Mahadev began on the same day as the Pahalgam attack. The three ‘A-grade’ terrorists were identified as - Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran and Hamza Afghani.
He confirmed that all three individuals neutralised in the operation were directly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
Amit Shah begins Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has opened the floor in the Lok Sabha to resume the Operation Sindoor debate.
Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the Rajya Sabha today as the debate around Operation Sindoor continues. As per ANI, the BJP leader is expected to speak at around 2 pm.
Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today as the debate over Operation Sindoor continues.
After an intense debate in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 29. Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.
On Day 6 of the Parliament Session, the Rajya Sabha was active for around five minutes due to repeated adjournments caused by opposition chaos.
The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.